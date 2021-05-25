 Skip to content
(CBC)   Pickering parking lot party in pandemic pisses people off   (cbc.ca) divider line
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is happening here is that people are expressing their lack of confidence in public health measures.

Public health officials have failed miserably.  They look like a bunch of control nerds unable to make up their minds.

The current lockdown in Ontario has completely failed.  No one abides by it ... well, that's not true.  Those who abide by it are asking themselves "Why bother?".

It does not matter where you live.  There is no point in "guidelines".  Guidelines are for the other guy.

Legislate severe penalties for ignoring the guidelines, and then enforce them, and you might see a behavioral change.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What parking lot? Who? What parking lot?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0dcv​6​GKNNw
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan took to Twitter to denounce the rally on Sunday night, asking residents to not be careless 'now that we can see light at the end of this long tunnel.' "
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was this in the parking lot of the Pickering Nuclear Power Station or just the nearby town?
 
Flogster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pity, problematic people partying postpones proper progress.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look at all those boomers!! Damn those boomers!!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Forget it, Fark, this is Ford Country.
 
