(Twitter)   Oregon DOT cleans up homeless camp near highway
61
    More: Creepy, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny; more billionaires, more homeless.

Almost like there's a direct cause and effect.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. politician would you please move those horrible poors some place where I cannot see them.  Thank you and expect a sizable tax deductible contribution to your reelection campaign fund.  See you at the club.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha! Go be poor somewhere else ya bum.

/lights cigar with $100 bill and adjust monocle
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, it has been 26 years now. Looks like Sid fell on some hard times.

bbts1.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's that up in the road, a head?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
and the matching handmine...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Welcome to Thorazine Gardens
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Figs 1-3. What our country considers acceptable mental health services
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why is the camp abandoned?  What happened to the people there?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

offacue: Mr. politician would you please move those horrible poors some place where I cannot see them.


Not wearing a mask outside = fark YOU PLAGUERAT!
Filthy hobo nests without water or sanitation = perfectly normal.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any country that tries as hard as it can to make people homeless and then makes BEING homeless a crime deserves to be burned to the ground from coast to coast.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So forget paying a junk removal service, just dump your old crap at homeless camps, one shopping cart load at a time? Act now and as a a free bonus get a case of hepatitis on your first visit.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What did anyone expect?

Homeless encampments are not great places to be.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That one picture looks like a toy mock-up of a scene from the film "Motel Hell".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Why is the camp abandoned?  What happened to the people there?


escape2poland.co.ukView Full Size
 
sys_64738
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: offacue: Mr. politician would you please move those horrible poors some place where I cannot see them.

Not wearing a mask outside = fark YOU PLAGUERAT!
Filthy hobo nests without water or sanitation = perfectly normal.


One is a choice, the other is caused by a lack of choices.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wall of Voodoo record cover

/Forget which one
 
moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Back in my day being homeless meant you slept on the street. The homeless of today get to camping every day. Luxury!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Finally we know how babby is formed
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they're in a tent and have possessions, are they really homeless?

/in Europe, they'd be considered Gypsys
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So forget paying a junk removal service, just dump your old crap at homeless camps, one shopping cart load at a time? Act now and as a a free bonus get a case of hepatitis on your first visit.


Nah, just dump it in the street after a snow storm. Broken AC? City wants $15 to leave it at the transfer station? Guess again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Why is the camp abandoned?  What happened to the people there?


Did you not see the heads?!?!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Why is the camp abandoned?  What happened to the people there?


they fled, ahead of the cops who accompany these cleanup efforts
abandoning almost every physical belonging they own
lest they be arrested for the crime of being poor
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Makes sense to me. If you don't want people stealing your stuff, and you don't have a door to lock, you have to use psychology.

Would you mess with this guy's stuff?
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is a damn good way of keeping people out of your shiat.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny; more billionaires, more homeless.

Almost like there's a direct cause and effect.


Fewer pirates increased global warming.  It's almost like there's a direct cause and effect.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: If they're in a tent and have possessions, are they really homeless?

/in Europe, they'd be considered Gypsys


Gypsies live in RVs nowadays.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny; more billionaires, more homeless.

Almost like there's a direct cause and effect.


It's almost as if the GOVERNMENT shutting down the economy to where you only had a few choices as to where you could buy/eat made a bunch of rich people richer.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny; more billionaires, more homeless.

Almost like there's a direct cause and effect.


You have to give it time to trickle down. Just you wait. By the time the 2060's roll around, the economy will really get going for everyone.
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny; more billionaires, more homeless.

Almost like there's a direct cause and effect.

Fewer pirates increased global warming.  It's almost like there's a direct cause and effect.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Severed Doll Head Gardens make me kind of nimby.

/And is also the name of my Texas swing kalymba sextet
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Somewhat close.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anybody have a small child they're mad at? This lamp should fix 'em.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Driver: Well, it has been 26 years now. Looks like Sid fell on some hard times.

[bbts1.azureedge.net image 720x540]


He had a job as a garbageman in Toy Story 3...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: drunk_bouncnbaloruber: If they're in a tent and have possessions, are they really homeless?

/in Europe, they'd be considered Gypsys

Gypsies live in RVs nowadays.


Tents are reserved for tramps and thieves these days.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"No human would bury doll heads like this..."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: Rent Party: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny; more billionaires, more homeless.

