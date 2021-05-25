 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   With the rise of private space flight, who gets to be called an 'astronaut?' And no, just because you get called the first part of that doesn't mean anything   (king5.com) divider line
51
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a pretty good question. It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers. So you take an airline flight doesn't make you a pilot or flight attendant.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But you fark one goat...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arkanimalcentre.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see also: Porn "Star"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: see also: Porn "Star"


Or Instagram "model".
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: see also: Porn "Star"


Astronaughty?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once helped build a trebuchet that flung a VW Bug 300 meters. That's why I put flight engineer on my resume.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been on several boats.  That does not make me a sailor.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's a pretty good question. It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers. So you take an airline flight doesn't make you a pilot or flight attendant.


I think in your example, the word "Aviator" might be more apt, but you're absolutely right.

An astronaut is someone who is trained to live and work in space.  Someone who gets to ride a rocket for the fun of it is a passenger, nothing more.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Hyjamon: see also: Porn "Star"

Astronaughty?


edmo: It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers



Astrobought
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quinzy: I have been on several boats.  That does not make me a sailor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quinzy: I have been on several boats.  That does not make me a sailor.


More like "seamen"
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I once helped build a trebuchet that flung a VW Bug 300 meters. That's why I put flight engineer on my resume.


Damn. The one we had only threw Jose's shoes about 100 yards. But that's what you get for passing out early, Jose!
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you being paid to be an astronaut as a career? No? Then you're nothing.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Apply the whOre convention.  While many be called a whOre, technically only some do it as a profession.

If you get paid to do it, you can be an astronaut.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a pretty good question. It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers. So you take an airline flight doesn't make you a pilot or flight attendant.


Spam in a can
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Simple, are you trained to pilot the ship into space? If not your a passenger.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ar393: Mr. Tweedy: Hyjamon: see also: Porn "Star"

Astronaughty?

edmo: It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers


Astrobought


I agree.  Related question: What should we call people who pay the Sherpas to get them to the top of Everest?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DRTFA: ar393: Mr. Tweedy: Hyjamon: see also: Porn "Star"

Astronaughty?

edmo: It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers


Astrobought

I agree.  Related question: What should we call people who pay the Sherpas to get them to the top of Everest?


Corpses?  Speedbumps?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a pretty good question. It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers. So you take an airline flight doesn't make you a pilot or flight attendant.


Yeah but at the same time, lets say Musk pulls it off and we have a substantial mars base or something in 30 years. Eventually we are going to have the equivalent of a food services department or whatever there, that hasn't had any extraordinary training beyond how to make soup in low gravity. Do they count as astronauts just because they are doing work in space and thought it would be a fun way to spend their gap year?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SLOBODAN: Simple, are you trained to pilot the ship into space? If not your a passenger.


So like the majority of shuttle crews are no longer astronauts?
 
ar393
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Related question: What should we call people who pay the Sherpas to get them to the top of Everest?


I dunno, but I am jealous of them.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Are you being paid to be an astronaut as a career? No? Then you're nothing.


So flight attendants on a space flights are astronauts?

case in point:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sandiego1989: Apply the whOre convention.  While many be called a whOre, technically only some do it as a profession.

If you get paid to do it, you can be an astronaut.


I kind of like this.....you can be an astronaut, but for a while if you aren't regularly astronaunting yourself out, you only get to say, "Yeah, in college i was a pretty big astronaut for a while....but then i moved on".
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So I aksed the lady, " Is your father an astronaut?" " Your a55 is out of this world."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rich astro-tourists are basically just cargo, like airline passengers and train devotees. If the real scientists are smart, they will use them as lab animals for their experiments without them suspecting any thing.

Take a space bus! You'll get there safer and faster and cheaper!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Vanity of vanities, all is vanity sayeth the Preacher.

My favourite book of the Bible is the ironic one. Or was the Ecclesiastes being sarcastic? Too long ago. I can't tell.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Rich astro-tourists are basically just cargo, like airline passengers and train devotees. If the real scientists are smart, they will use them as lab animals for their experiments without them suspecting any thing.

Take a space bus! You'll get there safer and faster and cheaper!


but hold on. I have my private pilot card. I only take a rental plane out for a few hours to toodle about in every few months. I don't get to walk around saying i'm a pilot, nor should i, i mean, aside from when i'm actually piloting a plane. I sail pretty regularly, i don't call myself a sailor. To me those terms are reserved for people who do it as a proffession.

