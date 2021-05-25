 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Someone let the air out of their balloon   (krqe.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With shiat like this, people still wonder why American banks aren't trusted with money.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/You're welcome, Fark.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Despondent.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess the money to pay for it came from the "robbing our customers" fund.


/Not as much in there these days.
//Still probably a lot.
///3?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I did not know that people who fly hot air balloons could be called pilots. I don't remember seeing anything but aeronauts for that except maybe in some cases where I thought they did not know better.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Waaaaaay back in '92 or so, we were leaving Albuquerque at the end of a road trip for a sales company I worked for. Nobody had bothered to look up events in the area because we weren't there for events... AS we drove out of town, we saw dozens and dozens of balloons taking off and even more in the air. Never even knew about the Albuquerque Balloon Festival before that, but it's still one of the coolest things I've ever seen, all of these balloons taking flight as we passed by.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone let the air out of their balloon
And I don't think I can take it
'Cause it took so long to inflate it
And I'll never have that memory again
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I did not know that people who fly hot air balloons could be called pilots. I don't remember seeing anything but aeronauts for that except maybe in some cases where I thought they did not know better.


In requires training, a license and they an above average understanding of weather forecasting and FAA rules, among other ballooning-specific intricacies.

They are indeed called balloon pilots.

/ used to know one, he passed a few years ago, helped on his crew a few times.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wells Fargo HR:

"Are the Pinkerton still a thing?"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm betting it was a year of record profits, too.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That article is poorly written.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I often wonder why we even bother getting a statement from large companies.  It's never anything but boilerplate bullshiat that literally no one believes.

Yeah the program got shutdown because of money, but if you think that money is actually going towards affordable housing and driving the economy I have some ocean front property in Nevada for sale.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Waaaaaay back in '92 or so, we were leaving Albuquerque at the end of a road trip for a sales company I worked for. Nobody had bothered to look up events in the area because we weren't there for events... AS we drove out of town, we saw dozens and dozens of balloons taking off and even more in the air. Never even knew about the Albuquerque Balloon Festival before that, but it's still one of the coolest things I've ever seen, all of these balloons taking flight as we passed by.

I went to a Lake Havasu balloon festival with 20 to 40 mph winds at launch.  They flew off like bullets.


I went to a Lake Havasu balloon festival with 20 to 40 mph winds at launch.  They flew off like bullets.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason:

I went to a Lake Havasu balloon festival with 20 to 40 mph winds at launch.  They flew off like bullets.

I live in an area where balloons are a common sight in the morning. Walking the dog a couple weeks back and this guy went over the house...

I went to a Lake Havasu balloon festival with 20 to 40 mph winds at launch.  They flew off like bullets.


I live in an area where balloons are a common sight in the morning. Walking the dog a couple weeks back and this guy went over the house...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Any time a bank representative says they can't afford to do something, slap them as hard as you can.

If it's Wells Fargo, slap 'em twice.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I'm betting it was a year of record profits, too.


I don't know about balloons, but it was a good year for blimps.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

VogonPoet:

I live in an area where balloons are a common sight in the morning. Walking the dog a couple weeks back and this guy went over the house...
[Fark user image 425x366]

did he drop anything?

I went to a Lake Havasu balloon festival with 20 to 40 mph winds at launch.  They flew off like bullets.

I live in an area where balloons are a common sight in the morning. Walking the dog a couple weeks back and this guy went over the house...
[Fark user image 425x366]


did he drop anything?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hot air balloons - floating wicker propelled by fire

No thanks
 
