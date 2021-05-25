 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ars Technica)   Good vaccine news keeps rolling in: "Among approximately 101 million vaccinated people in the US as of April 30...0.01% breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated." Even including the variants   (arstechnica.com) divider line
37
    More: Cool, Immune system, Death, breakthrough COVID-19 infections, breakthrough cases, Disease, Vaccination, Vaccine, latest data  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Challenge accepted." -- Three-Handled, Moss-Encrusted MAGAT Variant
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Challenge accepted." -- Three-Handled, Moss-Encrusted MAGAT Variant


Difficulty. MAGAts ARE the virus.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad news - the 5G transmitters aren't working as advertised. I still get dropped sometimes from my own Zoom calls.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The odds are low, but I tend to be unlucky so I'll stick with masks and social distancing for now.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that news won't stop farkers from claiming that the vaccine is 95% effective which means 5% of vaccinated people catch coronavirus.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, science!
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bu-bu-but If you can still get covid, what's the point of getting vaccinated?!


//My brain melted hearing that line of thinking in the real world a few months back. (That co-worker is still not vaccinated and has been flying regularly in the past few months.)
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry anti vaxers  will take this as a failure and twist it into propaganda.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: Bad news - the 5G transmitters aren't working as advertised. I still get dropped sometimes from my own Zoom calls.


Maybe you need to move your wifi router closer. I recommend a suppository.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: The odds are low, but I tend to be unlucky so I'll stick with masks and social distancing for now.


I was just telling Thing1 and Thing2 that I plan to wear a mask next flu season. I like not getting sick.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, O'Pfizer.

Seriously. Thank you.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: NM Volunteer: The odds are low, but I tend to be unlucky so I'll stick with masks and social distancing for now.

I was just telling Thing1 and Thing2 that I plan to wear a mask next flu season. I like not getting sick.


It's great.  2019 this time, allergies were intense.  2019 Fall, I had a sinus infection.  New Years 2020, I had a local bug that was going around.  And when the masks started being a thing, nothing.  Nothing at all, other than being a little thirstier than usual because I can't drink coffee and wear a mask at the same time, so no more coffee or water fountain breaks.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't fight terribly hard to elbow my way to the front of the line when supplies were more scarce, so I'm a bit behind the curve, but I can finally get my second dose next week!

It's funny; It's not something I typically did very much or even thought very highly of, but ever since about August or September of last year I've been itching to go to Toad in Cambridge to watch some weirdo folk singer or the back room of the Burren in Somerville to listen to a crappy 90's cover band. I might have the opportunity to get it out of my system for another year before too much longer.

/ I am wondering what kind of outbreaks will burn through areas with low vaccination rates next winter and what kind of fun variants we'll have then, but frankly there's not much I can do about it so I'm not going to burn too much time worrying
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Thanks, O'Pfizer.

Seriously. Thank you.


Technically, it's O'BioNTech
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, like 2/3 of the breakthrough cases were on the New York Yankees coaching staff?  What the heck are those guys doing after hours?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: NM Volunteer: The odds are low, but I tend to be unlucky so I'll stick with masks and social distancing for now.

I was just telling Thing1 and Thing2 that I plan to wear a mask next flu season. I like not getting sick.


If I had any doubts about the efficacy of masks a year ago, I certainly don't now.

I typically get at least 2-3 good colds per year, and occasionally the flu (despite always getting the annual flu shot).

But for more than a year now, since the masking started, I've gotten...nothing.  No flus, no colds, not even a damn triffling case of sniffles.  Certainly the longest stretch of not getting sick from anything I've ever had in my life.

As for what I plan to do now that I am fully vaccinated and CDC and state guidance has relaxed - I've dropped the masks for walking outside or hanging out outside with other vaccinated people, but I think I'll keep it on for indoor public places (stores, etc) until cases in my area drop to a very low level, maybe <1 per 100,000.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: that news won't stop farkers from claiming that the vaccine is 95% effective which means 5% of vaccinated people catch coronavirus.


I'm loving all this news that the vaccine works as well or better than expected, especially the news that it seems to handle the variants well.

Looking forward to the gradual return to a sense of normal up here as more and more doses are delivered!

