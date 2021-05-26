 Skip to content
 
(WGME Portland)   Maine has nowhere to go   (wgme.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They can join Canada if they want. Just another quirky maritime province.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FrancoFile: They can join Canada if they want. Just another quirky maritime province.


as long as they take Susan Collins with them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks Subby. Now I'm imagining Richard Gere doing the peepee dance.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shiat in Susan Collins' front yard.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newest plot for a Stephen King story
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I immediately want Stephen King to write a novel about a revolt of sentient Maine Portajohns that eat alive anyone who does a corn poop.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Thanks Subby. Now I'm imagining Richard Gere doing the peepee dance.


How exciting to be present at the birth of a new fetish
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: They can join Canada if they want. Just another quirky maritime province.


Know how I know you didn't click the link to the article?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: Newest plot for a Stephen King story


DAMN YOU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No crappers and moose who bite people's sisters.  You're better than this, Maine!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gonegirl: ShutterGirl: Newest plot for a Stephen King story

DAMN YOU


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a real head-Bangor.
 
acouvis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: They can join Canada if they want. Just another quirky maritime province.


Too bad they can't just do what New York does and use New Jersey...
 
zbtop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldernell: FrancoFile: They can join Canada if they want. Just another quirky maritime province.

as long as they take Susan Collins with them.


That's the problem, they're clearly trying to get rid of Collins, but appear to have nowhere to put her.
 
