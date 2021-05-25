 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   $2000 a month for a 500 sqft "floating loft" in the SF bay area is quite the bargain. What the hell is a floating loft? Well it's a dynamic re-imagining of an existing domiciliary paradigm...okay it's a 33 ft fishing boat tied to a dock   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Asinine, Renting, San Francisco Bay Area, Apartment, San Francisco, Rental agreement, San Francisco Giants, Bay Area living, California  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're renting a boat that never sets sail?

Looks like it MIGHT be nice -- as long as you live there only in the summer and not the winter.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... a dynamic re-imagining of an existing domiciliary paradigm..."

This made me smile and that's hard to do these days. Subby, you deserve a green just for that.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that a subplot from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's one way to pay the slip rent and cover the boat note.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rent includes slip fee, electricity & bi-monthly septic pump out.

OK, I'm not a boating expert or anything, but assuming 1 or 2 people were living on this thing full time, is a bi-monthly septic pump out going to be sufficient? Because at first glance, that doesn't seem sufficient.
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't hate it. It's unique, and rent competitive. But as bostonguy pointed out, I'd want to be sure of the HVAC situation before plopping down a deposit.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: So, you're renting a boat that never sets sail?

Looks like it MIGHT be nice -- as long as you live there only in the summer and not the winter.


Amsterdam had many boats parked along the canals.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whar does your shiat and piss go?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Worth it if only to buy a custom "Please don't barge in" doormat for the front door.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: That's one way to pay the slip rent and cover the boat note.


I would guess the slip fee is at least $1,000/mo. Utilities and pump out, at least $150/mo. Boat insurance, $100/mo. Owner takes $750/mo but is on the hook for maintenance.

Seems reasonable to me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"From home you can watch fireworks, the yearly lighted boat parade, take out a paddle board or just host a bbq that will be the envy of all your guests,"

Or you could just go and fu*k yourself.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's actually a good deal.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So $2000 boat? Load that farker up with whatever people smuggle into Mexico (guns and money are my guesses) and set sail.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It would be good for a single person. But boat life, like RV life, takes a lot of adjustments.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: So $2000 boat? Load that farker up with whatever people smuggle into Mexico (guns and money are my guesses) and set sail.


You for got the Abagodos.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Rent includes slip fee, electricity & bi-monthly septic pump out.

OK, I'm not a boating expert or anything, but assuming 1 or 2 people were living on this thing full time, is a bi-monthly septic pump out going to be sufficient? Because at first glance, that doesn't seem sufficient.


It's a relatively simple solution to fix that. Raw sewage and sea water go together like peanut butter and jelly.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Whar does your shiat and piss go?


Out with the bi-monthly septic pumping.
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was reading this, this morning: "Only Canada's Top 5% Of Households Could Qualify For A Mortgage On A Home: NBC"

And then there's this graph I picked up recently
Fark user imageView Full Size


We are definitely returning to feudalism.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Rent includes slip fee, electricity & bi-monthly septic pump out.

OK, I'm not a boating expert or anything, but assuming 1 or 2 people were living on this thing full time, is a bi-monthly septic pump out going to be sufficient? Because at first glance, that doesn't seem sufficient.


Depends on the black tank capacity, my RV has a 28 gallon black tank and with 4 of us we can go 10 days without needing to dump the tank no problem so with only 2 aboard if it's over 20 gallons it shouldn't be a problem.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: So $2000 boat? Load that farker up with whatever people smuggle into Mexico (guns and money are my guesses) and set sail.


That's what I was thinking. How long before this great idea is nothing more than a stolen boat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: justanotherfarkinfarker: So $2000 boat? Load that farker up with whatever people smuggle into Mexico (guns and money are my guesses) and set sail.

You for got the Abagodos.


We can get dinner when we get there.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pocket Ninja: Rent includes slip fee, electricity & bi-monthly septic pump out.

OK, I'm not a boating expert or anything, but assuming 1 or 2 people were living on this thing full time, is a bi-monthly septic pump out going to be sufficient? Because at first glance, that doesn't seem sufficient.

It's a relatively simple solution to fix that. Raw sewage and sea water go together like peanut butter and jelly.


Ah, the signs of an effluent society
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: So, you're renting a boat that never sets sail?

Looks like it MIGHT be nice -- as long as you live there only in the summer and not the winter.


Winter isn't a problem, I follow a pair of liveaboard sailors on YouTube, they've been in Norway over the winter and other than one day where it got down to like -10 they've had zero problems living comfortably in conditions much more severe than anything San Fran has experienced in millenia.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Another Government Employee: justanotherfarkinfarker: So $2000 boat? Load that farker up with whatever people smuggle into Mexico (guns and money are my guesses) and set sail.

You for got the Abagodos.

We can get dinner when we get there.


They would be a...tender...subject.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [static0.srcdn.com image 740x370]


"Deadliest catch without the crabs, we're almost out of gas so call the A-rabs!"
 
czei
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
CSB warning:

When I lived in San Francisco in the 80s I rented a one-story "houseboat" next to San Quentin for $1,200/month.  It had been dragged onto the mudflats where the hull rotted away and the entire thing was stabilized using 2x4s.

You could look down the shower drain and see the muck of the bay.

Even in those times, housing was an issue:  the "boat" had been subdivided into two tiny apartments.

That kind of thing is illegal now, but I believe this particular group of boats was grandfathered in.
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some Bay Area Farker correct me if I'm wrong, but I was under the impression that most if not all of the marinas in Sausalito frown upon living in your boat, and only allow a few overnight days per week unless it's been shown as a residence in continuation from way back.
Have a friend "living there". He juuust skirts the rules so it doesn't look like he's there full time.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: That's actually a good deal.


Does it include a home entertainment system?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
dothemath:
Or you could just go and fu*k yourself.

Keyser_Soze_Death:
That's actually a good deal.

rainbowbutter:
heh.  heheheh... heheh
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Later skaters!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder if I should sleep wearing a Life Vest. Why isn't it out fishing?
 
Doem
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ok, so there are some really nice floating houses on the bay that i would be 2000 a month for considering the prices up there, but this is not one of the,
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Whar does your shiat and piss go?


Wharf. It goes in wharf.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Worked for Duncan Macleod.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You probably don't need HVAC. You will need wifi.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Nick Nostril: Whar does your shiat and piss go?

Wharf. It goes in wharf.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
