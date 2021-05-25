 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   People shooting fireworks at each other in Toronto is an annual tradition   (blogto.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My brother and I have shot bottle rockets at each other for years. Keeps the reflexes sharp. Teaches you to walk it off
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Notabunny: My brother and I have shot bottle rockets at each other for years. Keeps the reflexes sharp. Teaches you to walk it off


How is old Lefty?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bingethinker: Notabunny: My brother and I have shot bottle rockets at each other for years. Keeps the reflexes sharp. Teaches you to walk it off

How is old Lefty?


Old enough he's slowing down. His limping makes me giggle.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about shooting them at yourself?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey hoser!  Watch out, eh.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What about the dogs with fireworks in their mouths, and when they bark, they shoot fireworks at you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On the half block my best friend grew up on bottle rocket wars were a 2-3 time a year occurance, almost always on the 4th, laor day and frequently memorial day and new years. We did have to explain to a new family in the apartments one year that roman candles were not a valid substitution for bottle rockets, but otherwise it was all good fun and despite doing this multiple times per year for over a decade nobody was ever seriously hurt.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was at a bachelor party last week where, after much alcohol, part of the evening's entertainment was a roman candle battle out in the woods.

The bride was not amused when she found out but glad nobody shot him in the face.

/we were all aiming for his crotch ...
 
