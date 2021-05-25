 Skip to content
 
(KOAT Albuquerque)   Sgt. Stadanko goes up in coke, has nice dreams   (koat.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He didn't pass out from cocaine
He may have had a cocaine induced cardiac event, but I'm pretty certain it's still a stimulant and not a depressant.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to officials the officer took a man into custody and when they arrived at the substation, the officer opened the door to the police vehicle and a cloud of a powdery substance came out and the officer inhaled it.

HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Buuullllllshiiiiiaaaattttttt ...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much of that was fentanyl?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: "According to officials the officer took a man into custody and when they arrived at the substation, the officer opened the door to the police vehicle and a cloud of a powdery substance came out and the officer inhaled. It."

There it is. The dumbest thing we'll read on Wednesday.

There is no way that could possibly be true.

/i left the typo in for posterity
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It could have been cocaine laced with military-grade THC

Kids are snorting THC laced coke on the streets.

Call it Blowin a Ken Paxton
 
Yoeman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, no.
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has anybody mentioned how absurd this sounds?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"mistakenly"
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is exactly what happens after people use cocaine. They pass out. It's a horrible party drug.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Apparently it's floating around in the atmosphere...
https://www.villagevoice.com/2011/12/​1​7/the-wild-outdoors-trace-amounts-coca​ine-and-weed-are-floating-in-the-air/

I guess if the guy was trying to get rid of it and accidentally dispersed it right before they opened the door...?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now tell us how that light bulb got up your ass, officer.  Slipped and fell, while running to get the phone, fresh out of the shower?
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should probably check that cop's fingernails in the morning.

Sgt. Stedanko and Smoking Iguana
Youtube DGJ78stxaP8
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I submitted an article a few years ago dear God what I am I doing with my life about cocaine residue in fresh water streams.

Sh*t is everywhere. Maybe just on lab instruments. Don't trust the nerds.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 minute ago  
YOU HOT BOX WEED NOT COCAINE IDIOT!
 
