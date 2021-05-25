 Skip to content
(The Hill)   My brain isn't the problem, your face is the problem, the motor coordination parts of my brain light up when I hear your stupid mouth because that mouth is demanding to be destroyed, now thank me for being nonviolent, unlike you, violent chewer   (thehill.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you are a broken person. Seek mental help.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, misophonia
Me hate you long time

/Doesn't bug me any.  Now, open-mouth chewers on the other hand...
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm eating pork rinds while loudly typing this.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: No, you are a broken person. Seek mental help.


There is no help, yet. That's what the farking article is about.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, hearing a sound that you hate makes you grit your teeth. That is their discovery?
I have had the chewing noise problem my whole life. Only a few years ago did I find out that I am not alone. That helps, a little.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unbearable."

Sure. Why not. Words mean nothing anymore.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could hypothesize an evolutionary reason for this.  Living in a tribe of australopithecines on the savannah, hearing your fellow tribe members drink, prompts you to drink.  You eat and drink in community, and it keeps somebody else from hogging all the good stuff.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: No, you are a broken person. Seek mental help.


People born with no empathy or no soul are even more broken. There is no help for either problem.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have misophonia and it's maddening.

I can't stand the sound of people eating and there are definitely other triggers. (My wife showed me a scene of some independent movie where the director focuses on them eating, individuall, including close-ups of people eating, chewing... intimately.)

I have to go into the bathroom and turn on the fan while my wife brushes her teeth.

How do I know ASMR works on people? Because it works on ME and I absolutely can't stand it.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: No, you are a broken person. Seek mental help.


It's true, it's a mental disability and it's difficult to navigate sometimes.

One of the 'recommended' therapies is to expose yourself to these sounds more often so as to grow desensitized of it.

I can't do it...I cannot bring myself to listen to MORE of these sounds that drive me absolutely bonkers.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Me to cousin when we were kids: dude, chew with your mouth shut.
cousin: listen, I do everything that you want, I do everything that people want, including how to dress, let me eat the way I want.

I actually dropped it since then. Figured let people enjoy their food.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah. Watching the video clip with the sound off made me feel punchy.

/never punched someone over loud chewy, but I know the feeling.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Yeah. Watching the video clip with the sound off made me feel punchy.

/never punched someone over loud chewy, but I know the feeling.


Thank you for not punching the violent chewers.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The sound of chewing food, biting into food, crispy crunching, etc., CAN be music to my ears. Bring on that ASMR.

The sound of ANY snoring bores into my brain and I want to cry, UNLESS it comes from a cat. Then, it's kind of cute. Go figure.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet these animals also put their elbows on the table. Whatever happened to manners?
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Using nail clippers in the office or on the train can make me crazy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: big pig peaches: Yeah. Watching the video clip with the sound off made me feel punchy.

/never punched someone over loud chewy, but I know the feeling.

Thank you for not punching the violent chewers.


For some reason, when my wife or daughter eats gummy bears or jelly beans, I have to leave the room. It doesn't help that they know much it bugs me and exaggerate the chewy for my benefit.

And chewy gum with an open mouth...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: The sound of chewing food, biting into food, crispy crunching, etc., CAN be music to my ears. Bring on that ASMR.


Food chew, teeth brushing ... all of that spikes my anxiety and ASMR only exacerbates it even further. My wife LOVES ASMR.

The sound of ANY snoring bores into my brain and I want to cry, UNLESS it comes from a cat. Then, it's kind of cute. Go figure.

No matter what I do, I can't beat snoring. Breathe strips, neti pots... nuthin' ... My wife HATES my snoring.

But believe it or not, we're very pleaseant with each other.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Purple_Urkle: big pig peaches: Yeah. Watching the video clip with the sound off made me feel punchy.

/never punched someone over loud chewy, but I know the feeling.

Thank you for not punching the violent chewers.

For some reason, when my wife or daughter eats gummy bears or jelly beans, I have to leave the room. It doesn't help that they know much it bugs me and exaggerate the chewy for my benefit.

And chewy gum with an open mouth...


And I don't know why autocorrect keeps changing 'chewing" to "chewy".
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Occasionally I'll hear a commercial on Pandora(yes, I'm a cheapskate) with the sound of people chewing, and I've vowed to never buy their products.  Literally nobody wants to actually hear that.  I don't get punchy, but who wants to listen to that?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: The sound of chewing food, biting into food, crispy crunching, etc., CAN be music to my ears. Bring on that ASMR.

The sound of ANY snoring bores into my brain and I want to cry, UNLESS it comes from a cat. Then, it's kind of cute. Go figure.


CVS Recycling Process, Scrap Shredder Tests, Car Shredding
Youtube cqVuwN7dy5w
car shredders!
like most things in my life, car shredders being my asmr began as a joke.

Now I legit like videos of them.
Crinkle crinkle.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Purple_Urkle: big pig peaches: Yeah. Watching the video clip with the sound off made me feel punchy.

/never punched someone over loud chewy, but I know the feeling.

Thank you for not punching the violent chewers.

For some reason, when my wife or daughter eats gummy bears or jelly beans, I have to leave the room. It doesn't help that they know much it bugs me and exaggerate the chewy for my benefit.

And chewy gum with an open mouth...


I swear my wife brushes her teeth with the door open as some sort of misappropriated therapy for my misophonia.

