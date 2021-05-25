 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The pizza delivery guy who got 10K in bitcoin for two pizzas in 2010 has no ragrets that they would now be worth $365M today if he hadn't spent them on a road trip   (nypost.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
These sorts of articles are precisely why so many people continue throwing money onto the crypto dumpster fire. Because, yes, if only he'd been able to see with perfect clarity a decade into the future, he could have been a millionaire. If only he'd "invested" his earnings instead of spending them. If only.

And if he'd only played the right numbers on the most recent Mega Millions drawing, he'd be even richer right now. Which clearly means that Mega Millions is an even more exciting investment opportunity than crypto.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  
Yeah, and if I'd bought shares in Google...
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
I was going back through my brokerage statements a few days ago... At some point I had 5,000 shares of SQ when they were $11... Yeah, it's too painful to figure out what that is worth today. Of course I did it anyway.

I'M A SHOULD-BEEN MILLIONAIRE!!!

Unless you can buy and forget, stash it away or insane HODLer you're not going to hang on for 16,000% or whatever. You'll sell at 2-3-4-5x your initial investment like most people do.

Or, if you're like me, you'll try options and wind up looking in parking lots for spare coins.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
I bought some beef jerky in like 2011 with enough BTC to buy an equivalent amount of solid gold today. Residual holdings would probably pay for a nice weekend trip to a theme park.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
This reminds me of that time I bought a Powerball ticket that didn't have the winning numbers on it.  I've been filled with regret ever since!
 
steklo
1 hour ago  
CSB

Smithtown, NY circa 1985

I used to deliver pizza and one of my regulars called me one night...


She needs a ride to her coke dealer. She didn't have a car. So I agree and on the way there she tells me the guy we're visiting is an ex-Vietnam vet who's missing an arm and hates it when people stare at him and she made me promise not to stare...

We get there and its a small group of people sitting around the kitchen table playing cards. We sit down and a joint is being passed around. I take a toke or two and get stoned. And what happens when I get stoned? I get quiet and start looking out the window behind the vet with the missing arm and he starts accusing me of staring at him.

He gets up and displays a gun in his waist and goes to reach for it.

"Why are you staring at me? Want something to stare at? Why not stare at this gun?" He gets the gun out and points it at me.

His friend, a bit more logical advises that we should leave ASAP.

So we're going through the front door and on the way out Susie punches me in the arm.

"I never got my coke! and now I can't go back!"

A week or so later, I didn't hear from her for her weekly Sunday pizza order and so I go over there anyway to see what's up.

All around her door is police tape.

I never saw her again.
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  
He could've traded that for a lot of blow and Chinese sex slaves!
 
PvtStash
1 hour ago  
yeah and that's how you should be.
if you are gonna get all pissy about placing a wager that was not the big winner but just a little winner, the fook you should not be in the casino in the first place, you ain't got the emotional fortitude to GAMBLE.

It is called gambling, that is how it works and dragging baggage of regrets for not accurately knowing what the future holds is for unenlightened yahoos.
 
professionalenabler
1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
1 hour ago  
A thread in which the theoretical value of nothing is weighed against an improbable arbitrage.

Yay.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: These sorts of articles are precisely why so many people continue throwing money onto the crypto dumpster fire. Because, yes, if only he'd been able to see with perfect clarity a decade into the future, he could have been a millionaire. If only he'd "invested" his earnings instead of spending them. If only.

And if he'd only played the right numbers on the most recent Mega Millions drawing, he'd be even richer right now. Which clearly means that Mega Millions is an even more exciting investment opportunity than crypto.


Tons of the articles that get promoted on places like Yahoo Finance are the worst about this.  "If you'd invested $1000 in <trending stock> <time in not-too-distant-past>, see how much it would be worth today".  Lately it's things like Gamestop, and before that Tesla, and before that any other random company that has seen absurb gains over a few months or a couple years.  The whole premise feels icky, as it's ostensibly a news organization like CNBC nakedly trying to promote churn through fear of missing out.
 
king of vegas
55 minutes ago  
I regret not buying Apple 30 years ago
I regret not buying Amazon 20 years ago
but I really regret not having sex with Susie when I had the chance in high school
 
Begoggle
52 minutes ago  
If you had bought just 1000 shares of eToys stock at its high of $83 a share, today you would have lost $83,000!!  Crazy to think about.
 
Malenfant
52 minutes ago  
No one knows when cryptocurrencies will collapse to their inherent value of $0.00. It's all gambling, and some people were lucky enough to cash out at the right time to extract cash from greater fools.
 
DarnoKonrad
48 minutes ago  
I want to see someone try and cash out 365 million dollars in bitcoin.  Are they even enough buyers to fulfill that?

What's the daily turnover anyway?
 
Rapmaster2000
46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If you had bought just 1000 shares of eToys stock at its high of $83 a share, today you would have lost $83,000!!  Crazy to think about.


They said Amazon would never amount to anything!  They said CueCat would never amount to anything!  They said 10,000 other failed companies that didn't survive long enough to be recalled would never amount to anything!

Clearly, crypto is the next Amazon.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
41 minutes ago  
Rick destroys the Galactic government - Rick and Morty season 3
Youtube mweTc7tDO3I
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
chitownmike
40 minutes ago  
Everyone is focused on the wrong thing, the delivery guy got a weekend away with his girlfriend the other guy just got two shiatty pizzas
 
casual disregard
39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Begoggle: If you had bought just 1000 shares of eToys stock at its high of $83 a share, today you would have lost $83,000!!  Crazy to think about.

They said Amazon would never amount to anything!  They said CueCat would never amount to anything!  They said 10,000 other failed companies that didn't survive long enough to be recalled would never amount to anything!

Clearly, crypto is the next Amazon.


I've seen some videos about how CueCat is actually a functional scanner.

I wouldn't call it good or useful, but it does work.
 
Alebak
37 minutes ago  
It's Monopoly money, just because some people have managed to pull it off doesn't mean it's not a get rich quick scheme, just with more weird nerds.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
Rapmaster2000
GardenWeasel
30 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Rapmaster2000: Begoggle: If you had bought just 1000 shares of eToys stock at its high of $83 a share, today you would have lost $83,000!!  Crazy to think about.

They said Amazon would never amount to anything!  They said CueCat would never amount to anything!  They said 10,000 other failed companies that didn't survive long enough to be recalled would never amount to anything!

Clearly, crypto is the next Amazon.

I've seen some videos about how CueCat is actually a functional scanner.

I wouldn't call it good or useful, but it does work.


I can't believe I'm defending that idiot, but CueCat wasn't so much stupid as it was a decade ahead of it's time. Everything CueCat was supposed to do, we now do with smartphones.
 
SirEattonHogg
19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Begoggle: If you had bought just 1000 shares of eToys stock at its high of $83 a share, today you would have lost $83,000!!  Crazy to think about.

They said Amazon would never amount to anything!  They said CueCat would never amount to anything!  They said 10,000 other failed companies that didn't survive long enough to be recalled would never amount to anything!

Clearly, crypto is the next Amazon.


Yawn.  Usually your crypto hate comments are more clever.
 
beezeltown
3 minutes ago  
BarnsandNoble.com was a more attractive buy than Amazon in 1999. Global Crossing was THE company to invest in, without a doubt, at one point.

There will always be fire-hot investments touted by pundits and fanboys. Some will appreciate, a few will skyrocket, but most will fizzle or fail spectacularly. Crypto is no different, except that it's built on nothing but an idea and a shiat-ton of spent electricity. That doesn't mean there's no future--but there is more risk.
 
