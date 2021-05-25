 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Please note: in spite of ongoing efforts across the country, is still currently illegal to run over protesters in your car, as this North Carolina woman has found out
    Police, Sheriff, North Carolina, Deadly force, Elizabeth City, Crime, Andrew Brown Jr.  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she has a goatee

MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like she plays Tackle for the Panthers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think she has a goatee

Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The protestors were probably between her and the Waffle House.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I think she has a goatee

MFK
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Look people, it was only a matter of time before "owning the libs" evolved into "killing the libs." this is where it's headed and they are trying to make it legal in far too many states to write this off as a couple of nutty local parties.

the sooner we recognize this and deal with it accordingly, the better off we will all be.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who intentionally hits a person with their car? That's just rude.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man we are being quite liberal with the term "woman" here.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Who intentionally hits a person with their car? That's just rude.


Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I think she has a goatee

Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

She looks like she plays Tackle for the Panthers.


She looks like she ate the Tackle for the Panthers.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I think she has a goatee

It may be a female, but of what species?

munko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's more to this story.  I am not sure what is, but there is no info on the perp that would lead me to believe she ever wore a maga hat.  She seems more like the rainbow flag kind of person.  We have no idea why this person drove thru a protest.  Both victims were treated and released for Non-life threatening injuries which were not explained.  There is no info on what injuries required transportation to the hospital.  It could have be anything from a dizzy feeling to a broken leg.  They will take you to the hospital for many things.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I think she has a goatee

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Resting asshole face.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe she was just playing the odds.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/cars-hav​e​-hit-protesters-more-than-100-times-th​is-year-11603645201
"Cars Have Hit Protesters More Than 100 Times This Year
Authorities have charged 39 drivers with crimes ranging from reckless driving to vehicular homicide"  -- with the other 61 split between "whoopsie" or "I was too scared not to" apparently.

/ article may be out of date, but it was the most recent one in the first page of results
 
ar393
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I think she has a goatee

What a handsome woman.

CSB

I used to work at a realtors. about 2 years ago, there was a woman who was batshiat crazy who kept calling the office, agents, etc., after we told her we were unable to help her. She kept on getting kicked out of hotels and motels in the area after a day or two because she would go off on other guests or staff.

One day she comes to our office. Both my boss and I were armed because this woman had been making lots of threats. I had actually called the police earlier in the week because I had a good idea this woman was going to try to come to the office and start a physical confrontation.

When she stats screaming and making threats in the office, I call the police. the dispatcher is asking if there are places I can go for safety because she can hear the lady through the phone. I let the dispatcher know that I am not going anywhere until the other people in the office. people in the downstairs office are also calling the police because they hear her screaming. eventually, after not being able to bait any of us into a physical confrontation she leaves (and breaks the glass door of the office). the people downstairs got her license plate. I know she had some court dates for some of the other stuff she did at the hotels/motels, but I didn't care enough to follow up on what happened. Boss didn't care enough to try to get her for the damage to the door.

anyways the relevant part of the CSB, when the dispatcher asks me to describe her....this woman was about 5-9, 160-180lbs, her hair was maybe 3/4s of an inch long.  Dispatcher asked me multiple times because the physical description did not match what the dispatcher thought this crazy "karen" type person thought, not just to make sure she heard me right.

/cops never actually showed up.
//they did call back later though.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is she a member of one of those religions that "respects life"?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe she thinks she'll get a pardon from President Tr-  whoops!
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well .... that's sure a rough ... something.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Eh, there's video of this. She's going extra slow after a full stop and the "peaceful protesters" get next to her car and she barley touched them as she inches along in her car.  If anything, the "peaceful protesters" ran into her car, rather than her car hit them.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The motorist -- identified as 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O'Quinn of Greenville -- was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving and one count of unsafe movement. She was being held at the Albemarie District Jail on a $40,000 secured bond and has an initial court appearance set for Thursday, according to police.

"The police department is currently investigating this matter and we will be presenting facts and findings in this case to include potential aggravating factors for criminal enhancements for potential sentencing purposes of a hate crime involving this event," the Elizabeth City Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Looks like the police / prosecutors are handling this appropriately so far.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

There's more to this story.  I am not sure what is, but there is no info on the perp that would lead me to believe she ever wore a maga hat.  She seems more like the rainbow flag kind of person.  We have no idea why this person drove thru a protest.  Both victims were treated and released for Non-life threatening injuries which were not explained.  There is no info on what injuries required transportation to the hospital.  It could have be anything from a dizzy feeling to a broken leg.  They will take you to the hospital for many things.


Rainbow flag and maga are not mutually exclusive. Unfortunately self hate and all. Maybe it's the enemy of my enemy thing.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, now I know what an anthropomorphic jelly donut looks like.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eh, there's video of this. She's going extra slow after a full stop and the "peaceful protesters" get next to her car and she barley touched them as she inches along in her car.  If anything, the "peaceful protesters" ran into her car, rather than her car hit them.


An "extra slow" car can still kill you dead if you go under the wheels. The driver has no way to see whether anyone has been knocked over in a panic because of said driver. I'd equate this to blindly firing a shotgun out your window over a city sidewalk without knowing if anyone is in front of you at that moment.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Being a fat guy with a ponytail means I've probably been called "ma'am" more often than she has.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I do not frequently get a chance to say this, but I have been mistaken for Alan Rickman and I am still more feminine than that woman.

I think that means Alan Rickman was more feminine than me?
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What about electrifying the chassis of the vehicle? So when the angry mob swarms your car, they just get zapped to the point of flying away from your vehicle?

/I'm working on this setup as a prototype. Gonna make thousands of pesos.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Betting Trump is still her President.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The motorist -- identified as 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O'Quinn of Greenville -- was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving and one count of unsafe movement.

Just imagine in those states where they did effectively make it legal to run down protestors if the driver felt "threatened", these repercussions might no longer be available.  Probably depends on how low a bar they set on feeling threatened.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yea, but let the river get near flood stage & every one will be calling her.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anyways the relevant part of the CSB, when the dispatcher asks me to describe her....this woman was about 5-9, 160-180lbs, her hair was maybe 3/4s of an inch long. Dispatcher asked me multiple times because the physical description did not match what the dispatcher thought this crazy "karen" type person thought, not just to make sure she heard me right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
