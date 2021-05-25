 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   "Ohio cop challenges one-legged man to a butt kicking contest" was the submitted headline but this doesn't look like the intended article   (nbc4i.com) divider line
22
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This absolute bulshiat has been running around Facebook for two or three years, at least. So I guess it's time for Fark fell for it.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: if you believe this, the Selfie Shoe is coming out:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lacey Shorts? For men? That's a strong no from me.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's hand is in that periwinkle pocket?

Also, I have no objections. But tighty whities? Come on. If you're going to show off, show off.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best for taco tuesdays
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until Ted Cruz hears about this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt worn by the soldier who keeps surprising his kid  who never ages every year at Christmas  🤔
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: This absolute bulshiat has been running around Facebook for two or three years, at least. So I guess it's time for Fark fell for it.


The "article" is dated 2017 so you're not wrong.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armpit Guy from 'Come On Eileen' video has a line of men's lingerie. Try that on for size, Subby.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark has happened to Fark?

https://www.askmen.com/style/fashion_​t​rends/lacey-men-s-shorts-may-win-out-a​s-worst-fashion-trend-of-2017.html
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lysdexic: Who's hand is in that periwinkle pocket?


Periwinkle Pocket sounds like how you smuggle wildflower bouquets into prison.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the Boyz to Men pop group?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
nbc4i.comView Full Size

images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: lysdexic: Who's hand is in that periwinkle pocket?

Periwinkle Pocket sounds like how you smuggle wildflower bouquets into prison.


More like a Periwinkle Pouch after a few runs.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [nbc4i.com image 429x521]
[images2.fanpop.com image 499x207]


Oh! Shirts too!

/dnrtfa
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: men's lingerie


A wifebeater and a pair of ratty grey boxer shorts older than Miley Cyrus?
 
special20
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Matt and Nestor are going to love these.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now I know what our last place FFB team manager will be sporting at this years draft.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was a good enough fashion for the Bill and Ted future.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I prefer Lacy Underalls
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suze [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least their underwear is cleanish.
 
