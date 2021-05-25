 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Detained Belarusian dissident appears in video as furry mounts over 'hijacking' of Ryanair flight" - is how I read this and I'm sticking with it   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Minsk, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, European Union, Vilnius, Poland, Belarusian language  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"furry mounts"  O god why did I GIS this
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little surprised he's still alive.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, I told you those furry conventions were all about plotting some weird shiat!!!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gopher321: "furry mounts"  O god why did I GIS this


Username checks out
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This ain't pornhub, bub
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm Matty!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nothing says "sure, that's OK" quite like watching a dissident confess to crimes in a video made under duress.

Why, it's not merely OK, it's doubleplusgood!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'm a little surprised he's still alive.


Unfortunately probably not for long.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Furries mounting. That is all we need to see!

On Canada Day once, I saw a bunch of furries together. They had enough wolves for a pack. No moose or squirrel, sadly.

/ Are men and women born mice or do they become mice through culture and conditioning? Discuss among yourselves.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 400x400]


Username checks out

Dare I be the second to make that joke in this thread?

Apparently. I'm used to it by now, as I seldom read the entire thread before posting.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm Matty!


Oh thank gawd, the first 5 comments, my brain just yelled MAAAAAATTTTTTTTTYYYYY!!!!

Then like magic, you already answered.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hi Jack!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'm a little surprised he's still alive.


They do have the death penalty, so they don't have to fake his death.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

strapp3r: Hi Jack!

[Fark user image 640x360]


This has peaked my interest.
How do I learn more?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Checking flightradar24.com was interesting, with all planes all ready circling around Eastern Ukraine, except one, but that was an US Airforce unmanned drone.

If Belarussia is also to avoided, I wonder what route planes between Asia and Western Europe will take now?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Ambivalence: I'm a little surprised he's still alive.

Unfortunately probably not for long.


Perhaps, but if Belarus wants their air freight delivered, it would be in their best interest to free the journalist unharmed.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Furry?  Best job I've ever had.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a guy who's clearly been beaten into making a dictated-to statement.

God know why these jackasses think these sorts of videos are worth making.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'm a little surprised he's still alive.


Rumors on Twitter yesterday was that he was in critical condition in a hospital due to a "heart condition," but I have not seen any mainstream news pick that up.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Please don't correct the headline typo. It's fantastic.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh God, Nick Furry is going to show up after the credits now, isn't he?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Checking flightradar24.com was interesting, with all planes all ready circling around Eastern Ukraine, except one, but that was an US Airforce unmanned drone.

If Belarussia is also to avoided, I wonder what route planes between Asia and Western Europe will take now?


Over the Stans, the Caspian, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the black sea, and then Bulgaria or Romania, but that's just a guess.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image image 500x500]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My daughter on the right.
scontent.fric1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
scontent.fric1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gopher321: "furry mounts"  O god why did I GIS this


I dunno, doesn't seem so bad...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe it's partially based off your previous search history? 😄😉
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Please don't correct the headline typo. It's fantastic.


It's not a typo.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: My daughter on the right.[scontent.fric1-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x637]


Is that the Convention in Pittsburgh?  I've never officially attended, but I have snuck into the rave a few times over the years. We like to play Urban Safari Bingo when they come to town.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Ragin' Asian: Please don't correct the headline typo. It's fantastic.

It's not a typo.


^^^^ THIS

@Ragin' Asian
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
J/K Ragin' Asian :P
 
