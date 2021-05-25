 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   In 2006, the MBTA began planning a subway extension into low-income neighborhoods outside Boston. Now the project is nearing completion and the poors are gone. Maybe they're rich now?   (boston.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I left Boston, the South End was already gentrified and becoming rich. JP was heading that way. Hell, I think I heard once that Eastie and parts of Dorchester were next.

Where do all the poor people live now -- lower Allston with the annoying students?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: When I left Boston, the South End was already gentrified and becoming rich. JP was heading that way. Hell, I think I heard once that Eastie and parts of Dorchester were next.

Where do all the poor people live now -- lower Allston with the annoying students?


Lynn.

For now...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The politicians (their friends/families/donors) bought all the land from there to Fall River in anticipation of the expansion and invested accordingly to where the lines actually went.

EVERYONE saw this coming.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There were poor people near Tufts? I'd think it was working-class.

Is The Pizza Place on College Ave. now a Sushi Bistro?
 
palelizard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The politicians (their friends/families/donors) bought all the land from there to Fall River in anticipation of the expansion and invested accordingly to where the lines actually went.

EVERYONE saw this coming.


I don't understand. Why can't the poors see the writing on the wall and invest accordingly?
 
nemisonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The "poors" have decamped to East Hartford and Willimantic, Connecticut.
/New England states are only the size of California Counties.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

palelizard: NewportBarGuy: The politicians (their friends/families/donors) bought all the land from there to Fall River in anticipation of the expansion and invested accordingly to where the lines actually went.

EVERYONE saw this coming.

I don't understand. Why can't the poors see the writing on the wall and invest accordingly?


I say it all the time. They should just buy more money. Do they ever listen? NO!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What difference does it make as long as it gets people out of their cars?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a fundamental problem with heavy infrastructure - people move.  And if you've got to deal with entrenched bureaucracies, NIMBYs, multiple local jurisdictions, and a lot of existing built-up real estate, it's really hard to even keep within shouting distance.

I don't have a solution; just saying that we shouldn't be surprised when this kind of thing happens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So now you're gonna have rich people complaining about the rumble of the subway?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So now you're gonna have rich people complaining about the rumble of the subway?


I think it follows an existing rail ROW
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The politicians (their friends/families/donors) bought all the land from there to Fall River in anticipation of the expansion and invested accordingly to where the lines actually went.

EVERYONE saw this coming.


And here I thought we were talking about the Green Line expanding through Somerville.

/  My father was born in Somerville
// My grandfather was a fire captain there
///Original Steve's Ice Cream FTW!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So now you're gonna have rich people complaining about the rumble of the subway?


They will buy some thick windows:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
