(AP News)   The Vatican is stealing other people's artworks (This is not a repeat from the past 92 years)   (apnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who wants to tell him?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The real shock was that you don't expect certain things from certain organizations."

/You sweet Summer child
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The real shock was that you don't expect certain things from certain organizations."

Kiddy diddling? Perfectly reasonable, considering their vows of celibacy. Coverups and reassignments? Surely you'd do the same. Copyright infringement? The Vatican would never!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should rebrand themselves as The Vat.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
what ^ they ^ said
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: "The real shock was that you don't expect certain things from certain organizations."

/You sweet Summer child


I can read that statement more than one way.  What you said, or alternatively...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Since when can someone copyright graffiti? If you put your "art" on something that doesn't belong to you it's fair game. Otherwise, I've just discovered a cottage industry. I'm going to put my "art" everywhere, accept the summary offense, and then sue because painting it over or removing it constitutes destruction of my intellectual property. Any photographs without my express permission?  Lawsuit.

The Vatican has been guilty of many things, but expropriating a random graffito isn't one of them.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You mean 992 years.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Thou shalt not steal" is just more hypocrisy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Since when can someone copyright graffiti? If you put your "art" on something that doesn't belong to you it's fair game. Otherwise, I've just discovered a cottage industry. I'm going to put my "art" everywhere, accept the summary offense, and then sue because painting it over or removing it constitutes destruction of my intellectual property. Any photographs without my express permission?  Lawsuit.

The Vatican has been guilty of many things, but expropriating a random graffito isn't one of them.


Can I buy the NFT's for your future graffiti?
 
