SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fta: Being paid the rough equivalent of a chocolate bar an hour from the chain was little incentive for him to stick it out

That certainly puts it in perspective.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus H Tap Dancing Christ. A grown adult was being paid less than $3.00 per hour?!?!

He'd be better off mowing lawns or babysitting for that kind of money.

I had no idea some states had a tipping minimum wage THAT low!!!!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$22.83?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you non-republicans clearly don't understand is that everything that doesn't help a company's bottom line is socialism and must be stopped at all costs.

You making more money isn't part of that profit for the top equation. So you're just a welfare biotch so STFU and live in a tent, scum.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the article we have evidence that a general strike would really work. This is a main reason the capitalist class has worked tirelessly to destroy unions and poison the public on the ideas of unionization.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look at minimum wage.  If you got FULL unemployment at 60% of wages considering 40 hour week (what minimum wager gets a full 40 hours??) + the federal $300.  That's $474/week as opposed to just $290/week at 40 hours (gross).

"Hey we can't find anyone to work for less than their rent payment, what's the plan to attract new employees????"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: And in the article we have evidence that a general strike would really work. This is a main reason the capitalist class has worked tirelessly to destroy unions and poison the public on the ideas of unionization.


They don't want the working classes to have political and economic power. It isn't about unions, it is about which class has the power.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have finally had enough of artificially low wages.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$22.83/hr + tips?   In what universe?   Wait staff usually get less than $4/hr, plus tips.

\subby's smoking crack
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: $22.83/hr + tips?   In what universe?   Wait staff usually get less than $4/hr, plus tips.

\subby's smoking crack


Awesome, remove the tips. Everyone wins.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: $22.83/hr + tips?   In what universe?   Wait staff usually get less than $4/hr, plus tips.

\subby's smoking crack


I think Subby might have accidentalied an extra 2 in there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People without work found other work? I'm shocked by this turn of events.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS. I was making $2 an hour in 1980 for a part-time job
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEWS IN BRIEF
Entitled Burger King Employee Wants $15 An Hour Just For Dealing With Worst Of America Every Day
7/03/19 8:00AM
Fark user imageView Full Size


TOLEDO, OH-Appalled by the level of deluded selfishness of millennials in the labor force, citizens expressed shock and disbelief Wednesday at the news that Burger King employee Kayla Werther expects to be paid $15 an hour for the simple task of dealing with the absolute worst of America every day. "This kid thinks she deserves that kind of reward just for doing her stupid, easy job? Give me a break," said a regular Burger King customer who spoke on condition of anonymity and watched with barely concealed disdain as the "privileged and entitled freeloader" worked a 10-hour shift, which included mopping excreta-coated bathrooms, suffering prolonged verbal abuse at the counter, wiping tables strewn with wadded-up dirty napkins and ketchup spills, breathing a mist of aerosolized fryer grease and stale sweat for prolonged periods while stationed at the grill, calling an ambulance for an unconscious homeless man in the parking lot, taking overstuffed bags of dripping trash to the dumpster three times an hour, and pausing on an overturned pickle bucket in the supply closet for a five-minute break. "She thinks she's entitled to higher minimum wage just because she spends a couple hours a day cleaning kiddie vomit off the Play Place slide? Please. I don't know what she actually makes, but I guarantee you it's already too much." Upon learning that Werther was entitled to a 25% discounted meal at the conclusion of every shift of six hours or more, onlookers rolled their eyes and observed that they were not given free food at their marketing director jobs.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had the pleasure of overhearing and inane conversation between two people complaining that the reason why there isn't enough spare change to go around if gas stations is because people don't want to work making coins anymore.

I'm about to the point of simply telling people to their face that they're farking idiots and walking away.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: What you non-republicans clearly don't understand is that everything that doesn't help a company's bottom line is socialism and must be stopped at all costs.

You making more money isn't part of that profit for the top equation. So you're just a welfare biotch so STFU and live in a tent, scum.


Then let the restaurants close down.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh.. I think you can make more selling blood plasma at this point. Hell, I think teenagers babysitting their neighbor's brat make more at this point.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: dr_blasto: And in the article we have evidence that a general strike would really work. This is a main reason the capitalist class has worked tirelessly to destroy unions and poison the public on the ideas of unionization.

They don't want the working classes to have political and economic power. It isn't about unions, it is about which class has the power.


