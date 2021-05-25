 Skip to content
 
Caption this patient cat and his human
20
Original [TotalFark]  
Original:
live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Elwood's new invention 'Bag o' Cat' wasn't a complete success when he forgot to put air holes in the new product...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Cat (thinks):  At least the carrier bag counts as partial points towards a face mask.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I should buy a better human.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Your pig imitation no longer amuses me, Human."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So... Your sending me to Crazy Cat Lady!  My problem with that is where you stuck the stamps!!!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEND HELP MEOW!
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he took the bowling ball out this time...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat: WTF just happened?
Man: Schrodinger's TSA.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lipstick goes where?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A resident of Dali is forced to hang out with his wife following an earthquake.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's touching his nose again.  With. his. bare. finger! Doesn't he know there's a pandemic going on?  Does he WANT to kill himself with the rona???  Who's going to give me milk and tunafish in the morning when he falls over and dies??????!!!!!! .....hmmm I wonder how dead human tastes..."
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Finally, a window seat for a change."
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now w/voting, sorry...

"I sure hope I didn't leave that catnip just laying out on the table"
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slave... we must conquer the red dot.  ONWARD!
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I should buy a Vespa.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I can't do remote desktop support from in here!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hello, everybody.  My name is Mr. Peabody and this is my  pet hooman, Sherman.
Sherman:  Hello.
Quiet, you.  Sherman, we need to set the Wayback Machine to Agincourt, 1415.  Sherman did as he was instructed and in an instant we were whisked back to the year 1415.
Sherman:  Gosh Mr. Peabody. Look at this great battle between the French and English.
Silence.  I'm looking for birds, Sherman.  The history book says there were plenty of birds seen on this date.  All I see are English soldiers being quite rude.
Mr. Peabody...
Say another word and I'll have you neutered and by the discount vet.  Well, this was a big sack of nutting.
 
