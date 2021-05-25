 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Give birth on a toll highway, get a year of free rides. Subby tells his wife to do it in a Wendy's for free Baconators
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
AND you can use the HOV lane
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no such thing as a free baconator.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good idea Subby, but I would have her give birth in the diaper section at Shopper's Drug Mart.

Or the LCBO.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're wife already did it in a Wendy's, just not with you.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm thinkin' Arby's
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Go on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
