 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Page Six)   Oh my God, who the hell cares - Prince Harry of The Week edition   (pagesix.com) divider line
20
    More: Stupid, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Prince William of Wales, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Charles, Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 3:17 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we just be calling him Harry at this point?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is he back in the can?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Canadians
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please, in the name of God and country, shut the fark up.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Prepare for the Ritual of De-Princification!!!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So he can't remember something he did at 6 years old? Hold the presses!

Prince Harry's claim that he "never" got to ride a bike as a child has been disproved.

Except that's not at all what he actually said, now is it? Farking shiat-ass tabloids. WTF is up with you Brits? I mean, I can understand a couple being the 'bad boys' of the news world, but it seems like you have 3 legit news orgs(Independent, Guardian and BBC), and the rest are all tabloids. I mean, every couple of days, you see a NY Post article on here, but we get a dozen a day(at least) that are British tabloids.
 
thornhill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WE JUST BLEW THE LID OFF OF PRINCE HARRY'S LIES, PEOPLE.

MAJOR NEWS
 
Target Builder
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Should we just be calling him Harry at this point?


'Arry
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS.
 
minorshan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So he can't remember something he did at 6 years old? Hold the presses!

Prince Harry's claim that he "never" got to ride a bike as a child has been disproved.

Except that's not at all what he actually said, now is it? Farking shiat-ass tabloids. WTF is up with you Brits? I mean, I can understand a couple being the 'bad boys' of the news world, but it seems like you have 3 legit news orgs(Independent, Guardian and BBC), and the rest are all tabloids. I mean, every couple of days, you see a NY Post article on here, but we get a dozen a day(at least) that are British tabloids.


Plus, they're obviously photo ops. No proof that he actually had father-son bike rides.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's amazing how much good the royal family can actually do for this world, and yet this one chooses this path in life.

Also, isn't his Dad still around, and COULDN'T he go for a bike ride now? I mean the weather's gotten better, and biking seems like a COVID friendly activity.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you don't care, why did you submit the link, subby?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So he can't remember something he did at 6 years old? Hold the presses!

Prince Harry's claim that he "never" got to ride a bike as a child has been disproved.

Except that's not at all what he actually said, now is it? Farking shiat-ass tabloids. WTF is up with you Brits? I mean, I can understand a couple being the 'bad boys' of the news world, but it seems like you have 3 legit news orgs(Independent, Guardian and BBC), and the rest are all tabloids. I mean, every couple of days, you see a NY Post article on here, but we get a dozen a day(at least) that are British tabloids.


I can't imagine why Harry wanted to get away from all this! 🙄

Like... holy shirt. Someone went through the entire interview and found a completely innocuous sentence saying he's enjoying having more freedom to spend time with his kids than his father did/took, purposely took the most extreme and literal interpretation possible way outside the obvious intent, and then went through photo archives to find evidence from the 1900's of this malfeasance and then put together a "biatch eating crackers" article.

Not quite as bad as the "first amendment is bonkers" faux outrage from last week where they stitched together several sentences out of chronological order from a ~5 minute back and forth to present a radically different quote than any actually given, then hid the fact it was a composite "quote" when raging against it in articles.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Target Builder: AlgaeRancher: Should we just be calling him Harry at this point?

'Arry


'atchet 'arry
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Mikey1969: So he can't remember something he did at 6 years old? Hold the presses!

Prince Harry's claim that he "never" got to ride a bike as a child has been disproved.

Except that's not at all what he actually said, now is it? Farking shiat-ass tabloids. WTF is up with you Brits? I mean, I can understand a couple being the 'bad boys' of the news world, but it seems like you have 3 legit news orgs(Independent, Guardian and BBC), and the rest are all tabloids. I mean, every couple of days, you see a NY Post article on here, but we get a dozen a day(at least) that are British tabloids.

I can't imagine why Harry wanted to get away from all this! 🙄

Like... holy shirt. Someone went through the entire interview and found a completely innocuous sentence saying he's enjoying having more freedom to spend time with his kids than his father did/took, purposely took the most extreme and literal interpretation possible way outside the obvious intent, and then went through photo archives to find evidence from the 1900's of this malfeasance and then put together a "biatch eating crackers" article.

Not quite as bad as the "first amendment is bonkers" faux outrage from last week where they stitched together several sentences out of chronological order from a ~5 minute back and forth to present a radically different quote than any actually given, then hid the fact it was a composite "quote" when raging against it in articles.


yes he was made to sit for an interview. He doesnt have to give them. I would imagine someone with a full time real job wouldnt have the time to do weekly personal press updates

Considering he is supposed to be the "cool" one I think its safe to say the whole lot is farking worthless.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm surprised at the coverage royals get in the States. I didn't RTFA. Just came here to say STFU Harry. We don't give a shiat.

Ok. Looking for more fark articles about US politics, aliens, guns, Florida, and strange happenings in restaurants.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The British tabloids are that bored and finding obscure bullshiat.

/usually find that in the PoliTab
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, subby, I care! He lied, again. He just lost my vote to be king in the upcoming elections.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.