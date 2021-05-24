 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   Florida Man eats, punches, and leaves at Maui Panda Express   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Out the Floriduh family!
 
neongoats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Florida Man - vacations to Hawaii and eats at Panda Express.
 
angora8
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good one for us style guide dorks!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I find Panda express very disappointing. They hardly ever serve real panda.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maui police filed a disorderly conduct report and said all parties involved were warned and reprimanded for their actions. No arrests were made.

Cops were jealous that they weren't the ones to gang up on someone taking the virus seriously.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: Florida Man - vacations to Hawaii and eats at Panda Express.


Some men never rest until they've been to every McDonald's to sample the local variety.
 
keldaria
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Maui police filed a disorderly conduct report and said all parties involved were warned and reprimanded for their actions. No arrests were made.

Cops were jealous that they weren't the ones to gang up on someone taking the virus seriously.


See, I read that part as the family was White. Funny how 2 people can read the same thing and get 2 different pictures from it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am going all the way to Hawaii and eat at Panda Express.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

keldaria: UltimaCS: Maui police filed a disorderly conduct report and said all parties involved were warned and reprimanded for their actions. No arrests were made.

Cops were jealous that they weren't the ones to gang up on someone taking the virus seriously.

See, I read that part as the family was White. Funny how 2 people can read the same thing and get 2 different pictures from it.


Por que no los dos?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can take the Florida family out of Florida, but you can't take the Florida out of the family.
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neongoats: Florida Man - vacations to Hawaii and eats at Panda Express.


I wish I could in good faith make fun of panda expresses food. Sadly out of 15 "Chinese" restaurants in my immediate the area, they have the best "Chinese" food (when it's fresh) and yes, it's not even that great, it's serviceable at best.

I swear me and the wife are ruined when it comes to enjoying good chinese food. We went on vacation about a decade ago now, went to an amazing Chinese restaurant, loved it so much we went back like 3-4 times that week, and now everything else that we thought was good is just "meh" to disgusting. The worst part? That restaurant is gone now. We're trapped in perpetual Chinese food hell all because we sampled excellence years ago... anyone else ever experience anything like that?
 
Shmanger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: You can take the Florida family out of Florida, but you can't take the Florida out of the family.


To be fair, Florida goes deep...waaaaaaay deep
 
keldaria
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: keldaria: UltimaCS: Maui police filed a disorderly conduct report and said all parties involved were warned and reprimanded for their actions. No arrests were made.

Cops were jealous that they weren't the ones to gang up on someone taking the virus seriously.

See, I read that part as the family was White. Funny how 2 people can read the same thing and get 2 different pictures from it.

Por que no los dos?


Okay.. take your smart vote and get out. Lol
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I find Panda express very disappointing. They hardly ever serve real panda.


And, when they do, it tastes like chicken.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No way to prevent this except building a razor-wire fence around it.

And SAM batteries in southern Georgia so they can't fly out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Like they'd show up for court.  They're back in Florida bragging about how they took down this big Hawaiian guy and the cops pulled them off him and the cops told him "we respect your ninja skills so if you teach us some moves, we'll let you go and have a few brewskis at GrassyAsses (the Hawaiian version of Hooters, why not?)
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jtown: MythDragon: I find Panda express very disappointing. They hardly ever serve real panda.

And, when they do, it tastes like chicken.


But when they do have Panda, it's finger-Ling Ling good
Homer
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

keldaria: neongoats: Florida Man - vacations to Hawaii and eats at Panda Express.

I wish I could in good faith make fun of panda expresses food. Sadly out of 15 "Chinese" restaurants in my immediate the area, they have the best "Chinese" food (when it's fresh) and yes, it's not even that great, it's serviceable at best.

I swear me and the wife are ruined when it comes to enjoying good chinese food. We went on vacation about a decade ago now, went to an amazing Chinese restaurant, loved it so much we went back like 3-4 times that week, and now everything else that we thought was good is just "meh" to disgusting. The worst part? That restaurant is gone now. We're trapped in perpetual Chinese food hell all because we sampled excellence years ago... anyone else ever experience anything like that?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Panda Express is to Asian Cuisine what Dominoes is to Pizza.  You only eat there because you care more about getting the food cheep, then you care about getting it good,
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: jtown: MythDragon: I find Panda express very disappointing. They hardly ever serve real panda.

And, when they do, it tastes like chicken.

But when they do have Panda, it's finger-Ling Ling good
Homer


Fark user imageView Full Size


MythDragon: I find Panda express very disappointing. They hardly ever serve real panda.


Oh, they do. Trust me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

keldaria: neongoats: Florida Man - vacations to Hawaii and eats at Panda Express.

I wish I could in good faith make fun of panda expresses food. Sadly out of 15 "Chinese" restaurants in my immediate the area, they have the best "Chinese" food (when it's fresh) and yes, it's not even that great, it's serviceable at best.

I swear me and the wife are ruined when it comes to enjoying good chinese food. We went on vacation about a decade ago now, went to an amazing Chinese restaurant, loved it so much we went back like 3-4 times that week, and now everything else that we thought was good is just "meh" to disgusting. The worst part? That restaurant is gone now. We're trapped in perpetual Chinese food hell all because we sampled excellence years ago... anyone else ever experience anything like that?


I had a similar experience getting Mexican food in the Mission district of SF.  Smoke was pouring out the door of a hole-in-the-wall joint.  I ate there every day for a week.  Haven't been to Mexico, but this had to have been the next best thing.  I've been to Hong Kong, and never had Chinese food as good in the US.
 
