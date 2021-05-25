 Skip to content
(Metro)   Mother told to breastfeed her baby in the disabled toilet and not at the table in TGI Fridays. She should have known you cannot bring outside food at a restaurant   (metro.co.uk) divider line
54
54 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're already eating at a TGIFridays. What difference does it make if you're in the toilet or not.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just stand up and walk out when a business tries to pull this kind of crap these days. If you haven't ordered yet, order a lot of expensive food and as soon as you see them start to bring it out, leave.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But ... but ... but ... That "outside" food actually IS inside.
:)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LOOK AT ME! I'M A MOMMY!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA:

"But Catherine added: 'It doesn't make up for the fact my grandson has just had to have his meal on a toilet. She was literally sitting on the toilet to feed him."


See, the funny thing is, it was probably cleaner in the bathroom rather then the dining area of a TGIF's.

and who hasn't eaten on a toilet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's all about the branding. If she'd just called her kid's meal the "Ooey Gooey Tittysplosion," or the "Milky Melon Surprise" or the "Jugs o' Fun Liquid Lunch Special" or the "Itty Bitty Bit o' Bitty Kids' Meal" the staff would have assumed it was some new menu item and left her alone.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?


Yeah I'll get flack for this but I don't want to see your whole boob out while I'm eating.  Put a blanket and you're fine.  If it was a boob out, then I understand.  If she was covered then the restaurant is wrong.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would say I'm boycotting TGI Fridays for their stupidity, but I'm already boycotting them due to their shiatty food.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I forget, what century is this?

Why is this still a thing?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boobs are scary when a baby is attached to them, we've known this for hundreds of years now!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Buffet

Fark user imageView Full Size


/boob thread initiated
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?


What would be wrong with that?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: FTA:

"But Catherine added: 'It doesn't make up for the fact my grandson has just had to have his meal on a toilet. She was literally sitting on the toilet to feed him."


See, the funny thing is, it was probably cleaner in the bathroom rather then the dining area of a TGIF's.

and who hasn't eaten on a toilet?

[Fark user image image 696x632]


Had to have it on the toilet. She couldn't have used the bench outside or gone to the car or anything.

/to be clear I would have told them to fark off and left
//but they didn't force you to nurse in the bathroom
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: It's all about the branding. If she'd just called her kid's meal the "Ooey Gooey Tittysplosion," or the "Milky Melon Surprise" or the "Jugs o' Fun Liquid Lunch Special" or the "Itty Bitty Bit o' Bitty Kids' Meal" the staff would have assumed it was some new menu item and left her alone.


LOL  according to the article, management blamed it on the "new guy" who didn't know the breastfeeding policy.

See that an American eatery in England and they are following the Americanisms..."Blame the new guy or the guy that was just fired"

good to see nothing was lost on the trip over the pond...

Sorry England we gave you a TGIF's.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The family, from Middlesbrough, were put on a high dining table so asked where Jessi could breastfeed her baby, as the table was an unsuitable height. They were told she could use the disabled toilet.

...

A statement said: 'On this occasion, a misunderstanding by a new team member resulted in a customer being told that the disabled toilets were the only place in the restaurant they could breastfeed their child.

'This is not the case, Fridays policy is that guests are encouraged to breastfeed in our restaurants, wherever they feel comfortable. 'The manager on duty apologised unreservedly to the guest during their visit and reimbursed them for their meal to apologise for the mistake.'

AKA, the server didn't know the policy and farked up an off the cuff response.

That's a training failure.  Not that every server needs to know every policy and have an answer for every question, but that the server needs to be trained to be confident to say "That's a question I don't know the answer to, let me go check", and their on duty manager definitely should know just about every policy.  If the manager somehow doesn't, it's fair for them to also call for help.

If this story was "breastfeeding mum had to wait for three minutes while a new server checked with their manager" then it's a completely non-thing.

Sure, a hungry crying baby for a few minutes while the server sorts it out is no picnic, as a Dad of two who nursed I remember many times my wife wasn't immediately available when they hit a tipping point and what a big deal it can be.  But I wouldn't begrudge a new server going off to get the right answer, even with a fussy kid at my ear, so long as they were reasonably prompt with a response.  Getting fussed at and encouraging your kid to chill out for a minute while things get arranged is part of parenting, even when it sucks.

/my wife would have just nursed right there
 
blockhouse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?


It wasn't about the boob being flopped out and it's state of coverage, but rather because they were seated at a high top.  For some reason, she wasn't able to handle this.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: FTA:

"But Catherine added: 'It doesn't make up for the fact my grandson has just had to have his meal on a toilet. She was literally sitting on the toilet to feed him."


See, the funny thing is, it was probably cleaner in the bathroom rather then the dining area of a TGIF's.

and who hasn't eaten on a toilet?

[Fark user image image 696x632]


I have never eaten or drank anything in a bathroom, outside of that one time I accidentally swallowed my mouthwash.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OK, subby, I giggled.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Yeah I'll get flack for this but I don't want to see your whole boob out while I'm eating.


