Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Funny, because I once purchased a Sony mower without checking the price. When I realized it was $550, I had no choice but to return it to the store. This was back in 1999, I didn't know that there was a mower for explosives, loan system in place.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.


Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like business is BOOMING!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This guy was a dangerous fanatic....about lawn care."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.

Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical


Immediate question that comes to my mind is who exactly is in the market for homemade farking explosives?  I'm having trouble coming up with anything even remotely comforting, legal, or even arguably sane.
 
BenJammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he need a mower when he could have just blown up the grass?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE'S MAKING GRAVY WITHOUT THE LUMPS!  YEAH BABY, YEAH!
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done blowed up so good he made Fark twice!

So far.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Paying off a lawnmower debt" is more socially acceptable than "paying for Sinnamyn's cosmetology degree"
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.

Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical

Immediate question that comes to my mind is who exactly is in the market for homemade farking explosives?  I'm having trouble coming up with anything even remotely comforting, legal, or even arguably sane.


img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it a boy or a girl?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.

Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical

Immediate question that comes to my mind is who exactly is in the market for homemade farking explosives?  I'm having trouble coming up with anything even remotely comforting, legal, or even arguably sane.


What? You think I'm gonna pay Amazon's prices?? Buy local!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.

Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical

Immediate question that comes to my mind is who exactly is in the market for homemade farking explosives?  I'm having trouble coming up with anything even remotely comforting, legal, or even arguably sane.


Gender reveals.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still want to know what kind of lawnmower, and is it okay.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.

Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical

Immediate question that comes to my mind is who exactly is in the market for homemade farking explosives?  I'm having trouble coming up with anything even remotely comforting, legal, or even arguably sane.

Gender reveals.


Electoral College vote certifications.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a neighbour shed some light on the incident. They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt.

Ummm, you knew this and didn't mention it to anyone?
I believe having knowledge about a felony and not reporting it is in itself a crime.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been one hell of a lawnmower.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he heard about daisy-cutter munitions and thought, "Daisies? Shiat, I bet I can do better than that! Watch what I do to those petunias!"
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.

Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical

Immediate question that comes to my mind is who exactly is in the market for homemade farking explosives?  I'm having trouble coming up with anything even remotely comforting, legal, or even arguably sane.


Some couples want their gender reveal party to be over the top.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, bombs. I thought he was selling handmade bongs. I'd like to cancel my order, please.
Or I guess I don't need to.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his clients now know he can deliver what he's promised.

sound business practice.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy a goat, ya dangus!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Oh, bombs. I thought he was selling handmade bongs. I'd like to cancel my order, please.
Or I guess I don't need to.


Don't bogart the saltpeter, man.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.

Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical

Immediate question that comes to my mind is who exactly is in the market for homemade farking explosives?  I'm having trouble coming up with anything even remotely comforting, legal, or even arguably sane.


This, and I used to know a thing or two about that stuff but not even at my most hijinks-prone point would I purchase someone else's stuff.  Kinda ruins the fun anyhow.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: "Paying off a lawnmower debt" is more socially acceptable than "paying for Sinnamyn's cosmetology degree"


I read this as "Sinnamyn's scientology degree" with no loss coherence.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The act of creating a bomb on your property is unusual itself, but the reasoning is incredibly bizarre.

I'm not sure I like this judgey tone.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too soon to talk about lawnmower control? Sure, you'd want to talk about the bombs, but what was the gateway? Lawn Mowers. No lawnmowers, no need to make bombs to support your lawnmower habit.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: a neighbour shed some light on the incident. They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt.

Ummm, you knew this and didn't mention it to anyone?
I believe having knowledge about a felony and not reporting it is in itself a crime.


Not in most states
But in Ohio it is a misdemeanor  so the neighbor may get a slap on the wrist
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that just takes the fun out of mak....<ahem>
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: This, and I used to know a thing or two about that stuff but not even at my most hijinks-prone point would I purchase someone else's stuff.


Pssh - you dumbasses with your "desire to live" and all afraid of losing a few limbs.  Buncha wimps.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Driver: SansNeural: "They claimed that the man had been intending to make and sell explosives to pay off his debt. Interestingly, this debt was built up by purchasing a lawnmower."

Too bad there's nothing a guy could do with a lawnmower to make money.

Oh sure !  There you go being all Mr. Sensible and Logical

Immediate question that comes to my mind is who exactly is in the market for homemade farking explosives?  I'm having trouble coming up with anything even remotely comforting, legal, or even arguably sane.


The least insane thing for stumps I can think of. Or to MAGA, going by the last 24 months.
 
