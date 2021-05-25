 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   How does the old saying go? Mother bears love it when tourists try to get a selfie with their cubs? Yeah I think that's it   (local21news.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stupid. And lucky. What we used to call "stucky" in Ohio when I was growing up, but that was mainly about people working with machines.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw an utter moron from NJ do something similar with a moose in VT a couple years ago. He was standing in a parking lot and she got out of her car and said something like "Oh look, Maury, it's a dee-ah. Get a picture with him" and the moose is stomping his foot and has his antlers in "kills the idiot" position. I tried to warn her politely "hey you farking idiot you're about to get killed!" "fark you dee-ah don't hurt anybody." Then shortly after that "AAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH...." as she ran.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
jewishworldreview.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When grizzlies attack dumb tourists there should be no reaction whatsoever from wildlife officers. It should be treated as a completely natural event.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the mama bear - FINISH HER
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about the "wild" part of wild animal that tourists don't understand?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could have gone badly. That aggressive kind of behavior means the animal needs to be put down. And by animal I mean the woman.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That potential Timothy did not Treadwell...
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: When grizzlies attack dumb tourists there should be no reaction whatsoever from wildlife officers. It should be treated as a completely natural event.


Yep. This idiot should be banned from national parks for a time (3-5 years maybe?). She does it again, lifetime ban. The bear should be left alone.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good bear.  Smart bear.  Not giving the park a reason to shoot them.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I saw an utter moron from NJ do something similar with a moose in VT a couple years ago. He was standing in a parking lot and she got out of her car and said something like "Oh look, Maury, it's a dee-ah. Get a picture with him" and the moose is stomping his foot and has his antlers in "kills the idiot" position. I tried to warn her politely "hey you farking idiot you're about to get killed!" "fark you dee-ah don't hurt anybody." Then shortly after that "AAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH...." as she ran.


The East Coast sounds just... bonkers.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people were yelling at her to get back. Looks like Karen got to speak to the manager at last
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I was about 10 or 11. We were coming back to Idaho from Nebraska, it was midsummer, and warm. Old man decides "here is where we are going to take a dip an cool off" . Nevermind Bullwinkle about 40 feet away in this stream / creek  / whatever.
I remembered Wild Kingdom ( this was the early 80's, mind , so I just knew how to deal with a large moose, at least in my head. Since I am here to type this, you know it worked out.  Water was about 6 feet or so deep, I swam close enough to tell it something, and then swam away, clowly, like I had approached it, and it just sat there, chilling out in a creek on a hot day.
That is one of very few good memories I have as a kid, or of my adoptive dad, but I treasure that.
I would NOT recommend anyone try that though- I could have touched him but just kept a low calm voice and let him have his space. I know I could have died rather easily if I upset him.
Thanks Wild Kingdom so much for getting me interested in interacting with actual wild life.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mama bear say *burp*
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: So I was about 10 or 11. We were coming back to Idaho from Nebraska, it was midsummer, and warm. Old man decides "here is where we are going to take a dip an cool off" . Nevermind Bullwinkle about 40 feet away in this stream / creek  / whatever.
I remembered Wild Kingdom ( this was the early 80's, mind , so I just knew how to deal with a large moose, at least in my head. Since I am here to type this, you know it worked out.  Water was about 6 feet or so deep, I swam close enough to tell it something, and then swam away, clowly, like I had approached it, and it just sat there, chilling out in a creek on a hot day.
That is one of very few good memories I have as a kid, or of my adoptive dad, but I treasure that.
I would NOT recommend anyone try that though- I could have touched him but just kept a low calm voice and let him have his space. I know I could have died rather easily if I upset him.
Thanks Wild Kingdom so much for getting me interested in interacting with actual wild life.


Exactly what do you tell a moose?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently tourist is a derogatory term for asian. Let's not use that word please. Fark is better than this.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

alienated: So I was about 10 or 11. We were coming back to Idaho from Nebraska, it was midsummer, and warm. Old man decides "here is where we are going to take a dip an cool off" . Nevermind Bullwinkle about 40 feet away in this stream / creek  / whatever.
I remembered Wild Kingdom ( this was the early 80's, mind , so I just knew how to deal with a large moose, at least in my head. Since I am here to type this, you know it worked out.  Water was about 6 feet or so deep, I swam close enough to tell it something, and then swam away, clowly, like I had approached it, and it just sat there, chilling out in a creek on a hot day.
That is one of very few good memories I have as a kid, or of my adoptive dad, but I treasure that.
I would NOT recommend anyone try that though- I could have touched him but just kept a low calm voice and let him have his space. I know I could have died rather easily if I upset him.
Thanks Wild Kingdom so much for getting me interested in interacting with actual wild life.


"And now Jim will go kick the moose in the nuts... "

/Good ol' Marlin
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I really wanted it to eat her.
 
alienated
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ongbok: alienated: So I was about 10 or 11. We were coming back to Idaho from Nebraska, it was midsummer, and warm. Old man decides "here is where we are going to take a dip an cool off" . Nevermind Bullwinkle about 40 feet away in this stream / creek  / whatever.
I remembered Wild Kingdom ( this was the early 80's, mind , so I just knew how to deal with a large moose, at least in my head. Since I am here to type this, you know it worked out.  Water was about 6 feet or so deep, I swam close enough to tell it something, and then swam away, clowly, like I had approached it, and it just sat there, chilling out in a creek on a hot day.
That is one of very few good memories I have as a kid, or of my adoptive dad, but I treasure that.
I would NOT recommend anyone try that though- I could have touched him but just kept a low calm voice and let him have his space. I know I could have died rather easily if I upset him.
Thanks Wild Kingdom so much for getting me interested in interacting with actual wild life.

Exactly what do you tell a moose?

"
Nonsense, but in a low voice. Something soothing, I think ( its over 40 years ago ) . "My what beautiful antlers you have" was not the thing . I think it was mostly hello, thanks for sharing, but again- over 40 years ago .
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wall off the cities.  Make 90% of the population live in the walled cities, for their safety and the safety of the wildlife.  Have the 10% of outlanders take tests yearly to keep their status as outlanders. And the outlanders only get to live on farms, and only if they produce crops to feed the city dewllers.  No hiking or other wildlife encounters, just work.  The ONLY wild life encounters should be from scientists studying the wild life.  And only with permits.

Allow the city dewellers and the outlanders to watch VR vids of wildlife.

Problem solved.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Growing up in Colorado on what was the edge of civilization at the time (it's since been built WAY out), we once heard our trash can getting banged on and assumed it was raccoons.

Opened the front door to check - yup, bear. All staring back at my dad like, "Open this damn thing for me already." We shut the front door and just left it the fark alone with the trash. I don't think we even called animal control. The urge to stay far, far away from wildlife is a guiding principle for my father, who grew up in the Bronx.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

runwiz: What is it about the "wild" part of wild animal that tourists don't understand?


The "wild" part, obviously.
 
