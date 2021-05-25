 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Shade the middle part of the Venn diagram of America's social ills as shots fired near George Floyd remembrance   (cnbc.com) divider line
29
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is an evolving incident. No further information is available at this time,"

Translation: insert you own bias here.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or watch the AP video of the AP reporter.
Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square
Youtube 8hU0k5kFLEo
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: Or watch the AP video of the AP reporter.
[YouTube video: Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square]


I blame the little dog that shows up at the very end. It looks way to happy to be there.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: "This is an evolving incident. No further information is available at this time,"

Translation: insert you own bias here.


Since this is Fark, the culprit has to be . . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Lsherm: "This is an evolving incident. No further information is available at this time,"

Translation: insert you own bias here.

Since this is Fark, the culprit has to be . . .
[Fark user image image 371x631]


I knew they're mammals, but I never truly understood that they have nipples until this moment.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Dodo David: Lsherm: "This is an evolving incident. No further information is available at this time,"

Translation: insert you own bias here.

Since this is Fark, the culprit has to be . . .
[Fark user image image 371x631]

I knew they're mammals, but I never truly understood that they have nipples until this moment.


Nor did I truly internalize that my fear makes their nipples erect until just now.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: Or watch the AP video of the AP reporter.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8hU0k5kF​LEo]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fitting.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does MPD still refuse to go to that block, citing a fear of vengeful spirits?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: WelldeadLink: Or watch the AP video of the AP reporter.
[YouTube video: Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square]

I blame the little dog that shows up at the very end. It looks way to happy to be there.


Half-Smokes will be served like at Ben's Chili Bowl.
 
Joxette
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Does MPD still refuse to go to that block, citing a fear of vengeful spirits?


Yep, still the no-go zone.
 
kevljo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: WelldeadLink: Or watch the AP video of the AP reporter.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8hU0k5kF​LEo]

[Fark user image 507x640]


.38 .380 .45 .357 .22 are giving you side eye.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Joxette: mrparks: Does MPD still refuse to go to that block, citing a fear of vengeful spirits?

Yep, still the no-go zone.


They learned their lesson when the Third Precinct Klub House got burned to the ground.....

1.) If you have to get out of the squad car - don't.

2.) Pee in a chlorox bottle

3.) Keep the engine running.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh man, if there's an intersection of Floyd and MLK streets I do not want to be anywhere near it.
 
Stibium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: [Fark user image 507x640]


Communist propaganda.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stibium: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: [Fark user image 507x640]

Communist propaganda.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lsherm: "This is an evolving incident. No further information is available at this time,"

Translation: insert you own bias here.


Pretty much.

It could have been anything from a gang-related shooting to some white boys out for revenge for Chauvin.

Pick one.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's the part where a sign put up in memory of Emmett Till is found riddled with bullet holes again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gunshots or fireworks?
 
Albinoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Im trying to find the situation, whether it be self defense, murder, or just firing a round into it the air in the middle of a city, where the person shooting it cares about their proximity to a memorial.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Lsherm: "This is an evolving incident. No further information is available at this time,"

Translation: insert you own bias here.

Pretty much.

It could have been anything from a gang-related shooting to some white boys out for revenge for Chauvin.

Pick one.


It's definitely one of those.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Gunshots or fireworks?


Sure.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Im trying to find the situation, whether it be self defense, murder, or just firing a round into it the air in the middle of a city, where the person shooting it cares about their proximity to a memorial.


We really need tougher laws on the books that increase the penalties for shooting a gun near a memorial.  Kind of like we have tougher laws for selling drugs by a church or robbing an old lady.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Or watch the AP video of the AP reporter.
[YouTube video: Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square]


"That sounds like gunshots".
LOL That "ping" sound of a round hitting something should have confirmed it.

It's hard to describe, but firecrackers just sound spherical, & gunshots sound directional.
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Im trying to find the situation, whether it be self defense, murder, or just firing a round into it the air in the middle of a city, where the person shooting it cares about their proximity to a memorial.


I have a fun game you can play on Duck Duck Go:

Search for "shooting at funeral _____"; where _____ = Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Baltimore, etc..
 
vgss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albinoman: Im trying to find the situation, whether it be self defense, murder, or just firing a round into it the air in the middle of a city, where the person shooting it cares about their proximity to a memorial.


"That blood inside you too hot, let me let some of it out"
 
Oak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

J_Kushner: WelldeadLink: Or watch the AP video of the AP reporter.
[YouTube video: Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square]

"That sounds like gunshots".
LOL That "ping" sound of a round hitting something should have confirmed it.

It's hard to describe, but firecrackers just sound spherical, & gunshots sound directional.


True.  And those are fireworks.
 
Stibium
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: It's the part where a sign put up in memory of Emmett Till is found riddled with bullet holes again.

[Fark user image 850x446]


The new one is big, bullet-proof, black, and beautiful: https://tillapp.emmett-till.org/items/​show/6?tour=2&index=8

/And I hope whoever shoots it next time gets hit in the face by ricochet.
//Some guy from Brooklyn made it out of more-or-less armor plate steel
///Gonna check on it some day, it's not too far from where I grew up. I expect to find a 1/2" hole through it, sadly.
 
