(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Not saying Subby hears banjos, but someone in town just got murdered. With a cross bow. OK. Subby hears banjos. A lot   (wjactv.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet somehow it's never time to talk about crossbow control.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: And yet somehow it's never time to talk about crossbow control.


Tell that to Pope Innocent II:  https://www.papalencyclicals.net​/counc​ils/ecum10.htm

29. We prohibit under anathema that murderous art of crossbowmen and archers, which is hateful to God, to be employed against Christians and Catholics from now on.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Cafe Threads: And yet somehow it's never time to talk about crossbow control.

Tell that to Pope Innocent II:  https://www.papalencyclicals.net/​councils/ecum10.htm

29. We prohibit under anathema that murderous art of crossbowmen and archers, which is hateful to God, to be employed against Christians and Catholics from now on.


But non Christians and non-Catholics? No, that isn't hateful to God, carry on!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He looks like a guy that really needed to kill someone.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Always thought crossbows were kind of badass, even before Reedus made them cool. So at least this murderer is trying to be kind of original and unique. Kind of stylish, too. The Crossbow Killer. It pops.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cdn131.picsart.comView Full Size

He was apprehended after leaving his drivers license at the crime scene.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*ahem*

The reference should be "compound bow", not crossbow.

/I know what movie you're thinking of, subby!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Police say 24-year-old Alec Rhoads is accused of firing a lethal shot to the neck of 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter.
According to the affidavit, state police and EMS were called to the home shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Daren Lingenfelter last words:  You sure that thing's not loaded?
Daren Lingenfelter last words: Is the safety on?
Daren Lingenfelter last words: No way you can shoot this beer can offa my head.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Best hillbilly vs. mafia movie ever made.

/possibly only hillbilly vs. mafia movie ever made.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We can rule out the Duke Boys.  They weren't dynamite tipped.
 
Lie to Me
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shot the guy in the throat - the medieval is strong in this one.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this a banjo moment?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not a fair fight if his opponent didn't have a catapult.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There only can be two

i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/BowsVersusCrossbows
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Isn't that more along the lines of an impaling? Words how do they work.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Squeal boy!!"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, wanted for something anyway....

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: dittybopper: Cafe Threads: And yet somehow it's never time to talk about crossbow control.

Tell that to Pope Innocent II:  https://www.papalencyclicals.net/​councils/ecum10.htm

29. We prohibit under anathema that murderous art of crossbowmen and archers, which is hateful to God, to be employed against Christians and Catholics from now on.

But non Christians and non-Catholics? No, that isn't hateful to God, carry on!


Of course it isn't.

Killing the heretics and unbelievers is a feature almost all major religions share.  Especially all of the Abrahamic religions.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x327]

Best hillbilly vs. mafia movie ever made.

/possibly only hillbilly vs. mafia movie ever made.


Doesn't EVERY Steven Seagal movie ever made count as a "hillbilly vs. mafia" movie?
 
