(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Person drunk texts thought-provoking questions to aquarium's educational number. "Why do sea horses grab anything with their prehensile tail". Why, indeed   (local21news.com) divider line
8
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they don't drift away?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackin it
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't fall for it, this is just a prelude to him sticking his dick in the seahorse tank.  This ruse is only slightly lesser known than the classic telling a busty girl in a revealing top, "I belt you can't touch your elbows behind your back."
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: So they don't drift away?


That was exactly the answer given. Due to not being strong swimmers, they hold on so as not to get washed away in currents. The real answer should have been "Why in the fark else would you have a prehensile appendage?"

And none of these were stupid questions, or even what you'd expect from a drunk person. They were good questions, including the seahorses one.
 
EL EM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you don't use it to grab things, it's just an ordinary tail.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Don't fall for it, this is just a prelude to him sticking his dick in the seahorse tank.  This ruse is only slightly lesser known than the classic telling a busty girl in a revealing top, "I belt you can't touch your elbows behind your back."


I should write that down.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
