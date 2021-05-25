 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "This is the worst acronym I've ever seen in my life," says woman who clearly doesn't know what Farkers are capable of. Show her how it's done (voting on)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unexpected
Farker
Is
Annoying
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unsolicited
Water
In
Ear
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fear
Angry
Rectal
Kangaroo
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TotalFark helps you POST better

Please
Others
So
Tenderly
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DaringlyInsertingLargeDisgustingObject​s
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work with a program for kids called Goals For Youth. Great acronym.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: [Fark user image image 532x709]
[Fark user image image 640x400]


The Winner is You.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's Underground Club Kids
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat
Anuses
Licked
Loudly
- Sheriff
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel personally attacked.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Division of:

Leaky
Underground
Storage
Tanks
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An old one I overused:


National
Association for the
Advancement of
Charlie  P******* (CptnSpldng)
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural Alaska Television Network: RAT Net
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholics
United
Never
Tiring
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rimmer: Erm, I think we're all beginning to lose sight of the real issue here, which is: what are we going to call ourselves? And I think it comes down to a choice between "The League Against Salivating Monsters," or - and this is my personal preference - "The Committee for the Liberation and Integration of Terrifying Organisms and their Rehabilitation Into Society." Erm, one drawback with that - the abbreviation is C.L.I.T.O.R.I.S.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She
He
It
They
Z
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feeble
Adults
Likely
Less
Stable
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why the fark didn't they use

Footwear
Alarms
Lenses
Lavatory
Supports

/Took 8 seconds to think of words that actually start with those letters.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hAve
You
sEen
My
pEt
Marmoset
eAt
Tiny
yEllow
Yams
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: [Fark user image image 425x566]

Why the fark didn't they use

Footwear
Alarms
Lenses
Lavatory
Supports

/Took 8 seconds to think of words that actually start with those letters.


And motherfarkers act like they forgot about AIDS.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 90s, two Canadian political parties combined forces and initially declared themselves as:

Conservative
Reform
Alliance
Party

The CRAP Party verified what many thought of them.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working Harms Your Spirit
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very
Average
Gasoline
In
Newark
Area
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: RogueWallEnthusiast: [Fark user image image 425x566]

Why the fark didn't they use

Footwear
Alarms
Lenses
Lavatory
Supports

/Took 8 seconds to think of words that actually start with those letters.

And motherfarkers act like they forgot about AIDS.


...supports, as in walking support aids, like the walker depicted next to the word AIDS
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On
Most
Grounds,
When you
Trip or
Fall,
Be
Bouncy,
Quickly
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't
Understand
Normal
Thinking
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People
Against
Normalcy
And
Goodness

/had to be done
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our work had:

T-ogether
E-veryone
A-chieves
M-ore

And next to that was one that wasn't acronymed:

Together
We
Are
The
Solution
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People
Often
Overlook
Potatoes
Tomatoes
Herbs
Radishes
Eggplants
And
Dill
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Native
American
Masonry
Builders
Local
Association


didn't see the little box
 
Lord_Antigorn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My dad was on the pit crew of my godfathers racing boat.

This was on their jackets:

Talented
Amateur
Racing
Team

\smh
 
6655321
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can't
Understand
Normal
Thinking
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Buy
Elm
Wood
Branches
Sundays
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Parents
Only
Read
News
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What
The
Puck

/it's personal to me, damnit.
 
tymothil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TIARA
Is
A
Recursive
Acronym
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterism
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Then there was this time we almost named a piece of software the Page Management System...

(also missed clicking the little box)
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Small
Maneuverable
Economical
German
Military
Aircraft
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ad on TV lately talks about the acronym "coda" for "children of deaf adults" and I think, aren't all children the children of adults? Adults seems like a given.

Then my brain starts thinking things like...

Children
Of
Deaf
Parents
In
Every
Conceivable
Environment
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Terrible
Repulsive
Unruly
Moran
Poophead
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
L.oose
S.traps.
M.ake
F.labby
T.its

Old Lucky Strike cigarette slogan.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pert: Rimmer: Erm, I think we're all beginning to lose sight of the real issue here, which is: what are we going to call ourselves? And I think it comes down to a choice between "The League Against Salivating Monsters," or - and this is my personal preference - "The Committee for the Liberation and Integration of Terrifying Organisms and their Rehabilitation Into Society." Erm, one drawback with that - the abbreviation is C.L.I.T.O.R.I.S.

Found the Clitoris!

First Universal Cybernetic- Kinetic-Ultramicro-Programmer
Knights of Christ United in Faith
White Heroes Opposing Red Extremism
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Terrible
Repulsive
Unruly
Moran
Poophead


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Odd Bird: Terrible
Repulsive
Unruly
Moran
Poophead

[Fark user image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sit
Here
In
The
Hope
Everyone
Agrees
Dummy
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Democratic
Insurgent
Punishment and Prevention

Think Johnny Dipp and lay in lots and lots of quality wines. Until you have impressed Drew Curtis, you are doing it wrong.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