Almost like there's a direct cause and effect.

Fewer pirates increased global warming.  It's almost like there's a direct cause and effect.

[Fark user image 500x414]

/


Exactly.  Can't argue with those numbers.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny; more billionaires, more homeless.

Almost like there's a direct cause and effect.

You have to give it time to trickle down. Just you wait. By the time the 2060's roll around, the economy will really get going for everyone.


the wealth of billionaires does eventually trickle down
eventually theres a revolt, they get executed, and angry mobs loot their shiat

they like to keep that part on the down low
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

offacue: Mr. politician would you please move those horrible poors some place where I cannot see them.  Thank you and expect a sizable tax deductible contribution to your reelection campaign fund.  See you at the club.


So many people make comments like this in these threads.

I wonder how many invite these people to camp in their backyards?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Back in my day being homeless meant you slept on the street. The homeless of today get to camping every day. Luxury!


I used to sleep in a friend's car, or find abandoned buildings.  Who could afford camping equipment?  Then again, back then I was a teenager with nothing but the clothes on my back.  If I lost housing now, I do have camping equipment I could use. My problem now would be trying to figure out what to do with all the other detritus I've accumulated over a lifetime.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Anybody have a small child they're mad at? This lamp should fix 'em.

[Fark user image 582x589]


I have three daughters.  As a result, I have had every kind of doll ever created in my house.  They all get the same name: "Creepy Baby."

"Daddy, where's my doll?"

"I think I saw Creepy Baby in the kitchen, honey."

Dolls creep me the fark out.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have an Idea about this, but I cant do renderings and architectural drawings.
Been something I've been toying with in my mind.
A camp for homeless. A place for them to be, besides out on sidewalks and such.
Would be cheap, and easy to target social support needs.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Driver: Well, it has been 26 years now. Looks like Sid fell on some hard times.

[bbts1.azureedge.net image 720x540]

He had a job as a garbageman in Toy Story 3...
[Fark user image 425x277]


Great gig for collecting discarded toys to torture.  Sid could have his own horror movie...
 
ar393
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: Rent Party: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Funny; more billionaires, more homeless.

Almost like there's a direct cause and effect.

Fewer pirates increased global warming.  It's almost like there's a direct cause and effect.

[Fark user image 500x414]


https://iccwbo.org/media-wall/news-sp​e​eches/imb-piracy-report-2020/
International Maritime Bureau's latest global piracy report details 132 attacks since the start of 2020, up from 119 incidents in the same period (first nine months) last year.

lets not forget all the piracy that goes on the internet.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: kyleaugustus: Why is the camp abandoned?  What happened to the people there?

[escape2poland.co.uk image 640x360]


Fun fact. The letter "B" in the sign is upside-down. The prisoners did that as a way to defy the nazis.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess there might just be some correlation between homelessness and mental illness?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Ponzholio: Driver: Well, it has been 26 years now. Looks like Sid fell on some hard times.

[bbts1.azureedge.net image 720x540]

He had a job as a garbageman in Toy Story 3...
[Fark user image 425x277]

Great gig for collecting discarded toys to torture.  Sid could have his own horror movie...


I believe the popular fan theory is that since Sid learned the truth about toys coming to life, he took that job to retrieve broken toys to fix.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Any country that tries as hard as it can to make people homeless and then makes BEING homeless a crime deserves to be burned to the ground from coast to coast.


Well, that's not the United States, at least not for the states covered by the Ninth Circuit:

https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2019-12-16/homeless-boise-ruling-ca​se-supreme-court

Basically, the Supreme Court said it is cruel and unusual punishment and therefore unconstitutional to ban camping on any public lands unless there are unrestricted shelter beds available.  And, since no homeless shelter is "unrestricted" (IE, they all have rules like no drugs or no alcohol or no pets), no homeless shelter actually qualifies.

Hence all the noise on Fox News et al about increases in homelessness on the West Coast (Ninth Circuit territory).  People who were hiding under freeway overpasses and behind fences are now camping on the steps of city hall, so, homeless people are much more in-your-face at the very least, even if their numbers haven't actually increased by that much.

Since the Supremes refused to shoot down this ruling, it is very likely this will eventually be the law nationwide.
 