And yet, strip clubs often serve food. You may be in the minority.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: FTA:

"But Catherine added: 'It doesn't make up for the fact my grandson has just had to have his meal on a toilet. She was literally sitting on the toilet to feed him."


See, the funny thing is, it was probably cleaner in the bathroom rather then the dining area of a TGIF's.

and who hasn't eaten on a toilet?

[Fark user image image 696x632]


Wouldn't the fire melt the ice
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: 4seasons85!: Yeah I'll get flack for this but I don't want to see your whole boob out while I'm eating.

And yet, strip clubs often serve food. You may be in the minority.


Guess so. I mean I don't complain I just look away.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What did she expect in a fancy place like TGIFridays?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RyogaM: I would say I'm boycotting TGI Fridays for their stupidity, but I'm already boycotting them due to their shiatty food.


I didn't even know they still exist.
/
Apparently being ripped off by one of their servers doesn't even get you a free meal
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?

Yeah I'll get flack for this but I don't want to see your whole boob out while I'm eating.  Put a blanket and you're fine.  If it was a boob out, then I understand.  If she was covered then the restaurant is wrong.


Don't look. There, that was easy.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They are just boobies. farking get over your god damned irrational anxieties.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: steklo: FTA:

"But Catherine added: 'It doesn't make up for the fact my grandson has just had to have his meal on a toilet. She was literally sitting on the toilet to feed him."


See, the funny thing is, it was probably cleaner in the bathroom rather then the dining area of a TGIF's.

and who hasn't eaten on a toilet?

[Fark user image image 696x632]

I have never eaten or drank anything in a bathroom, outside of that one time I accidentally swallowed my mouthwash.


You just eat crumbly pastries in bed? Like an animal?!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?

Yeah I'll get flack for this but I don't want to see your whole boob out while I'm eating.  Put a blanket and you're fine.  If it was a boob out, then I understand.  If she was covered then the restaurant is wrong.


You could always try not looking at random women's chest areas when you're out in public.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casual disregard: 4seasons85!: Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?

Yeah I'll get flack for this but I don't want to see your whole boob out while I'm eating.  Put a blanket and you're fine.  If it was a boob out, then I understand.  If she was covered then the restaurant is wrong.

Don't look. There, that was easy.


What if it's a massive, floppy boob? I'm a straight lady and those things have a vortex that just sucks you right in!
 
GodComplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?


My wife was gifted a 'hooter hider' for her baby shower that was just that. It's just a nicely embroidered piece of cloth that clips onto her clothes so she can whip it out in public should the need arise. Course, there is always this 'bottle' thing that exists should you be in a more restrictive environment.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Sorry England we gave you a TGIF's.


Jesus, what does an English TGIF menu look like? "Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Gruel"? "Boiled Flaming Donut Chicken Sandwich"? "Steamed Hams"? "Boiled Center Cut Sirloin"? "Boiled Ribs"?
 
ar393
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: steklo: FTA:

"But Catherine added: 'It doesn't make up for the fact my grandson has just had to have his meal on a toilet. She was literally sitting on the toilet to feed him."


See, the funny thing is, it was probably cleaner in the bathroom rather then the dining area of a TGIF's.

and who hasn't eaten on a toilet?

[Fark user image image 696x632]

Wouldn't the fire melt the ice


some, but the water wouldn't put out the fire...unless you flush.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
England. We thought you were progressive. Sorry about the whole tgif thing.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: 4seasons85!: Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?

Yeah I'll get flack for this but I don't want to see your whole boob out while I'm eating.  Put a blanket and you're fine.  If it was a boob out, then I understand.  If she was covered then the restaurant is wrong.

You could always try not looking at random women's chest areas when you're out in public.


I mean, have you seen boobs? Sometimes you can't help it.

/In all seriousness I responded above that I do look away and haven't ever complained. If that helps at all. Probably not.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wouldn't the fire melt the ice


Probably. Its not going to make it any colder, that's for sure.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: steklo: Sorry England we gave you a TGIF's.

Jesus, what does an English TGIF menu look like? "Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Gruel"? "Boiled Flaming Donut Chicken Sandwich"? "Steamed Hams"? "Boiled Center Cut Sirloin"? "Boiled Ribs"?


Needs at least one dish smothered in cold eel jelly.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't get why breastfeeding in public is looked down upon.  It's not unsanitary.  It's not disgusting like watching people eat with their mouths open.  It doesn't spread things like sneezes or coughs.  At worst, the baby might be messy during/afterwards, but babies are messy all the time anyway, and surfaces used by customers for eating should be disinfected anyway afterwards because of spills and crumbs and utensils that were in mouths before being placed on tables.

