(Metro)   It's all fun and games while joking with the surgeons as they remove your brain tumor during a 3-hour operation, until one of them says 'you're a brave man joking around when he's got his hand inside your head'   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Try getting a vasectomy with an inquisitive urologist.   You're in no position to lie.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder if Dahmer ever said that to any of his patien...er.. victims.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Cranberries - Zombie (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6Ejga4kJUts
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And then, apparently, they had the last laugh by covering his head wound with a menstrual pad.
 
