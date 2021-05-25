 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Sorry, Farkers: Ahmadinejad and 584 other hopefuls have been disqualified from running for Iran's Presidency. The Council has had enough of your 'jacket' jokes   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran, Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Khatami, Guardian Council, Incumbent judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, Assembly of Experts  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 May 2021 at 7:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No big loss to him. He only sort of wants the presidency.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: No big loss to him. He only sort of wants the presidency.


*golf clap*
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is a Guardian Council like one of the two US political parties?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no, who will fill in the 38th highest ranking position in Iran now?
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Raisi released a short video saying ... he has been trying to lobby high-level officials to qualify other candidates in order to make the election more "competitive".

But not so competitive that he might lose, of course.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still in the running:
Ahmanutjob
Ahmanajihad
Ahmamaroon
Ahmalamalamarockandrollisking
Gene Masseth
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Is a Guardian Council like one of the two US political parties?


Kind of yes.

This is what happens when two very big corrupt organisations controlled by billionaires run your ''democracy''.

Iran has one, the US has two but really its the same thing. Its shadowy figures holding the power and nobody can remove them from power unless their brains are bashed in.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So... more... more flair, is that it?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wish the Republican Party had a gatekeeper like that in 2016.
 
AirGee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ahmageddinouttahere?
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Iranian presidency is just a token position. The real power has always been with the religious council. A lovely monster of our making.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.