 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PsyPost)   Despite what you may think, polyamory is far more prevalent than we want to believe. And don't get me started on the Mormons   (psypost.org) divider line
25
    More: Cool, Polyamory, Study authors Amy C. Moors, close relationships, Swinging, Monogamy, Interpersonal relationship, monogamous relationships, polyamorous relationships embrace  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 11:15 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. Millennials are likely the biggest poly generation, but Boomers started the Free Love idea.

Humans are also not monogamous creatures. But I imagine a lot more non-traditional family units will crop up because of the pandemic and how it put social connections into perspective. Especially those who don't have a lot of close friends or relatives, this could provide a like-minded family unit for those who don't really have one.

The family support structure is going to change over the next few years, mostly as fallout from the year+ or lockdown
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
noting that it would be interesting for future studies to explore why some do well in polyamorous relationships while others find these arrangements too emotionally intense or jealousy-inducing.


I would think that those who can separate sex and love are the ones more likely to succeed in being poly. Also those that are willing and able to communicate with their primary partner effectively will run into less issues because they can talk about them and work through them
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been in polyamorous relationships for my entire adult life, and it has always just been my normal. And while my family doesn't seek out other polyam families to be in our social circle, we do keep finding them and I think that's because we don't hide and so we're comfortable for others to be open around too.

There is still a lot of stigma, but most of it we run into comes from folks who are on the more regressive side of things when it comes to every other social issue. Here in California there's far less "ewwwwwww!",  but I actually knew more polyam folks back in the Midwest, they just tended not to be as open.

Been with one of my partners 13 years, and one for eight. We all live in the same house, and it just *works* for us. It definitely doesn't work for everyone, but we're as happy and settled as any other couple. There just happens to be three of us.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eclectic: Been with one of my partners 13 years, and one for eight. We all live in the same house, and it just *works* for us. It definitely doesn't work for everyone, but we're as happy and settled as any other couple. There just happens to be three of us.


I think you've managed to find the ideal poly scenario. Bravo!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People been doing it for a long time. But at some point, I'm guessing with Burners, it became like being vegan, where they have to tell you they're poly vegan burners.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My wife and I know people who are in poly relationships, and it works for them.  I don't know if it would work for us.  I can see scenarios in which it goes well, and others in which it blows up in our faces.  We've been together and monogamous for 25 years (16 of them married), which is our entire adult lives.  I don't know how we'd react to either/both of us being romantically involved with another person/people.  If it was one or both of us having a secondary partner, it would bring up certain issues and complications.  If it was a throuple, it would have other issues and complications.  Both of us are pretty risk averse, so I suspect it'll remain a thought exercise.

As for other people, if being poly makes them happy, I say go for it.  I suspect the primary reason others object to it on principle is they see poly acceptance as a threat to their own relationship or relationship prospects.  Irrationally thinking that poly people can tempt and steal their partner or whatever, much the same way decades ago many people feared gay acceptance because they thought straight people would be "seduced" into it.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And it's uglier than you are imagining.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep. Spent some of my early adulthood in a commune-like living situation in East Windsor, CT. About 16 of us in the house, with half of us working, and a lot of fooling around & fun to be had by all.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why settle for one unfulfilling relationship when you can have 2 or more.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There is a huge difference between polyamory and polygamy.

A group of people all in a mutual consenting relationship? Great!
A dude with multiple wives? Not so great. (what if one wife doesn't like another? What are their legal standings? etc.).
A woman with multiple men?.... "dear Penthouse...."
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Moors and her colleagues analyzed data from a national survey of 3,438 single Americans.
In line with previous research on non-monogamous relationships, men had a greater likelihood of desiring polyamory.

"Hello single man, would you have sex with two women at once "
"Why yes, yes I would."
SOCIOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: And it's uglier than you are imagining.


Oh, I don't know. I can imagine some ugly stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's funny. TFA is like, "hey, these relationships can be healthy and super strong!" but then also in TFA they explain that only 1/3 of people who've actually tried it would ever do it again.

Seems like the real takeaway there is, "It doesn't work for the vast majority of people."
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The only reason marriage licenses are even a thing is for financial issues, taxes, insurances, etc.

Government only needs to be involved to be part of the farking, as usual.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I suspect the primary reason others object to it on principle is they see poly acceptance as a threat to their own relationship or relationship prospects.


The legal aspects are also challenging, because we use such relationships to establish things like wealth division, custody, etc. It's odd - the mechanisms we have in place to handle corporations would work well with people, and we treat corporations as people for some things these days, yet when you approach these issues with the current mechanisms we have in place for people, they somehow mysteriously break down...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
s3-us-east-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

houstondragon: The only reason marriage licenses are even a thing is for financial issues, taxes, insurances, etc.

Government only needs to be involved to be part of the farking, as usual.


This, exactly. Imagine if we used the same mechanisms & tools on both actual & virtual entities (read "people and corporations"), and see where each breaks down...
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Never understand why a man would want two people telling him he is wrong about everything every day.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: [Fark user image image 587x507]


tinyfistofrage
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mongbiohazard: It's funny. TFA is like, "hey, these relationships can be healthy and super strong!" but then also in TFA they explain that only 1/3 of people who've actually tried it would ever do it again.

Seems like the real takeaway there is, "It doesn't work for the vast majority of people."


And the divorce rate for monogamous couples is ~50%. The takeaway is that most relationships don't work out for life, regardless of how many people are involved.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RodneyToady: My wife and I know people who are in poly relationships, and it works for them.  I don't know if it would work for us.  I can see scenarios in which it goes well, and others in which it blows up in our faces.  We've been together and monogamous for 25 years (16 of them married), which is our entire adult lives.  I don't know how we'd react to either/both of us being romantically involved with another person/people.  If it was one or both of us having a secondary partner, it would bring up certain issues and complications.  If it was a throuple, it would have other issues and complications.  Both of us are pretty risk averse, so I suspect it'll remain a thought exercise.

As for other people, if being poly makes them happy, I say go for it.  I suspect the primary reason others object to it on principle is they see poly acceptance as a threat to their own relationship or relationship prospects.  Irrationally thinking that poly people can tempt and steal their partner or whatever, much the same way decades ago many people feared gay acceptance because they thought straight people would be "seduced" into it.


The ones that make it work did so because they had to reevaluate how societal norms have shaped themselves and coming to terms with what they're told they should accept and what they're actually looking to accept.

Like the notion that a monogamous relationship is the only ideal one. Or that having sex with someone means you love them.

I know a few that have had success with long running poly relationships. A lot of it comes down to communication between the primary partners, setting boundaries and exploring together before going separate.

Or you could just jump in the deep end and try to swim (not recommended)
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bigdog1960: And it's uglier than you are imagining.


Is that you, Cheyenne or Dina?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: It's funny. TFA is like, "hey, these relationships can be healthy and super strong!" but then also in TFA they explain that only 1/3 of people who've actually tried it would ever do it again.

Seems like the real takeaway there is, "It doesn't work for the vast majority of people."


Monogamous marriage also doesn't work for a lot of people.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.