/I go into the other bathroom and turn on the fan
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Occasionally I'll hear a commercial on Pandora(yes, I'm a cheapskate) with the sound of people chewing, and I've vowed to never buy their products.  Literally nobody wants to actually hear that.  I don't get punchy, but who wants to listen to that?


I've been on about a million phone calls in my life and 1 out of every 100 has SOMEONE trying to eat lunch or crushing ice cubes with their teeth during it.

It makes it extremely difficult to listen in fully.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My misophonia is repetitive clicking, but only if I'm not the one doing it. I actually love *making* clicky noises, but hearing them from anyone else drives me nuts.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: "Unbearable."

Sure. Why not. Words mean nothing anymore.


My good friend suffers severely from this. Her involuntary reaction to unexpected triggers resembles a healthy human's reaction to being shown a video of a kitten getting sledgehammered without any disclaimer.

It's farking awful and it keeps her unemployable, but it's not formally recognized enough for her to get disability.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Occasionally I'll hear a commercial on Pandora(yes, I'm a cheapskate) with the sound of people chewing, and I've vowed to never buy their products.  Literally nobody wants to actually hear that.  I don't get punchy, but who wants to listen to that?


Me, too. Who decided that commercials featuring the sounds of loud chewing were a good idea? Beneful has that stupid dog who narrates every slobbery mouthful, "That was a great bite. Chomp, chomp, chomp. Oh, here comes the pumpkin..." and Frank hoovering  up pretzel bites on a conference call, make me mute the sound. If I were on the conference call Frank would get told to take a farking breath and stop eating like an animal. Hey, Snyder's of Hanover, take your pretzel bites and stick them up Frank's ass, sideways.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: "Unbearable."

Sure. Why not. Words mean nothing anymore.


Open-mouth-chewer like typing detected.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hoblit: big pig peaches: Purple_Urkle: big pig peaches: Yeah. Watching the video clip with the sound off made me feel punchy.

/never punched someone over loud chewy, but I know the feeling.

Thank you for not punching the violent chewers.

For some reason, when my wife or daughter eats gummy bears or jelly beans, I have to leave the room. It doesn't help that they know much it bugs me and exaggerate the chewy for my benefit.

And chewy gum with an open mouth...

I swear my wife brushes her teeth with the door open as some sort of misappropriated therapy for my misophonia.

/I go into the other bathroom and turn on the fan


You really shouldn't have to live with that torment.

Ask straight up, "Hey since you're doing something in a way to deliberately bother me am I to understand this as an instruction on how to treat you? I can be very creative.

You're making my time with you, unenjoyable and it has me considering alternative futures, without you."
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh cool an ASMR video.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: No, you are a broken person. Seek mental help.


Cis Neural people are of the oppressor class and or race.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: Michael J Faux: "Unbearable."

Sure. Why not. Words mean nothing anymore.

My good friend suffers severely from this. Her involuntary reaction to unexpected triggers resembles a healthy human's reaction to being shown a video of a kitten getting sledgehammered without any disclaimer.

It's farking awful and it keeps her unemployable, but it's not formally recognized enough for her to get disability.


Your friend is unemployable because she can't stand the sound of people eating? Maybe stop applying at Golden Coral?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Purple_Urkle: big pig peaches: Yeah. Watching the video clip with the sound off made me feel punchy.

/never punched someone over loud chewy, but I know the feeling.

Thank you for not punching the violent chewers.

For some reason, when my wife or daughter eats gummy bears or jelly beans, I have to leave the room. It doesn't help that they know much it bugs me and exaggerate the chewy for my benefit.

And chewy gum with an open mouth...


Stressing you out is an inappropriate recreational activity.

That's no way to be treated by "loved ones".
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: My misophonia is repetitive clicking, but only if I'm not the one doing it. I actually love *making* clicky noises, but hearing them from anyone else drives me nuts.


Yeah, that.

Plus, thumping bass inside the house (that isn't coming from me). Really makes me anxious/angry, enough that it's obviously more than just normal annoyance.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: I bet these animals also put their elbows on the table. Whatever happened to manners?


Manners are class war.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NevynFox: evilmrsock: Michael J Faux: "Unbearable."

Sure. Why not. Words mean nothing anymore.

My good friend suffers severely from this. Her involuntary reaction to unexpected triggers resembles a healthy human's reaction to being shown a video of a kitten getting sledgehammered without any disclaimer.

It's farking awful and it keeps her unemployable, but it's not formally recognized enough for her to get disability.

Your friend is unemployable because she can't stand the sound of people eating? Maybe stop applying at Golden Coral?


No. I have this problem and I had problems at work my whole life because of it. People like to chew gum at their desk. Constantly. Others like to exercise their mouths with crunchy things like carrots. Or pretzels. I used paper napkins to make ear plugs. There is no cure. There is no treatment. How about a meeting in a crowded room and someone brings the pretzel jar that sits by the coffee maker. You ain't nowhere near as bright as you think you are.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: big pig peaches: Purple_Urkle: big pig peaches: Yeah. Watching the video clip with the sound off made me feel punchy.

/never punched someone over loud chewy, but I know the feeling.

Thank you for not punching the violent chewers.

For some reason, when my wife or daughter eats gummy bears or jelly beans, I have to leave the room. It doesn't help that they know much it bugs me and exaggerate the chewy for my benefit.

And chewy gum with an open mouth...

Stressing you out is an inappropriate recreational activity.

That's no way to be treated by "loved ones".


I don't think they or most people really understand stand how horribly visceral the feeling is.

