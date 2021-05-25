 Skip to content
(9 News)   You may not want to tailgate when driving through Nebraska while carrying 181 pounds of marijuana in duffle bags   (9news.com) divider line
    Dumbass, GRAND ISLAND, United States, Nebraska, Colorado  
rider_you_know [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing it was more of a "driving through Nebraska with Colorado plates" than tailgating.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska has a 75 mph speed limit. Police have to get more creative with their pretext stops.

I have seen police running a speed trap where this guy got nailed, shooting eastbound traffic from an overpass before the Aurora exit. Now I wonder if the people I saw pulled over were really speeding or just looked like drug smugglers.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about the marijuana, but fark tailgaters.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name was Charlie and he was headed to L.A. via Omaha?
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rider_you_know: I'm guessing it was more of a "driving through Nebraska with Colorado plates" than tailgating.


This.

ZAZ: Nebraska has a 75 mph speed limit. Police have to get more creative with their pretext stops.


And that.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: I don't care about the marijuana, but fark tailgaters.


As others have mentioned, the "tailgating" part isn't a given here.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fella could have a good time in Nebraska with 181 lbs of ganja.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may not want to tailgate when driving through Nebraska while carrying 181 pounds of marijuana in duffle bags

Hey, Subby, how about I don't tell you how to live your life and you don't tell me how to live mine?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Once troopers had the driver stopped, a K-9 with the Merrick County Sheriff's Office alerted them to the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

181lbs? the dog picked up the scent when they were leaving Denver.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The greatest harm that probably poses is the tailgating....
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I ponder if these bad drivers aren't just bait while the real shipment is in a UHaul driven by someone with an impeccable record. Just a low grade mule thrown to the cops so they can give the illusion of doing their job.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rider_you_know: I'm guessing it was more of a "driving through Nebraska with Colorado plates" than tailgating.


So its illegal to drive to another state without being pulled over or what
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violator should be shot. For the tailgating not the pot.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: rider_you_know: I'm guessing it was more of a "driving through Nebraska with Colorado plates" than tailgating.

So its illegal to drive to another state without being pulled over or what


The states around Colorado have become notorious for targeting vehicles with Colorado plates, for reasons exactly like TFA.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: Sometimes I ponder if these bad drivers aren't just bait while the real shipment is in a UHaul driven by someone with an impeccable record. Just a low grade mule thrown to the cops so they can give the illusion of doing their job.


181 lbs is a lot of product to throw away on a decoy; I mean hell, police will shiat themselves over recovering anything greater than a couple bricks in a bust. This seems more like a gift or payment. Arkansas prison guards need product to move, too, and what better place to get it from than a buddy working State Patrol evidence lock-up?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: His name was Charlie and he was headed to L.A. via Omaha?


Wonder if anyone thinks he'll flip?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can identify the first mistake -> driving through Nebraska.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
shiat. I was expecting 181 pounds of pot this weekend.

Oh well....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Sometimes I ponder if these bad drivers aren't just bait while the real shipment is in a UHaul driven by someone with an impeccable record. Just a low grade mule thrown to the cops so they can give the illusion of doing their job.


Its a true thing that happens. Saw it on NAT GEO once.

The cartels hire regular looking "Joe's" give them a car with working lights, etc...proper tags, ins, etc. and they tell the drivers..."drive the speed limit, use your signals, stop fully at stop signs, etc. and then they send a car behind them to make sure it gets to the final destination. If anything happens during the ride, the 2nd car notifies the cartel...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Merrick County?  Hey look, another asshat deputy completely out of his jurisdiction because busting people for pot on the highway is more lucrative.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: FTA: Once troopers had the driver stopped, a K-9 with the Merrick County Sheriff's Office alerted them to the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

181lbs? the dog picked up the scent when they were leaving Denver.


Say what you want about the relative accuracy of drug-sniffing dogs, but a human with a cold can smell that much weed.
 
JesseL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Merrick County?  Hey look, another asshat deputy completely out of his jurisdiction because busting people for pot on the highway is more lucrative.
[Fark user image 838x681]


It sounds like the Highway Patrol put out a call for a K9 unit after the stop. The deputy was probably the closest available.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What should I carry it in?
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Personal use for some people. Like snoop or cheech.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Staffist: fragMasterFlash: His name was Charlie and he was headed to L.A. via Omaha?

Wonder if anyone thinks he'll flip?


Stranger things have happened and he should not have slowed down before making it to Arkansas.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: A fella could have a good time in Nebraska with 181 lbs of ganja.


Nah.  Not even then.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Duffel bags.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The order was 118 joints not 118 lb fark my life.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Staffist: fragMasterFlash: His name was Charlie and he was headed to L.A. via Omaha?

Wonder if anyone thinks he'll flip?

Stranger things have happened and he should not have slowed down before making it to Arkansas.


Think his faithful followers would tailgate him to Nebraska all the way from Antioch?
 
