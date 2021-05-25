 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   "Red kite at morning, get under the awning"   (theguardian.com)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We occasionally have problems with Mississippi Kites nesting in nearby trees and dive-bombing anyone they perceive as a threat to their chicks.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That may be the most English article I'll read this week. . .
 
Tman144
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Red kite at morning, get under the awning" sounds like a coded message you send to a spy in enemy territory.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What does sausage roll translate to in American English?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BDR459: What does sausage roll translate to in American English?


Pig in a blanket, biscuit style
 
pueblonative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's why you have been cats
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BDR459: What does sausage roll translate to in American English?


I thought it was Cockney for "arsehole"
 
pueblonative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pueblonative: That's why you have barn cats


Ftfm
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
on the streets of Henley

"You better believe that's a lawsuit."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Fettle" ? not adding that to the lexicon anytime soon
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kite gives me sh*t?

Into the oven with it!
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pueblonative: That's why you have been cats


Joke's on you. *I* still am.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Titmouse in flight,
Giggle all night".
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Red kite at morning, get under the awning
Red Ships of Spain, bring on the pain"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tman144: "Red kite at morning, get under the awning" sounds like a coded message you send to a spy in enemy territory.


I think it's a variation on the saying about snakes:

Red next to black, jump back Jack
Red next to yellow, GTFO

Or something like that...
 
ansius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BDR459: What does sausage roll translate to in American English?


It's a tradie's lunch in Oz.
 