That's kind of the point of unions.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's king until we're back to the "we'll pay you in currency only good at the company store"?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reminder (especially in states with these antiquated wage laws) to TIP YOUR SERVERS regardless of level of service. They don't need to do anything special to "earn" your tip - you aren't having to make your own food or do your own dishes or even having to dish up your own meal. Tip, you lazy bastards.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Jesus H Tap Dancing Christ. A grown adult was being paid less than $3.00 per hour?!?!

He'd be better off mowing lawns or babysitting for that kind of money.

I had no idea some states had a tipping minimum wage THAT low!!!!


That's not how it works though.

Everyone (almost) gets minimum wage. If a waiter doesn't make it up with tips the employer has to, by law.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Restaurant work is horrible. As a young teen I worked in a few restaurants all the way until my early 20's. The hours suck, feeding the asshole customers sucked. (not all mind you but on a good day, nice customers were hard to come by) and lets not even talk about the pay.

The good things were smoking pot out back, eating food, doing whippits in the back freezer, and If I took a date there, I got a discount.

Also, it was a hoot making fun of the customers behind their backs.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh, and a lot of them took a couple classes and figured out they could get better jobs.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: How's king until we're back to the "we'll pay you in currency only good at the company store"?


* how long

/Really gotta pay better attention to autocorrect
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, make 15$/hr an you are expected to do the job of three people.

Why don't you entitled millennials get a college degree and work $50000 a year dealing with people who hate you?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The free market isn't free.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: dr_blasto: And in the article we have evidence that a general strike would really work. This is a main reason the capitalist class has worked tirelessly to destroy unions and poison the public on the ideas of unionization.

They don't want the working classes to have political and economic power. It isn't about unions, it is about which class has the power.


What class do you think eats at these places?   High end restaurants where the upper class eats pay much more.
 
yelmrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP talking point is always : "These jobs aren't meant to be high-paying.  These jobs should be for kids just starting out until they move on to something better, if they don't like the low pay, they need to get bootstrappy etc etc."

The break that these people got from the pandemic allowed a lot of them to move on to something better.  In essence, they did just what the GOP said they should do.  And now the derp brigade is mad about it, for some reason.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need at least three more articles about this per day before I believe it.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very few places in town are hiring less than $15 per hour. If you can't get a job making more than $15 per hour, the problem is you and not the employers.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, if you are on unemployment and don't look for work or refuse work offered to you (any work), doesn't that forfeit your benefits?  Of course, people lie about this and don't get caught all the time, but still.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sub-minimum wage haven't hasn't changed in decades because waiters earn in their money as a percentage of their sales

so unlike wages their income actually keeps up with inflation as prices increase

it's totally not something to complain about it's a blessing
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think fear of covid is keeping back the seniors who can survive without the money, and more people are realizing it's better to have a stay at home parent than have one work for shiat pay
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I agree we need to be paying everyone more and not relying on tips as part of expected employee pay, but many of you don't seem to realize that if you make $2.13 an hour + tips, if that doesn't add up to at least minimum wage per hour, the restaurant does have to pay them that difference.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If a waiter doesn't make it up with tips the employer has to, by law.


The funniest (or saddest) thing being this has the unintended consequence of lowering the employer's tax liability.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: SpectroBoy: Jesus H Tap Dancing Christ. A grown adult was being paid less than $3.00 per hour?!?!

He'd be better off mowing lawns or babysitting for that kind of money.

I had no idea some states had a tipping minimum wage THAT low!!!!

That's not how it works though.

Everyone (almost) gets minimum wage. If a waiter doesn't make it up with tips the employer has to, by law.


And by statistics, employers regularly don't give a damn what the law says. Like they're going to hire a lawyer with their $30 paycheck.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Bay Shore, NY circa 1987.

I was temping at a savings bank making $5 an hour for doing safe deposit boxes and being a CSR on the floor.

One day I decided to go to Burger King for lunch. I get there and there's a big old sign..."now hiring $5 an hour"

I grabbed my lunch and brought it back to the bank.

I walked into my manager's office

"Burger King is hiring $5 to flip burger ands that's the same rate I get for dealing with people's financial issues. Any chance I can get a raise?"

My manager quickly said...

"no"

and I said, "what do you mean no?" I can go across the street, flip burgers for the same amount of money you're paying me to open new checking accounts? Surely, my brain is worth more then flipping burgers."

That day after the bank I went directly to my US Army recruiters office to join the army, I walked in with my suit and briefcase and the Sgt asked what I did for a living. I told him I worked in a bank.

"Oh that's nice, we can send you to Ft Benjamin Harrison as that's our where our finances come from."

