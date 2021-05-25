 Skip to content
 
(DeadState)   Um, actually it was because you bilked your followers out of millions of dollars, Jim Bakker
    Jim Bakker, Jim Bakker Show, Heritage USA, host Jim Bakker, Right Wing Watch, Heritage USA Christian theme park  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
F**K that guy!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is this the idiot with the potato soup?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Is this the idiot with the potato soup?


And former husband of the late makeup enthusiast Tammy Faye Messner.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes, Jim, we all know how desperate you are to feel persecuted. But a jury verdict isn't persecution, dear Bucket Boy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, he learned nothing. If the crime wasn't enough, his scorning of actual biblical principals was the icing on that cake.

Maybe sending him to one of those easy peasy min security jails was a mistake.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a whiney little turd.  Just sayin.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What is it with these slimy frauds? Such a strong desire to punt them all right into the farking sun.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The saddest part is there are people who will believe him
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Shostie: Wendigogo: Is this the idiot with the potato soup?

And former husband of the late makeup enthusiast Tammy Faye Messner.


The T-shirts are still being sold.

Fark user image
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Doesn't sound like he's been rehabilitated yet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still trying to make 'Cancel Culture' a thing.. 'How DARE they notice I'm a terrible person!  It's THEIR fault for noticing!'
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


This but with "CANCEL CULTURE!"

/have at it photoshop lords
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel culture. Dear God it's good.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatch shoulda stayed canceled, now we gotta cancel him again.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As stupid as the term was, "cancel culture" used to have actual meaning, with events that could be pointed and say "yeah he totally deserved it, but I understand why you would call that".

Now, it just mean "consequences applied to people of the right side of the political spectrum".
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Shostie: Wendigogo: Is this the idiot with the potato soup?

And former husband of the late makeup enthusiast Tammy Faye Messner.

The T-shirts are still being sold.

[Fark user image image 340x270]


I can't be too hard on her. The  20 years of her life had her turn everything around and she did a lot of work for the LGBT community. She supported them during the height of the aids crisis.


That being said from what I know of her, she would have loved the shirt.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Yes, Jim, we all know how desperate you are to feel persecuted. But a jury verdict isn't persecution, dear Bucket Boy.


Prosecution.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*whispers* the secret ingredient is Conservative Tears

Fark user image
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Facts:

-- Jim Bakker shared a cell with Sun Myung Moon (leader of the Unification Church. aka "The Moonies")

-- When Jim Bakker had to sell off his PTL Ministry assets (like his amusement park), Jerry Falwell bought it with financial backing of (you guessed it!) the Unification Church.

PTL Jerry Falwell goes down waterslide
Youtube OHVBYR9RPyM
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy:


Oh my god, is that a young Sean Hannity on the right?

OH MY GOD! Is that a time traveling Tucker Carlson on the left??
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was snapping gyros that sunk the snake.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for Jimbo, we wouldn't have:
howardstern.com

Whether he deserves credit or blame is entirely up to you.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: I can't be too hard on her. The 20 years of her life had her turn everything around and she did a lot of work for the LGBT community. She supported them during the height of the aids crisis.


From all I have read she was a genuinely good and compassionate woman whose Christian beliefs took her where evangelicals dare not go.

That being said from what I know of her, she would have loved the shirt.

A while back a Farker posted that they had indeed met her at a mall and she offered him one of the T-shirts.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: thatboyoverthere: I can't be too hard on her. The 20 years of her life had her turn everything around and she did a lot of work for the LGBT community. She supported them during the height of the aids crisis.

From all I have read she was a genuinely good and compassionate woman whose Christian beliefs took her where evangelicals dare not go.

That being said from what I know of her, she would have loved the shirt.

A while back a Farker posted that they had indeed met her at a mall and she offered him one of the T-shirts.


When she agreed to play Mimi's mother on "The Drew Carey Show", she won me over.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Boy, it's so weird how I've never been canceled. Maybe because I'm not an insidious grifter and I actually have some degree of empathy and social awareness?
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

padraig: As stupid as the term was, "cancel culture" used to have actual meaning, with events that could be pointed and say "yeah he totally deserved it, but I understand why you would call that".

Now, it just mean "consequences applied to people of the right side of the political spectrum".

Now, it just mean "consequences applied to people of the right side of the political spectrum".


Or just "Consequence Culture" for short.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cancel culture started the Iraq war(s).
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jim Bakker is a convicted felon.

Whenever I see a thread on Bakker here at Fark, I try to leave at least one post reminding people of that fact. With that in mind, I propose that the tagline for every subsequent thread about the former spouse of Tammy Faye refer to him as "Jim 'Convicted Felon' Bakker".
 