95% means "reduction of chance against what the odds would otherwise be, not that there is a 5% chance of getting it" and once that protection is a few people deep, even the unvaccinated should see a decent line of defence.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: I typically get at least 2-3 good colds per year, and occasionally the flu (despite always getting the annual flu shot).

But for more than a year now, since the masking started, I've gotten...nothing.  No flus, no colds, not even a damn triffling case of sniffles.  Certainly the longest stretch of not getting sick from anything I've ever had in my life.


This. I have said all along that people crying, "We don't shut things down and wear masks for the flu" aren't making the argument they think they're making.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will just say this.

If your Twitter feed is nothing but retweets from right-wing blowhards, then you have no room to call others "sheep".
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Don't worry anti vaxers  will take this as a failure and twist it into propaganda.


The good news is from all available data it's only they who'll be dying so...is much really lost?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Headso: that news won't stop farkers from claiming that the vaccine is 95% effective which means 5% of vaccinated people catch coronavirus.


Good news this is saying that the vaccine is 99.99% effective, at a huge scale.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm eating lunch inside a restaurant right now, so I'm getting a kick out of this article.

I've missed dining out and have been making up for lost time. Sadly my bank account is going to take a hit, but I'm in a celebratory mood.
 
Luse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Notabunny: NM Volunteer: The odds are low, but I tend to be unlucky so I'll stick with masks and social distancing for now.

I was just telling Thing1 and Thing2 that I plan to wear a mask next flu season. I like not getting sick.


You're not wrong. The one good thing that came of all of this is it made mask wearing ok in the US. Before most would think you're up to no good. I know plenty of morons won't but for the rest of us it provides an added layer of protection.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I will just say this.

If your Twitter feed is nothing but retweets from right-wing blowhards, then you have no room to call others "sheep".


You say that on a site with a user base that substitutes their own thoughts for twitter screen caps of the left leaning twits they follow.  Sometimes the shoe fits...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: I will just say this.

If your Twitter feed is nothing but retweets from right-wing blowhards, then you have no room to call others "sheep".

You say that on a site with a user base that substitutes their own thoughts for twitter screen caps of the left leaning twits they follow.  Sometimes the shoe fits...


Lefty twits have sometimes echoed my thoughts on labor and policy, but I can't say they've ever convinced anyone that the wrong person won an election for 7 months and counting.
 
neongoats
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: I will just say this.

If your Twitter feed is nothing but retweets from right-wing blowhards, then you have no room to call others "sheep".

You say that on a site with a user base that substitutes their own thoughts for twitter screen caps of the left leaning twits they follow.  Sometimes the shoe fits...


Better a lefty twit than a right wing piece of shiat.

/finger
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Doc Daneeka: I typically get at least 2-3 good colds per year, and occasionally the flu (despite always getting the annual flu shot).

But for more than a year now, since the masking started, I've gotten...nothing.  No flus, no colds, not even a damn triffling case of sniffles.  Certainly the longest stretch of not getting sick from anything I've ever had in my life.

This. I have said all along that people crying, "We don't shut things down and wear masks for the flu" aren't making the argument they think they're making.


Yes they are. They're just so f**king stupid they think it's a good argument.
 
freidog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And as a bonus if I ever get lost when they scan my chip, Bill Gates will send someone to take me home.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Luse: Notabunny: NM Volunteer: The odds are low, but I tend to be unlucky so I'll stick with masks and social distancing for now.

I was just telling Thing1 and Thing2 that I plan to wear a mask next flu season. I like not getting sick.

You're not wrong. The one good thing that came of all of this is it made mask wearing ok in the US. Before most would think you're up to no good.


America (and the UK) have an amazing amount of laws on the books that outlaw face coverings. Don't expect them to stop enforcing them forever.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Bad news - the 5G transmitters aren't working as advertised. I still get dropped sometimes from my own Zoom calls.


I live outside the city, so my roaming charges are outrageous.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got my second vaccine the Friday before last, and I received this text message yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Don't worry anti vaxers  will take this as a failure and twist it into propaganda.


Patience. They will be getting the vaccine one way or another.

img.scoop.itView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unfortunately, the numbers can't be trusted because the only circuitry they could fit in the 5G transmitters in the vaccine is the transistor arrangement for a 1995 Pentium with the FDIV bug.
 
browntimmy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hang on, are they sure it's the vaccine? Maybe all the prayers have finally started to pay off.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.