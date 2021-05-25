 Skip to content
(Vox)   The "autumn COVID reemergence" hyperbole is already here. *Sigh* it's not even summer yet
    Vaccination, Smallpox, Immune system, Vaccine, year of Covid-19, US vaccination campaign, much uncertainty, combination of the vaccines  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This summer may call for drastic measures against the "vaccination hesitant"

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, Christmas merchandise.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, it's not even Memorial Day yet and we're talking about autumn?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side. Nearly all of the sane people have been vaccinated now, leaving only the yowling MAGA mob to be still vulnerable.

culebra
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah probably nothing to worry about. It will be gone in two weeks.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

culebra: Yeah probably nothing to worry about. It will be gone in two weeks.


Ya, by Easter, it will all be gone like magic. Like it was never here.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people



Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This article reminds me of all the stories about the credible threats of terrorists blowing shiat up around *insert holiday* some years ago.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, that's great," Trump replied, adding, "It's just a suggestion from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart, perhaps brilliant man."
"I'm here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if heat is good, and if sunlight is good, that's a great thing as far as I'm concerned," the president said.
Trump noted that the researchers were also looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus "does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." Bryan said there was no consideration of that.
 
jake3988
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not freaking hyberbole moronmitter to think that at a time of year when all viruses surge, that covid will too when red states are barely vaccinated.  1/3 vaccination rates are not even in the ballpark of any kind of herd immunity.

Will the northeast and west coast be perfectly fine?  Yeah.  They'll barely be affected.  Others?  Not so much.
 
mudesi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Science doesn't give a fark about your feelings, subby.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people


Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.


We don't "know" something that is not a fact. The alarmism even around vaccine success is getting old.

A good portion of the vaccine hesitant likely had covid, anyway. Those were they people who never took it seriously. So there's likely a multiplier on top of vaccine uptake.

The rest? Let them die. Painfully and broke, if possible.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jake3988: It's not freaking hyberbole moronmitter to think that at a time of year when all viruses surge, that covid will too when red states are barely vaccinated.  1/3 vaccination rates are not even in the ballpark of any kind of herd immunity.

Will the northeast and west coast be perfectly fine?  Yeah.  They'll barely be affected.  Others?  Not so much.


Yeah, and it'll totally wipe out all the jocks in your hometown that made fun of you and Denise will finally stop being such a stuck up biatch and see what a nice guy you are.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Give it a rest VOX, enough fear mongering.  Let's live for the now a little while.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Look on the bright side. Nearly all of the sane people have been vaccinated now, leaving only the yowling MAGA mob to be still vulnerable.

stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: The alarmism even around vaccine success is getting old.


And a little nonsensical. The vaccines in their finished form have existed for maybe 10 months, and people just started getting them en masse about 5 months ago. Yet some people are absolutely positive that the vaccine is only effective for 6 months.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people


Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.


never said we did, but if you remove 60% of the people from the equation, there are way fewer interactions that can pass it on
 
LaChanz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seriously, we need a "DOOMER"  tag.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people


Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.


Who the fark is "we"? Laypeople who read some NYT articles?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Seriously, we need a "DOOMER"  tag.


Eh, at least its about real stuff instead of stupid crap like Dr. Seuss.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Look on the bright side. Nearly all of the sane people have been vaccinated now, leaving only the yowling MAGA mob to be still vulnerable.

Except they don't die.

They're left with lungs scarred and aged by 30 years practically overnight (which leaves you at severely elevated risk for lung cancer going forward). Myocarditis. Abrupt onset diabetes. Post-viral fatigue syndrome. Mental fog and problems thinking clearly. And on and on and on.

And we're all going to pay for their healthcare, in the way America does universal healthcare, in the most expensive and inefficient way imaginable.

jake3988: It's not freaking hyberbole moronmitter to think that at a time of year when all viruses surge, that covid will too when red states are barely vaccinated.  1/3 vaccination rates are not even in the ballpark of any kind of herd immunity.

Will the northeast and west coast be perfectly fine?  Yeah.  They'll barely be affected.  Others?  Not so much.


You're almost surely right.

And when it happens, and these places spiral back into a nightmare of covid and mass fatalities (because let's be real, the murder-suicide GQPer cultists will oppose any public health measures), while majority-nonidiot places that got vaccinated see minimal to no outbreaks, the "ATODASO, FARK YOU" is going to be loud enough to blow half the atmosphere away into space.
 
lithven
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: This summer may call for drastic measures against the "vaccination hesitant"

I agree, however, I think a good first step would be for a public health official and nurse to walk door to door with injection at the ready and then come back three or four weeks later with the second dose.  Yes you'd run into some crazies but you might get some people who are too lazy / indifferent to make an appointment and people who are too chicken to say no to someone at their door.  After you've taken care of the indifferent and chicken you come back with a dart gun to take care of the resistant.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

erik-k: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Look on the bright side. Nearly all of the sane people have been vaccinated now, leaving only the yowling MAGA mob to be still vulnerable.