"no, you don't understand, I want OUT of the banking industry"
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working in a farking restaurant for $3 an hour is slavery.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 626x1470]


LOL! Apps for Apps.


itsatrap.jpg

And guess what? Applebee's will offer to only pay you peanuts for that job.

Refuse to take it?  Guess we'll just have to report you for refusing a job offer and you'll get your unemployment cut off.

How soon can we see you tomorrow, slave? Come in early. We do the "Happy Employee Dance" here before opening the doors.

Back to Work Wagie
Youtube 4JsgrXyBZO0
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being PAID by the GOVERNMENT more than they were making at their sh*tty jobs didn't help.
Now, if you are 15-20 have no job skills, that's one thing, but, if you are older than say 25,
and a minimum wage job with no skills, is the only thing you are "qualified" for, then you need
to look in the mirror and say to yourself, I f*cked up my opportunity in this nation.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: FFS. I was making $2 an hour in 1980 for a part-time job


3.33 an hour. Mid 90s.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: SpectroBoy: Jesus H Tap Dancing Christ. A grown adult was being paid less than $3.00 per hour?!?!

He'd be better off mowing lawns or babysitting for that kind of money.

I had no idea some states had a tipping minimum wage THAT low!!!!

That's not how it works though.

Everyone (almost) gets minimum wage. If a waiter doesn't make it up with tips the employer has to, by law.


You're still better off mowing lawns or babysitting because your employer probably will play stupid games to ensure they have to pay as little as possible. My daughter's friend college used to get short shifted regularly. So she'd be scheduled for six hours on various days, but only in the place for an hour if it wasn't busy before being sent home. So, yeah, there's your minimum wage tipped employee.

The alternative was just as bad. You only need to make minimum wage overall insofar as I've seen. That same friend would get a good two or three shifts some weeks, and then promptly be stuck working crappy shifts right alongside those good shifts. So yeah, it worked out to minimum (or close enough) but not anything more at all.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most front of house people I've talked to would take the $2.83 + tips over $15/hour because they make much more than that unless they are the new person stuck doing Tuesday nights.

A table for 4 most places is at least a $50 check and if a server handles 6 tables and they flip every 2 hours, that's $30/hour.  Even if they have to pay out 1/3rd of that, it's still  at least $20/hour.  If you get drinkers, that's going to add up even quicker at $6+ for a beer or $10+ for a cocktail.  Obviously it depends on the restaurant tier and the clientele.  Though I guess if restaurants were smart they'd just pay commission in lieu of tips, but most restaurant owners are pretty dense that way.

It's the back of house people who get screwed.  Oooh, you need to get a $40,000 culinary degree and then we'll pay you $13/hour.  Hope you like living on cigarettes and Red Bull.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Very few places in town are hiring less than $15 per hour. If you can't get a job making more than $15 per hour, the problem is you and not the employers.


Indeed says that McDonald's workers in Lansing, Michigan make $8/hour average. You seem to be talking out of your ass.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Jesus H Tap Dancing Christ. A grown adult was being paid less than $3.00 per hour?!?!

He'd be better off mowing lawns or babysitting for that kind of money.

I had no idea some states had a tipping minimum wage THAT low!!!!


Good luck finding someone to mow your yard for $3 an hour. It takes just under 2 hours to mow and trim my yard, and my guy charges $40, which is the lowest quote I got, the others wanted 50-60, and one wanted 80.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yelmrog: The GOP talking point is always : "These jobs aren't meant to be high-paying.  These jobs should be for kids just starting out until they move on to something better, if they don't like the low pay, they need to get bootstrappy etc etc."

The break that these people got from the pandemic allowed a lot of them to move on to something better.  In essence, they did just what the GOP said they should do.  And now the derp brigade is mad about it, for some reason.


And that's what a lot of companies deserve considering they fired people moments into the pandemic.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Being PAID by the GOVERNMENT more than they were making at their sh*tty jobs didn't help.
Now, if you are 15-20 have no job skills, that's one thing, but, if you are older than say 25,
and a minimum wage job with no skills, is the only thing you are "qualified" for, then you need
to look in the mirror and say to yourself, I f*cked up my opportunity in this nation.


Looking down on widows and the disabled is the American Way™.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Technically, if you are on unemployment and don't look for work or refuse work offered to you (any work), doesn't that forfeit your benefits?  Of course, people lie about this and don't get caught all the time, but still.


COMPARABLE Work.   And it has to be a bona-fide offer which few places are willing to make these days
 