Yet i don't fish for a living, but would still call myself a fisherman.....I dunno....does that take away from people busting their ass on fishing boats for a living?
 
tarheel07
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Payload
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is important. You don't want to hire the wrong sort to entertain at your kid's 6th birthday party.

It's hard enough sorting through the clown resumes. Apparently, "not a creepy psychopath" is not a licensed qualification either. Literally anyone can claim it!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok i think i figured it out using the fisherman analogy.

Everyone who goes to space gets to be an astronaut. Then you slap some titles on the front. You have commercial astronaut for anyone who does it as part of their job, but you now have to say "I used to be a commercial astronaut" once you are done. That term is just for everyone, even if your job is just humping rocks or whatever around. Professional Astronaut would be like, a more technical person, your pilots, engineers, etc. Then you would have your Science Astronaut.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DRTFA: ar393: Mr. Tweedy: Hyjamon: see also: Porn "Star"

Astronaughty?

edmo: It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers


Astrobought

I agree.  Related question: What should we call people who pay the Sherpas to get them to the top of Everest?


Edmund Hillary
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Quinzy: I have been on several boats.  That does not make me a sailor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sporkupine [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Astronaut gets paid for doing it
Astrotourist pays for doing it
but I like the "astronaught" that was mentioned above.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it your job?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man Or Astroman? - Live Transmissions From Uranus - 1994-08-30 The Roadhouse Manchester, England.
Youtube zAPZcECMfMs
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cargo or Passenger.  People on planes and boats don't all get to be pilot or captain by virtue of taking up space.  Skills define those roles. Even stewards have more skills than the idiots their wrangling.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wage0048: edmo: That's a pretty good question. It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers. So you take an airline flight doesn't make you a pilot or flight attendant.

I think in your example, the word "Aviator" might be more apt, but you're absolutely right.

An astronaut is someone who is trained to live and work in space.  Someone who gets to ride a rocket for the fun of it is a passenger, nothing more.


The driver of the ship would be a space pilot, the rest, if trained to work in space, then astronauts or some other term, the rest are mere passengers.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it even really spaceflight if the plane just barely crosses the lowest non-laughable definition of space while drifting on a ballistic trajectory?

It's kind of like saying a ship that momentarily runs aground on a sandbar is therefore an amphibious vessel.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
astronaut:  a person who is trained to travel in a spacecraft.

If I'm on a space flight and have been trained to lock my tray table in place and put my seat back into its original upright position, I'm gonna call myself an astronaut.  I don't give a darn how others might define the phrase.
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I once helped build a trebuchet that flung a VW Bug 300 meters. That's why I put flight engineer on my resume.


300 meters? How many football fields is that? If you can't even use proper measurements I'm going to doubt your story.
 
zbtop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An astronaut has a relatively clearly defined job description beyond just "I went to space".

Just because I hop on a boat doesn't make me a sailor either.
 
oldfool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wejash: DRTFA: ar393: Mr. Tweedy: Hyjamon: see also: Porn "Star"

Astronaughty?

edmo: It's not like they're actually doing anything some of these people. They're just passengers


Astrobought

I agree.  Related question: What should we call people who pay the Sherpas to get them to the top of Everest?

Corpses?  Speedbumps?


Cautionary tales
 
jbuist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Personally Cosmonaut and Taikonaut sound way cooler to me.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ambulatory cargo.

The same term can be used for air, sea & land passengers. It conveys all the necessary information; this takes up volume, mass & is none too bright.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Yeah but at the same time, lets say Musk pulls it off and we have a substantial mars base or something in 30 years. Eventually we are going to have the equivalent of a food services department or whatever there, that hasn't had any extraordinary training beyond how to make soup in low gravity. Do they count as astronauts just because they are doing work in space and thought it would be a fun way to spend their gap year?


"Space fry cook".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tangent question: There are a significant number of NASA personnel who have traveled to/from the ISS solely by means of a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Doesn't that technically make them cosmonauts, not astronauts?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I'm right, the shuttle glides in to land when the ride's over. Soooooooo how about astroglide?
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The astronauts are the people doing the work.

You don't get called a pilot for booking a flight to Fort Lauderdale.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The guys that are trained to live and work in space? They're astronauts. Everyone else?

Tourists.
 
