(Law and Crime)   If your police chief insists that you do shots with him, get naked and fondle him so as not to "blow your cover" during an undercover prostitution "sting" operation, that may be "a clue" that something may not be entirely on the up and up, officers   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is exactly what I imagine the life of a female cop entails.

Chief Gore instructed Gomez to purchase new and revealing clothing and send images via text to Chief Gore while shopping. Gore would relay the message "that's not slutty enough" while Gomez was trying on the clothing at the store, and was ordered to purchase something more provocative.
Gomez was then ordered to try on the dresses for Gore in his office.
Gomez was ordered to accompany Chief Gore to an adult sex shop where he would "pick out some props" and "work on chemistry" with her. After picking up a product labeled "cock sleeve," Chief Gore commented to the young female deputy "oh I bet you would like this." He also instructed Gomez to purchase dildos and to "pick out the ones you would personally prefer." These sex toys were paid for with County funds. This trip to the sex shop was also the first of several instances where Chief Gore told Liz Gomez she was not allowed to work with any other male deputies...she was "his."
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus nothing is all creepy about that
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's going to make one helluva movie.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're raping their own under color of official right.  Can't say I'm surprised.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think of the word "lurid" often, and then I read that article.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The known rapist is bound to be an officer in good standing.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FishSlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't call for your backup until he's actually raping you..."
WTF?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"blow your cover"
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapist in cop uniform strikes again.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, it should be the chief himself.

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just assumed everything worked like it did on Hunter when DeeDee went undercover as a prostitute.
Because of Hunter, I've always just assumed that cops shoot 3 people a week and every other week, the female officers go undercover as prostitutes.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I hope those women clean out the country treasury, then move far away.  I had a friend who was a female deputy in a good sized city in middle GA. Years ago,  as a single mother, she routinely endured sexual harassment from her boss. She put up with it because she needed her job. Then one day he put his hands on her. He slammed her against a wall and cussed her out for refusing - again - to go out for a drink with him.  At that point she filed a complaint, and the dam broke. Several other females came forward.  I'm not sure how big her judgment was, but she paid off her house, got a new truck, and had a boob job. However, she was always afraid that if she needed to call 9/11, nobody would show up, as deputies she encountered in public openly glared at her and sneered.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eliminate vice departments and fire everyone in charge.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the contrary, the real problem is that for the police chief something is definitely on the up and up...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much wrong in all of that. The assaults, the misogyny, the entrapment busts...
Burn the whole department down and start over.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At no point was any male officer involved with this story interested in PREVENTING sexual assaults'.


I predict that during discovery we will find evidence that the men in he office routine shared "surveillance photos" of the female officers in action, and they all had copies on their private hard drives.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, yeah... He looks the part alright.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: So much wrong in all of that. The assaults, the misogyny, the entrapment busts...
Burn the whole department down and start over.


Why start over? What public purpose do vice departments serve?

They don't protect public safety, people, or property, which is all a police department should be for.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: swahnhennessy: So much wrong in all of that. The assaults, the misogyny, the entrapment busts...
Burn the whole department down and start over.

Why start over? What public purpose do vice departments serve?

They don't protect public safety, people, or property, which is all a police department should be for.


Wait a second. Are you insinuating that the vice department is itself full of vice?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: swahnhennessy: So much wrong in all of that. The assaults, the misogyny, the entrapment busts...
Burn the whole department down and start over.

Why start over? What public purpose do vice departments serve?

They don't protect public safety, people, or property, which is all a police department should be for.


Their purpose is to model the latest in relaxed yet semi-formal fashions.
freetomato
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I meant 911, not 9/11.

Stupid summer cold. Day drinking bourbon-loaded hot lemonade.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Paradise PD all makes sense now
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I just assumed everything worked like it did on Hunter when DeeDee went undercover as a prostitute.
Because of Hunter, I've always just assumed that cops shoot 3 people a week and every other week, the female officers go undercover as prostitutes.


Works for me!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mukster: Next time, it should be the chief himself.

South Park, Sgt Yates empties frat boys load into the evidence bag.
Youtube I8TlkxED2qI
not safe for lunch
 
casual disregard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boojum2k: swahnhennessy: So much wrong in all of that. The assaults, the misogyny, the entrapment busts...
Burn the whole department down and start over.

Why start over? What public purpose do vice departments serve?

They don't protect public safety, people, or property, which is all a police department should be for.

Their purpose is to model the latest in relaxed yet semi-formal fashions.
That is the whitest grandma I've ever seen. Even has her pajamas.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The known rapist is bound to be an officer in good standing.


I was going to say either a political figure or a figure in society.
 
ditka80
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tip Me! | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube MhCdSpcOh9U
Needed to rewatch this after that article.
 
Gramma
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gramma
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wrong thread!
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"What, me worry?"

STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Terrible. I am actually a bit shocked by RTFA. Dang. Not much else I can say. Sorry boss. I'll stick with my desk job. Thanks.
 
tobcc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cops "test the wears" many times before the arrest:
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder what percentage of CL an kik hookers are actually cops?

For a paper im doing.
For school.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
F*cking rapist pigs. Cut their dicks off.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tobcc: Cops "test the wears" many times before the arrest:


I was trying to find a similar story involving WA st. cops but oddly all the links are about what a fine job they're doing stopping sex trafficking
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snowybunting: "What, me worry?"

He's a dead ringer for GW Bailey, from Police Academy.
 
