 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tropical Cyclone Yaas getting sus, may yeet India, big yikes   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Repeat, Tropical cyclone, storm surge, West Bengal, Tropical Cyclone Tauktae, Sea surface temperatures, northwestern India, teams of the National Disaster Response Force, strongest storm  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mensch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick-Cheney-Halliburton Weather Machine activated!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first woman who survives this storm will be named the Yaas Queen.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey subby
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have no idea but it may be time to arm ourselves and prepare

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bruh, some low key suss ass cappin', high key.  don't @ me, cheugie ass.

thirsty. about to catch the hands, bruh.  BRUH.  Gang-gang gots me.

FEELS.
 
neongoats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeet as a service.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm likely wrong but I think I read that West Bengal is one of the areas of India where cannabis is, while not legal exactly, more than tolerated. I'm pretty certain the Shiva followers are well known for their smoke.

/ Stay safe Fakirs
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yazoo ( Yaz ) -- Don' t Go [[ Official Video ]] HD
Youtube DseMegrsLMI
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wanted to see the internet's response to this. Rare to get this much excitement for a cyclone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So that's the situation?
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yametekudastop!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.