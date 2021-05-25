 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   PSA: When you call to report a break in at your house it's not a good idea to have a dead body wrapped in a tarp behind your couch   (msn.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, American films, Quail View Drive, English-language films, Prairie Drive, Black-and-white films, Missouri City police, 29-year-old, Quail Burg Lane  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 5:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that's just Bernie. He's sleeping.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your body, use it every way you can
Then put it out in the yard with the others
It's creepy how you keep a body around the house

Three Dead Trolls - The Sunscreen Marketing Board
Youtube iEUsXDZ4lNI
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

Dave Navarro has really let himself go.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snoop seen earlier with a nail gun and some plywood.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Oh, that's just Bernie. He's sleeping.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the last things I saw wrapped in a tarp.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Spoiler alert -> it was also a dead body.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huh.  "66 Ways to Use a Tarp" and not ONE of them involved a dead body.  Maybe that is a 200-level tarp skill...?
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x449]
Dave Navarro has really let himself go.


That dude definitely doesn't look like someone who would have a dead body in a tarp behind a couch.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: dothemath: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x449]
Dave Navarro has really let himself go.

That dude definitely doesn't look like someone who would have a dead body in a tarp behind a couch.



No, broken down for roasting and/or stock, looks like is more his MO.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 403x750]
Huh.  "66 Ways to Use a Tarp" and not ONE of them involved a dead body.  Maybe that is a 200-level tarp skill...?


there is 'body bag' on there
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you and tarp vs HOA
you lose
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x449]
Dave Navarro has really let himself go.



How is anybody supposed to recognize him? He doesn't exactly stand out in a crowd.

Oh well. Maybe someday they will get lucky and he'll be caught.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You can exclaim loudly:  Well, at least they didn't take the dead body!

Gee, officers.  The thieves must have left that when they stole my analogue television set that I bought in 1992.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, if you have burglar bars, you've gotta expect burglars. They get thirsty too.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x449]
Dave Navarro has really let himself go.


Jesus hell, what does it identify as?

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is amazing, because in his senior year of HS, he was voted, "Most likely to have a body wrapped in a tarp behind his couch".
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Huh.  "66 Ways to Use a Tarp" and not ONE of them involved a dead body.


Third row, far right.  "Body Bag"
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 403x750]
Huh.  "66 Ways to Use a Tarp" and not ONE of them involved a dead body.  Maybe that is a 200-level tarp skill...?


'I wanna sleep in the body bag one!"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 420x420]


Username checks out
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.