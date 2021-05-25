 Skip to content
 
Airbnb UK says Cornwall is now more popular than London, at least until visitors learn that pasties aren't exactly what they thought
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many visitors who go there really have no idea what a Cornish Pasty is. Silly subs
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm making pasties later today, so I guess I'm really getting a kick, etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
THEIR PASTIES ARE BETTER.

// I FEEL STRONGLY ABOUT THIS.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unsure about this.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mmmmm pasty
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Their pasties are delicious and I'll fight anyone who says otherwise.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I do miss the easy availability of chip shops and pastie shops, the UK certainly has that going for it.
 
JesseL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
George Warleggen was behind Brexit.
 
Slypork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image 850x478]


I should eat more carbs
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had my Weenersy in Plymouth, England in 2001. It's like eating a gourmet hot pocket.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image 850x478]


Those are not Cornish pasties.

Cornish pasties are flat D shaped with the seam around the edge.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Those ones are oval with the seam on the top.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They are not legally allowed to be sold as Cornish Pasties.

/Plus of course they've been worn as a bikini. I'm pretty sure food hygiene regulations don't allow food to be worn as clothing.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Welcome to the Great British Beat -er- Bake Off.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: I had my Weenersy in Plymouth, England in 2001. It's like eating a gourmet hot pocket.


I think I know what you meant to say....
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aw hell, naw, Subs - I want to take a trip to the entirety of Great Britain someday and try every sort of meat pie possible.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You mean an empanada?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Their pasties are delicious and I'll fight anyone who says otherwise.


We didn't get to Cornwall, but the pasties I had elsewhere were nasties.


/Knock yourself out.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: I had my Weenersy in Plymouth, England in 2001. It's like eating a gourmet hot pocket.


Crazy, I was there a couple years earlier, same story. Technically Devon, but close enough.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Aw hell, naw, Subs - I want to take a trip to the entirety of Great Britain someday and try every sort of meat pie possible.


Intestines boiled in blood pie.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't Cornwall a couple of years in the past ie?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My folks were both born and raised in Michigan, my mom used to make pasties all the time.

Mmm, pasties...
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least Cornish pasties aren't stargazy pie.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bronskrat: You mean an empanada?


It's the God Empanada of Dune!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
