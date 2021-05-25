 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   "Police search for driver who nearly hit officer on Washington Avenue" - with video that shows...why you can't trust headlines or police   (fox2now.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Harry S. Truman, News, President of the United States, Puerto Rico, Breaking news, Elliott Davis, D.C, strong commitment  
•       •       •

1273 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 6:15 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shows what?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As the car approached the officer, it swerved towards the officer.

Self defense.  The car was clearly in fear of its life.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Every single thing the police say or do must be doubted and scrutinized. They have told the truth so few times and showed such little respect for life and justice that it's a hellish flavor of perversion that their jobs have anything to do with handling life or justice.

Defund, dismantle, and rewrite the police. They are soulless monsters and must be stripped of their ability to be monsters.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Video is said to be of the same vehicle but it is not said to show the specific incident of "swerving towards police." This appears to have caused some confusion.

/Or the cops lied, also definitely possible
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where's the cop? I see the car doing the EUE, but unless the cop is under the tree I don't see him.

/ And I wouldn't call that a swerve in
// More like a DUI level correction.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The dark-colored sedan..."

Well, there you go.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We civilians have investigated ourselves and cleared ourselves of wrongdoing.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Video is said to be of the same vehicle but it is not said to show the specific incident of "swerving towards police." This appears to have caused some confusion.

/Or the cops lied, also definitely possible


It's the St. Louis PD so my money is on the latter.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He'd  probably been better off moving those barricades, then making the u-turn
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Where's the cop? I see the car doing the EUE, but unless the cop is under the tree I don't see him.

/ And I wouldn't call that a swerve in
// More like a DUI level correction.


Looked to me like the end of the vid had a second or two of body cam footage, and to be fair, it looked awfully close.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think the cops are barking up the wrong tree.  Does this even look like the kind of person who would shoot a guy a bunch of times, wrap the body in a bloody tarp and stuff it behind the couch?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oops.  Wrong thread.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I think the cops are barking up the wrong tree.  Does this even look like the kind of person who would shoot a guy a bunch of times, wrap the body in a bloody tarp and stuff it behind the couch?

[Fark user image image 281x375]


No.

Pretty sure he'd eat the body.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just another night out in the LOU.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this a prelude to cops just shooting people before they even get out of their vehicle?  "He's swerving right for us!" is going to be the next "Stop resisting!".
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Officer must be wearing that new predator cloaking technology I've been hearing about
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
By swerving, do they mean "maneuvering around the parked car that was right in front of him after he u-turned when blocked by the presumably unexpected barricade?"  'Cause that's what I saw.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I think the cops are barking up the wrong tree.  Does this even look like the kind of person who would shoot a guy a bunch of times, wrap the body in a bloody tarp and stuff it behind the couch?

[Fark user image 281x375]


No. That looks like the kind of guy that would help himself to other people's beer at a party, pass out, have them draw on his face while he slept.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Where's the cop? I see the car doing the EUE, but unless the cop is under the tree I don't see him.

/ And I wouldn't call that a swerve in
// More like a DUI level correction.


I had to watch the video a lot of times to catch it, but after the car makes the U-Turn, you can just barely see the police car light bar turning on in the upper left.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The cop car is just under the word "Courtesy" in the upper left, it's the white car with its headlight on in this screenshot, and that area gets covered with text if you pause the video, so this doesn't even screenshot well.

Fark user image
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Every single thing the police say or do must be doubted and scrutinized. They have told the truth so few times and showed such little respect for life and justice that it's a hellish flavor of perversion that their jobs have anything to do with handling life or justice.

Defund, dismantle, and rewrite the police. They are soulless monsters and must be stripped of their ability to be monsters.


The video is of the vehicle, not the incident you twat.

farking moron edgelord.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like the cop was jaywalking. This is why you only cross the street in a marked and signaled crosswalk!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Is this a prelude to cops just shooting people before they even get out of their vehicle?  "He's swerving right for us!" is going to be the next "Stop resisting!".


Till self driving cars.

/funny that cop avoidance becomes a technology driver.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I think the cops are barking up the wrong tree.  Does this even look like the kind of person who would shoot a guy a bunch of times, wrap the body in a bloody tarp and stuff it behind the couch?

[Fark user image 281x375]


The first though to enter my addled brain was "That looks like Dave Navarro just got done cooking and eating Dave Navarro."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby in the morning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought the cop was protesting
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I think the cops are barking up the wrong tree.  Does this even look like the kind of person who would shoot a guy a bunch of times, wrap the body in a bloody tarp and stuff it behind the couch?

[Fark user image 281x375]


Naw.

/more of an under the bed kinda guy
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluejeansonfire: Every single thing the police say or do must be doubted and scrutinized. They have told the truth so few times and showed such little respect for life and justice that it's a hellish flavor of perversion that their jobs have anything to do with handling life or justice.

Defund, dismantle, and rewrite the police. They are soulless monsters and must be stripped of their ability to be monsters.


not sure the next iteration would end up much difference. See also the Stanford authority study.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.