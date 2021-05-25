 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newschannel 9)   Most people use fiberglass, foam, wool or cellulose for insulation, but for the builders of this house, it had to be snakes   (newschannel9.com) divider line
17
    More: Creepy, Renting, Housing tenure, landlord disputes claims, LaFayette man shares pics of rental home, Snakes  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Most people use fiberglass, foam, wool or cellulose for insulation"

Funny that. We made surfboards.
Not so funny this. freeken snakes in the roof.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The landlord told us he had evicted Pugliese last week because the tenant had not paid the last two months of rent.
However, Pugliese told us he and his family had not been served an eviction notice, but that they are moving out anyway because they can't sleep.
According to Pugliese, he said he had not paid rent because of unsuitable conditions in the home, but Stafford told us rent could not be held for maintenance issues.

Who's putting money on the landlord putting the snakes in the roof to force the tenant out?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: The landlord told us he had evicted Pugliese last week because the tenant had not paid the last two months of rent.
However, Pugliese told us he and his family had not been served an eviction notice, but that they are moving out anyway because they can't sleep.
According to Pugliese, he said he had not paid rent because of unsuitable conditions in the home, but Stafford told us rent could not be held for maintenance issues.

Who's putting money on the landlord putting the snakes in the roof to force the tenant out?


Even odds the tenant out them up there to draw attention to the needed repairs.

Seriously, even odds for both of these.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this, Goverhaus?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: What is this, Goverhaus?


Or Groverhaus
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakes are terrible at insulation. They're cold blooded
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Renter: Hey Landlord, you said this house was up to spec.
Landlord: No, I said it was up to snek.


/ I got more nuthin' than need be
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to be Captain Obvious here. But wouldn't that house violate several rental home safety & health codes.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Snakes are terrible at insulation. They're cold blooded


I was going to say the opposite- lots of water, so they have a pretty high heat capacity.  Plus they're probably going out during the day to sun themselves and then coming back to the house in the evening so it will stay warmer at night.

Active insulation!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: kyleaugustus: What is this, Goverhaus?

Or Groverhaus


smspower.orgView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but they s-s-s-s-saved money.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: Hate to be Captain Obvious here. But wouldn't that house violate several rental home safety & health codes.


But hey, free honey from the bees that also live there.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may think snakes would make poor insulation but they actually preserve heat rather well.
Rick James - Cold Blooded (12 inch Remix) HQ+Sound
Youtube -6JhphBqsX0

th.bing.comView Full Size
And here's some baby cobras for nightmare fuel
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: TorpedoOrca: Snakes are terrible at insulation. They're cold blooded

I was going to say the opposite- lots of water, so they have a pretty high heat capacity.  Plus they're probably going out during the day to sun themselves and then coming back to the house in the evening so it will stay warmer at night.

Active insulation!


Ya know, you've convinced me. I'd like to get a quote for your snake insulation service
 
flemardo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Attacked by Snakes!" 🐍 performed by The Aquabats with The Baron von Tito (Travis Barker) 4/7/18
Youtube d-AQgjOcpqA
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.