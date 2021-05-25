 Skip to content
(Some Woodworker Guy)   Tariffs double on lumber imports as covid crisis intensifies. This is not a repeat of 2020   (woodworkingnetwork.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, International trade, Canadian softwood lumber, Tariff, home builders, Wood, soaring lumber prices, U.S. Department of Commerce, Free trade  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This benefits someone, apparently, and at the expense of everyone else.

Many years ago, I actually listened to and believed American rhetoric about a "level playing field." All countries have their sacred cows, but the last president made a real mess, not least by getting people to think that tariffs and trade wars are good things.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, imagine a world where we don't use wood to build houses. Now is the time when construction materials should be reconsidered.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Man, imagine a world where we don't use wood to build houses. Now is the time when construction materials should be reconsidered.


Wood houses are good things. Wood is infinitely renewable and each wooden house is a carbon sink, wooden houses are captured CO2.
 
slantsix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

question_dj: Man, imagine a world where we don't use wood to build houses. Now is the time when construction materials should be reconsidered.


Wood is by FAR (!) the most responsible material to build with. It's not even close. Not sure what you're talking about, but then again this is Fark...

This might be good for us Canadians. We export nearly half of our softwood lumber to the US, and if these tariffs mean we can't export wood at a reasonable cost, that's probably good for us as we can use it locally instead.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The US producers are at a disadvantage because the federal government and states make them replant forest afterwards.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lumber prices are up 300% and you want tariffs? During a housing crisis?

We probably should be thinking about hydrocarbons other than wood. We're going to mine the coal and oil anyways, might as well sequester it in a building instead of burning it.
 
slantsix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: Lumber prices are up 300% and you want tariffs? During a housing crisis?

We probably should be thinking about hydrocarbons other than wood. We're going to mine the coal and oil anyways, might as well sequester it in a building instead of burning it.


You mean like wood does? Albeit temporarily, but that's true of all materials.
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: The US producers are at a disadvantage because the federal government and states make them replant forest afterwards.


They do that in Canada too.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"U.S. lumber producers on the other hand, applauded the decision."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Thrag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really picked the wrong year to get into woodworking.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Abandon wood houses. Go back to caves.
 
Monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I rebuilt the gate on our fence and replaced 2 or 3 pickets on either side. Cost about $200, and that was with cheap ass Home Depot lumber.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goodncold: SwiftFox: The US producers are at a disadvantage because the federal government and states make them replant forest afterwards.

They do that in Canada too.


https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/our-natural-r​e​sources/forests-forestry/state-canadas​-forests-report/timber-being-harvested​-sustainably/16494
 
drtgb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We have been contemplating fixing our not great deck. Not going to happen now.

Maybe in a few years.

Hopefully it won't fall off the house.
 
patcarew
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So I guess this kind of settles it, NAFTA didn't work. Got it.

/BC gets screwed again
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drtgb: We have been contemplating fixing our not great deck. Not going to happen now.

Maybe in a few years.

Hopefully it won't fall off the house.


Great idea, wait until you have to replace the whole thing, that will save you lots of money
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think those ink cartridges were filled with saw dust!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine if apostrophes were used correctly.

This is not that world.
 