Except they don't die.

They're left with lungs scarred and aged by 30 years practically overnight (which leaves you at severely elevated risk for lung cancer going forward). Myocarditis. Abrupt onset diabetes. Post-viral fatigue syndrome. Mental fog and problems thinking clearly. And on and on and on.


Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Geez, it's not even Memorial Day yet and we're talking about autumn?


NotARocketScientist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear Vox,
It's WAY to early to be talking about possible resurgences. I know you want to scare people into getting the vaccine over the summer, but that's not how it works. By publishing this now, you're providing evidence to the anti-vaxxers that talking about facts is a scare tactic. In addition, we don't know that an increase IS a fact. I know it's likely if we can't pretty much eliminate Covid over the summer, but we have no data on what variants will be around this fall and if the immunity from having Covid will be effective against them or not. Waiting till you have actual data to work from isn't rocket science.

Sincerely,
NotARocketScientist
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Rozotorical: Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.

never said we did, but if you remove 60% of the people from the equation, there are way fewer interactions that can pass it on


Yeah, but as long as the reproduction number (R0) is still above 1 (which is what "not reaching herd immunity" means), you can still get spikes.  (You can still get spikes with the average R0<1 also, among subpopulations with higher R0.)  Whether we will is uncertain.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Half a million dead from a brazenly cynical response, I don't mind erring on the side of caution.

/delighted to turn out to be wrong
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Rozotorical: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people


Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.

We don't "know" something that is not a fact. The alarmism even around vaccine success is getting old.

A good portion of the vaccine hesitant likely had covid, anyway. Those were they people who never took it seriously. So there's likely a multiplier on top of vaccine uptake.

The rest? Let them die. Painfully and broke, if possible.


Hope no one you love who lives in those places will need an operation or hospitalization this fall while 'God sorts them out'.


/living in a place currently at the peak of our 3rd wave
//article in today's newspaper about 6 cardiac patients who have died since their surgeries were postponed.
///just passed 50% of 12+ with 1st shot
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: Fonaibung: Rozotorical: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people


Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.

We don't "know" something that is not a fact. The alarmism even around vaccine success is getting old.

A good portion of the vaccine hesitant likely had covid, anyway. Those were they people who never took it seriously. So there's likely a multiplier on top of vaccine uptake.

The rest? Let them die. Painfully and broke, if possible.

Hope no one you love who lives in those places will need an operation or hospitalization this fall while 'God sorts them out'.


/living in a place currently at the peak of our 3rd wave
//article in today's newspaper about 6 cardiac patients who have died since their surgeries were postponed.
///just passed 50% of 12+ with 1st shot


I hope that none of my loved ones die, too. But, unfortunately, this is the culture of our country: a strong, "fark you, I got mine, don't tell me what to do." I cannot force vaccine uptake. We can incentivize as best as we can, and hopefully hospitals will have capacity in the fall in the event of a surge, or their hard choices will include not providing care to morons who caught a preventable case of covid.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a war of attrition, vaccine, or die.
We've killed quite a few buy now.
There is going to be less stupid folks available to die.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Dead for Tax Reasons: Rozotorical: Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.

never said we did, but if you remove 60% of the people from the equation, there are way fewer interactions that can pass it on

Yeah, but as long as the reproduction number (R0) is still above 1 (which is what "not reaching herd immunity" means), you can still get spikes.  (You can still get spikes with the average R0<1 also, among subpopulations with higher R0.)  Whether we will is uncertain.


covid-splaining is the real pandemic
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: Fonaibung: Rozotorical: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people


Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.

We don't "know" something that is not a fact. The alarmism even around vaccine success is getting old.

A good portion of the vaccine hesitant likely had covid, anyway. Those were they people who never took it seriously. So there's likely a multiplier on top of vaccine uptake.

The rest? Let them die. Painfully and broke, if possible.

Hope no one you love who lives in those places will need an operation or hospitalization this fall while 'God sorts them out'.


/living in a place currently at the peak of our 3rd wave
//article in today's newspaper about 6 cardiac patients who have died since their surgeries were postponed.
///just passed 50% of 12+ with 1st shot


Unless we're going to vaccinate them by force, what are we supposed to do? Throwing up our hands is not an unreasonable response.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Geez, it's not even Memorial Day yet and we're talking about autumn?