Maybe it is a Victorian high society thing, but the people who whine about it tend to wear short pants without stockings and short sleeved shirts without collars and cravats, so it's the pot calling the kettle black.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Perhaps I'm misreading the article, but it looks like the mom asked where she could go because she felt her table was unsuitable. I don't know what a "rugby ball position" is for feeding, or why a high table is a bad place for it, but it feels like she made her own problem here. Again, I could be misreading something.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: NM Volunteer: steklo: FTA:

"But Catherine added: 'It doesn't make up for the fact my grandson has just had to have his meal on a toilet. She was literally sitting on the toilet to feed him."


See, the funny thing is, it was probably cleaner in the bathroom rather then the dining area of a TGIF's.

and who hasn't eaten on a toilet?

[Fark user image image 696x632]

I have never eaten or drank anything in a bathroom, outside of that one time I accidentally swallowed my mouthwash.

You just eat crumbly pastries in bed? Like an animal?!


I don't eat in my bedroom either.  Just kitchen, living room, and car.
 
JRoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Boobs are scary when a baby is attached to them, we've known this for hundreds of years now!
[Fark user image 450x450] [View Full Size image _x_]



Well, to be fair, I don't really want to watch ANYONE eating.

Unless it's some kind of cute animal, like a turtle eating a strawberry.

I just wouldn't look at that table though, like I'd do for anyone shoveling organic material into their face hole, no reason to make them eat in the toilet-stall, like some kind of janitor.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: steklo: FTA:

"But Catherine added: 'It doesn't make up for the fact my grandson has just had to have his meal on a toilet. She was literally sitting on the toilet to feed him."


See, the funny thing is, it was probably cleaner in the bathroom rather then the dining area of a TGIF's.

and who hasn't eaten on a toilet?

[Fark user image image 696x632]

Wouldn't the fire melt the ice


And that right there is a perfect example of the hard-hitting, on point conversation for which I visit Fark.

😘
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?

What would be wrong with that?


Nothing really, but it would be more likely to get this sort of reaction.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: steklo: Sorry England we gave you a TGIF's.

Jesus, what does an English TGIF menu look like? "Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Gruel"? "Boiled Flaming Donut Chicken Sandwich"? "Steamed Hams"? "Boiled Center Cut Sirloin"? "Boiled Ribs"?


and don't forget their breakfast menu


beans on toast

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Half of the commenters in these threads:

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?

Yeah I'll get flack for this but I don't want to see your whole boob out while I'm eating.  Put a blanket and you're fine.  If it was a boob out, then I understand.  If she was covered then the restaurant is wrong.


In the US it doesn't really matter.  Breastfeeding in public is legal in all 50 states.  I have no idea what the UK rules are, but I presume they are similar.

US breastfeeding laws
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nobody told her ahe *had* to go there.

She was too dumb to nust...feed it. Seriousl. The kid will eat.

according to the stupidity in the article she 'couldnt' do it at the table (not that she was told she couldnt, just that she would somehow be unable to) so she asked where she could go.

The teenage idiot serving them said (idk uhhh the bathroom) and then everyone cried

These hangups belong to you mom. Nobody said you 'couldnt' aside from you.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Chinesenookiefactory: I don't get it. Moms usually have a wrap or some sort of cover right? Did she just flop out her boob and start feeding?

It wasn't about the boob being flopped out and it's state of coverage, but rather because they were seated at a high top.  For some reason, she wasn't able to handle this.


I see that now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: What if it's a massive, floppy boob?


I had to search for it, and was gratified to find it still on line, but years ago I remembered reading this comment on a story about a breastfeeding incident at Starbucks:

I'm totally against public breastfeeding and I'll tell you why. This one time I was in Burger King, and this girl with enormous boobs--they were like 56-FFF, I know my tits--yanks one out of her blouse, then mashes her kid against it. But the kid didn't want that much, and when he pulled away, her boob wouldn't shut off. It kept spraying like a fire hose, and I got milk splashed on my hamburger, and in my Coke, and all over my pants because the thing was squirting uncontrollably all over and my kids starting screaming and hugging my leg and then the manager ran up with a handful of napkins to try to staunch the flow but he slipped in a puddle of milk and cracked his head on the end of the table and I heard that dude's like in a coma or something now and my pants smelled bad the rest of the day 'cause that stuff stinks when it gets hot. So no, I don't particularly support public breastfeeding. Thanks for listening.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Couple things to note: mom had not started breastfeeding in public, just asked for a better place to since they were apparently sat at the bar table/breakfast table. A booth probably would have worked if offered. Not sure why one wouldn't have been offered unless it's a Covid rule thing or it was crowded.

Second, it indicates that Fridays (or at least that particular one) likely doesn't accommodate their own pregnant or lactating workers so it's as likely that it's a crap place to work.

Third, for anyone thinking mom is an attention seeker, this was her first time out since the kid was born. Babies need fed on a schedule. Breasts need emptied on a schedule. It's not reasonable to think that a mom should stay home until the kid is weened and the milk dries up. Its nice that someone else is cooking a damn meal (I would guess that her own mother was paying for) that you don't have to clean up out on top of taking care of a baby with minimal sleep.

Yeah babies don't care where they get their meal, but there is no reason to humiliate the mother for just wanting a meal out.
 
