"I feel like it's child abuse"
22
posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 5:16 PM



Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next up from the same people, 'You failed to protect my child from COVID!'
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fta: If the vaccine works to protect people and most of the teachers and school staff are fully vaccinated or have had the opportunity to be, why must our children continue to wear their masks? Why are they being thought of last?

Because most kids are not vaccinated yet you thundering moron.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I feel like it's child abuse"

No, you're doing it wrong: it's just like the Holocaust.

Dumbass bona fides here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "I feel like it's child abuse"

No, you're doing it wrong: it's just like the Holocaust.


Done. Love it.

But aren't comments like this why we need a "Witty" button? Both Smart and Funny. My foremost Fark-related  pet peeve is a "Funny" click when what was really meant was a "Dumbass" click.

/ Now get off my lawn.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, I haven't actually read The Scarlet Letter, but wasn't the point that those wearing the letter were being singled out? It's not that everyone wore the letter around all the time, right?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Now, I haven't actually read The Scarlet Letter, but wasn't the point that those wearing the letter were being singled out? It's not that everyone wore the letter around all the time, right?


The scarlet letter was a mark of shame.  Not wearing a mask is the scarlet letter.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why am I not surprised that someone who spells their name Ashleigh is involved.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rev. Dimmesdale unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/DINSDALE
 
DustBunny
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't one of the effects of long covid erectile disfunction?
Do they even know yet if that goes away?
Why would you potentially expose your teenage son to his dick not working properly for the rest of his life?
You think he's going to thank you for that? Just so he doesn't have to wear a mask?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Get a load of DESE nuts.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
JFC, there are a handful of weeks left in the school year. Wear a farking mask and deal with it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why are they being treated like second-class citizens?

Well, they arent, but they should. Because youre obviously white trash.

Lets face it, why are you even bothering with school? That kids most likely going to straight to the vein inspection line at the dildo factory.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1000 kids a week in the hospital AND RISING because they're the only age group that can't get vaccinated but these parents of the year don't want to put off bar hopping and mask burning
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have reserves
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why are they being treated like second-class citizens?

Well, they arent, but they should. Because youre obviously white trash.

Lets face it, why are you even bothering with school? That kids most likely going to straight to the vein inspection line at the dildo factory.


I wouldn't trust a mouth breather like that with important work like that!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fano: We have reserves


Border camps hereafter to be refered to as Strategic Child Reserve.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/tuc​k​er-carlson-masks-child-abuse/

/yes, he did.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did these parents ever actually read the farking Scarlet Letter?  Or remember a single thing about it?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I feel like it's child abuse"

Aw, sweetie. Taking your children to church is child abuse.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We need to not worry about lunatics being upset over their own imaginations.

If we catered to every antisocial American with their head up their ass, we'd be Somalia in a year.
 
