 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Canada now planning on ramping up second vaccine dose starting in June instead of 4 months down the road   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, second doses, Vaccine, Canada, federal government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, half of Canadians, limited supply of vaccines  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 9:30 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good. Bring 'em on.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bring them on, Baby! I am as ready as Spongbob Squarepants.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bring on the shots.  Got the first a week or so ago, will happily stand in that damn line again for an hour+ to get #2, as soon as they'll let me
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
August 21 or as soon as I can if they make it earlier!
 
suziequzie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm scheduled for my second Pfizer shot on August 15, but will be checking my email to see if they offer the second one sooner. I would jump at a second shot earlier offer. My bosses are cool with me getting it any time it's offered and have told all of us at work to take the day if needed to get it.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Got my 1st dose yesterday (Moderna) in the 40+ not-essential-worker group in Ottawa. It was absurdly efficient. Including a 15 minute post-jab wait time I was in and out in 24 minutes. My drive time was slightly longer and I'm close to the vaccination clinic.
Today my arm hurts enough to take ibuprofen, and whine at my son to dig up the garden and my husband to make dinner.
Just get the jab.
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Good. Bring 'em on.
[Fark user image 639x450]
[Fark user image 640x450]
[Fark user image 531x710]


That third figure is such a huge relief to me.  I was worried we'd see a fairly large number of people who would refuse, but it looks like we should be able to get close to 90% of people vaccinated, which should be enough to really limit the possibility of community transmission.

I'm currently scheduled for my second dose in early August.  I would be thrilled if they could pull that forward by a month or two.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Montrealer here, 49 years old. I got my first Pfizer shot two weeks ago, no issues. Next scheduled shot is September 2. I get that it is the protocol at this time, but frustrating nonetheless. I also expected the second shot dates would be moved up as they got a handle on their supply chain, and how to properly roll it out. I'm a good obedient Canadian boy, but I'll punch you in the junk to get my second shot. I live alone and have had to socially distance myself for far too long. Like many others, I know.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Second doses have been planned for June rollout for quite a while here in Alberta. I don't know what vastly out-of-date source Subby is using for the 4 months thing, especially since vaccinations, and health care in general, are handled provincially rather than federally.

/so long as Americans think Canada = Ontario I'll continue to think United States = Florida
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's going to be a bit of an administrative gong show pushing up all the appointments and cancelling the originals, but it will better than waiting until the end of August for my originally scheduled 2nd dose.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.