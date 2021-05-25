 Skip to content
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only spirits to be found at this person's house were near the bottom of a bottle.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's possible the ghost was there for other purposes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If it wasn't a ghost then it must have been an alien. So which is it, coppers?!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I'm convince I saw something supernatural then a psychiatrist is who I'm gonna call.
 
alice_600
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He saw nothing he was drunk high or a combination of the two.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, ya call an occult detective, luv.

assets2.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