Got to keep the fear going for the clicks!!

Vaccinate, STFU and GBTW.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fara Clark:

It's a war of attrition,  vaccine,  or die.
We've killed quite a few buy now.
There is going to be less fewer stupid folks available to die.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Mrtraveler01: Geez, it's not even Memorial Day yet and we're talking about autumn?

Got to keep the fear going for the clicks!!

Vaccinate, STFU and GBTW.


I live in America, where vaccines are readily available, but a huge cult is refusing to vaccinate because doing the wrong thing every time is part of their identity.

Any rational person would be highly concerned about where that's going with so many volunteers for the virus to mutate in.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I don't bother to read about the "pandemic" any more.

This article is nothing but fear-mongering. It mentions "induced fear" in the first paragraph. It then goes on to predict disaster if, if, and if, and tells you that you must be afraid, very afraid. (Even though I'm vaccinated.) And if you are not afraid... "You will be..." -- Yoda

I thought I was a skeptic two years ago. I am definitely becoming more of one.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people


Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.


Okay genius, when do we hit herd immunity?  70, 75, 80%?  You better clue us in.

Even the CDC doesn't know.

Stop using terms you don't know anything about to sound informed.  You're not helping.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

erik-k: Mental fog and problems thinking clearly.


Fairly certain that Trumpers had that problem waaaaaaaaaaaaay before any of them got the rona
 
oldfool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The summer of the great dying. The first of many seasons in the passing of mankind's extinction. Fair well humanity, you had a great run.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: erik-k: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Look on the bright side. Nearly all of the sane people have been vaccinated now, leaving only the yowling MAGA mob to be still vulnerable.

Except they don't die.

They're left with lungs scarred and aged by 30 years practically overnight (which leaves you at severely elevated risk for lung cancer going forward). Myocarditis. Abrupt onset diabetes. Post-viral fatigue syndrome. Mental fog and problems thinking clearly. And on and on and on.

My erection usually goes away when I realize the fact that I'm going to pay for Covid Cletus' medical bills through my insurance premiums. Times a hundred million.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Malicious thought:  I wish this disease killed faster. I'm sick of these racist sh*tstains not dying enough.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Ambitwistor: Dead for Tax Reasons: Rozotorical: Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.

never said we did, but if you remove 60% of the people from the equation, there are way fewer interactions that can pass it on

Yeah, but as long as the reproduction number (R0) is still above 1 (which is what "not reaching herd immunity" means), you can still get spikes.  (You can still get spikes with the average R0<1 also, among subpopulations with higher R0.)  Whether we will is uncertain.

covid-splaining is the real pandemic


There is a vaccine for that.

mudesi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Rozotorical: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 703x400]

over the past month and a half in new york the decrease in new infections has followed the decrease in infections from last year almost exactly, just shifted a week or so earlier this year

but thankfully we've replaced the reason for last year's reduction due to heavy restrictions with vaccination this year which is a more lasting solution, so there shouldn't be the uptick again in the fall.  maybe it goes up some amongst the unvaccinated, but there are way fewer chances to pass it on with all the vaccinated people


Umm we don't have heard immunity no where close. There will be a spike in the fall. We know this.

never said we did, but if you remove 60% of the people from the equation, there are way fewer interactions that can pass it on


You're assuming an even distribution of vaccine coverage in that 60%.  That assumption is factually wrong.  The southern Trump cultist states are at 30% and not looking like they're ever going to change thier dumbass minds on this one.  There will be outbreaks in the fall.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, that's great," Trump replied, adding, "It's just a suggestion from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart, perhaps brilliant man."
"I'm here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if heat is good, and if sunlight is good, that's a great thing as far as I'm concerned," the president said.
Trump noted that the researchers were also looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus "does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." Bryan said there was no consideration of that.


UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ITT people who said we were overreacting in March 2020 have yet to swap out their record.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If there's one good thing that came out of this pandemic, it's that it turned everyone into expert epidemiologists.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Covid. Cicadas. 5g, Autumn. All the pieces fit together, perfectly!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: If there's one good thing that came out of this pandemic, it's that it turned everyone into expert epidemiologists.


You jest, but I bet the general populace (that doesn't comprise deliberately-ignorant racist assholes) have learned some general stuff about viruses, sanitation, and pandemics in the past year.
 
mudesi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: ITT people who said we were overreacting in March 2020 have yet to swap out their record.


The derp is higher than average in this one.
 
