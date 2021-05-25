 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "Ja, Klaus, that's just garbage, throw it away. *sniff* Uh, I should perhaps take out the trash now, yes?"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Staff at a logistics company in Germany threw cocaine with a street value of up to $1.2 million in the trash, not realizing that the packages they'd found inside banana crates were drugs


there's always drugs in the banana crates
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
😱
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, uh, who do they contract their waste removal service with? Asking for a Corvette owner...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Staff at a logistics company in Germany threw cocaine with a street value of up to $1.2 million in the trash, not realizing that the packages they'd found inside banana crates were drugs


there's always drugs in the banana crates


Be sure to check your bags, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Germans don't like cocaine but they do like the way it smells?
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dang it where am I when......
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Usually when you ship drugs you don't just send them to random addresses. There's gotta be someone in the know on the receiving end.
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
4.5k of cocaine?   .5?   Something is wrong here, nobody would ship a half a key.  I think it's more likely they found 10k and reported 4.5.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was being sent to somebody who would have access to receive it. Sounds like the manager overrode the supervisor, and the drugs where, given to the contractor, and not the crew he planned on using to sort the boxes.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Did someone say "cocaine"?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fella could have a pretty good time in Bavaria with all that
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Staff at a logistics company in Germany threw cocaine with a street value of up to $1.2 million in the trash, not realizing that the packages they'd found inside banana crates were drugs


there's always drugs in the banana crates


I wonder what happened to the original $2.4 million in drugs
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cocaine Bananas is the name of my... um... bananas... sprinkled with cocaine...
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: Cocaine Bananas is the name of my... um... bananas... sprinkled with cocaine...


you gonna smoke those?
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Usually when you ship drugs you don't just send them to random addresses. There's gotta be someone in the know on the receiving end.


No, you send it to a neighbor's address, lay in wait for the UPS dude, and porch pirate it.
 
