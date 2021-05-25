 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   William Shakespeare dies. This is not a repeat from 1616   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Human, 81-year-old, local community, Thought, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, William Shakespeare  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nice play, shakespeare
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An old person died.

I didn't die.

What's the chance of that?
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qvidiot panic to increase.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good night sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Billy Wigglesticks
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it the fishing rod company guy?

*RsTFA*

It isn't.

As well as his wife of 53 years

With absolutely zero snark: wow, good for them.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: An old person died.

I didn't die.

What's the chance of that?


That's what old people do....they die
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be. That is the answer.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romeo & The Covidiot
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assure you Bill Shakespeare dies every time someone watches Michael Fassbender's Macbeth.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who gets the second-best bed?

Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He gave his honours to the world again,
His blessed part to heaven, and slept in peace."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We cannot hold mortality's strong hand.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trivia:  the William Shakespeare has no known living relatives.  his son died early, I think a  daughter died in infancy, and whether one daughter or two reached adulthood, neither had kids (of they had kids, which I don't think they did, those / that kid, never had kids.  Shakespeare's genetic line went away within 30-40 years of his death.

.  there are supposedly some folks who can claim, "welp, my great great great great great grandfather was the guy who married his daughter, sssssssssssssoooo...."  but no direct biological / DNA connections to him.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Et tu, Pfizer?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To V or not to V, what was the question?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sigh. Christopher Marlowe took up the pen name 'William Shakespeare' in 1593 and died in 1616.
 
BenJammin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Alas poor Yorick!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After getting my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine two hours ago I hope I live to be as old if not older than Bill Shakespeare.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So....
Are you saying we've been....  Dis-Bard?

/ I'll see myself out.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And social media is ALREADY filling up with tales of how this is the vaccines fault....SMH
 
BenJammin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
William Shatner still alive and well at NINETY!!!!
 
Kraig57
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BenJammin: William Shatner still alive and well at NINETY!!!!


