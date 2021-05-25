 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from PIL, Nina Hagen, Skids, New Model Army, and The Jesus & Mary Chain. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #220. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
25
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, we might have shirts at some point. waiting for approval from the higher ups. if we do,they'll look like this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


tremendous thanks to NeoMoxie who helped with the design.

/and by "helped", basically i mean "did"...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a KROQ? That bit just seems petty.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: What's a KROQ? That bit just seems petty.


the people who know, know. and they also know that it's not petty, just a statement of fact.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
That t shirt does look mighty fine.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: What's a KROQ? That bit just seems petty.

the people who know, know. and they also know that it's not petty, just a statement of fact.


so it's a deliberate attempt at narrowing the target audience? is it made from 100% bold strategy cotton?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: What's a KROQ? That bit just seems petty.

the people who know, know. and they also know that it's not petty, just a statement of fact.

so it's a deliberate attempt at narrowing the target audience? is it made from 100% bold strategy cotton?


well i don't want just ANY yob wearing the brand, yo.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doesn't mentioning KROQ puts $50K in Howard's big, fat wallet.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Doesn't mentioning KROQ puts $50K in Howard's big, fat wallet.


?? (Previous was a question. Forgot which punctuation mark to use.)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Cure's Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me is 34 years old today
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: The Cure's Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me is 34 years old today


The Miracle of Istanbul is 16 years old today.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Doesn't mentioning KROQ puts $50K in Howard's big, fat wallet.


ummmmmm howard who?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: The Cure's Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me is 34 years old today


Great album, but it still annoys me that the cassette is the best official release in that with auto reverse it's the only way to hear all the tracks in one sitting =]
yes, I'm lazy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: The Cure's Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me is 34 years old today

Great album, but it still annoys me that the cassette is the best official release in that with auto reverse it's the only way to hear all the tracks in one sitting =]
yes, I'm lazy.


Yeah, CDs back then were limited to ~74 minutes but the deluxe reissue CD includes Hey You!
But it has been compressed to feck so it sounds a bit ropey
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Robert signed a copy for my wife a few years ago, hangs over the bed next to a Danny Elfman signed guitar.

Guess I know what she thinks about during sexy time?

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


i still get chills watching the match, and i know how it's gonna end.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know the result of every match before it starts
0 : 0
Once they start though, it could be anyone's guess.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

i still get chills watching the match, and i know how it's gonna end.


Sometimes a tie isn't like kissing your sister.....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A few days ago a friend and I introduced another friend to Nina Hagen. He found it...interesting...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: [i.gifer.com image 245x188] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

i still get chills watching the match, and i know how it's gonna end.

Sometimes a tie isn't like kissing your sister.....


if that tie is like kissing your sister....i need a sister.
 
