(KING 5 News)   Please note: if you're going to come to Seattle from Alaska to riot and try to burn down police stations, you probably shouldn't wear 'distinctive pink camouflage pants' because that's a fashion crime   (king5.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Camouflage worn outside of the Armed Forces is stupid anyway. I don't care what color it is.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They wear purple camouflage in Baltimore. I wear business casual as camouflage myself. I blend just like Joe Pesci.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Camouflage worn outside of the Armed Forces is stupid anyway. I don't care what color it is.


I doubt anyone cares about your fashion rules.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You're not the boss of me. I'll wear the brightest most distinctive things I want.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"He told investigators following his arrest that he had bad experiences with police and that he was angry."

Few of us are exactly happy right now.

Seems like a mighty bad reason to fail to harm the police.

Also pink pants? I might have gone another way.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Distinctive ... camouphlage" is the best oxymoron I've heard in a long time.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JZDave: "Distinctive ... camouphlage" is the best oxymoron I've heard in a long time.


All camouflage is distinctive if worn in the wrong environment. . .
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
this is why I'm leaving Ohio. I didn't even know pink camo and purple camo even existed.
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm flying from Alaska to Seattle in a week, so I'm getting a kick etc.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No doubt part of a cunning plan to lie low and live off the land in the girls' toy aisle of a nearby Wal-mart after his crime.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm flying from Alaska to Seattle in a week, so I'm getting a kick etc.


For Ghu's sake at least wear the right camo.

It's dangerous to go alone, take this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Camouflage worn outside of the Armed Forces is stupid anyway. I don't care what color it is.


More than one surly kid at my high school wore camo pants.  The general response was "Look, that guy has no legs."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm flying from Alaska to Seattle in a week, so I'm getting a kick etc.


Unsername checks out.
 
mariner314
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was this my gun nut brother-in-law?
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they should wear pastel lace jumpers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

casual disregard: "He told investigators following his arrest that he had bad experiences with police and that he was angry."


NOT GUILTY!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to think "Surely an arsonist could pick a city with less rainfall...."?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is it wrong to think "Surely an arsonist could pick a city with less rainfall...."?


Well, they tried burning down the Phoenix Arizona police station but it just cooled the city down and then the station rebuilt itself from the ashes. . .
 
Malenfant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: Maybe they should wear pastel lace jumpers?

[Fark user image 850x1035]


WTF am I looking at?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bondith: Cafe Threads: Camouflage worn outside of the Armed Forces is stupid anyway. I don't care what color it is.

More than one surly kid at my high school wore camo pants.  The general response was "Look, that guy has no legs."


Realtree and Mossy Oak were very popular fashion labels when I was in school.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't come to my woods wearing that kinda Shat neither!!!!!!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Malenfant: bughunter: Maybe they should wear pastel lace jumpers?

[Fark user image 850x1035]

WTF am I looking at?


You don't recognize the Spice Girls?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Camouflage worn outside of the Armed Forces is stupid anyway. I don't care what color it is.


Csmouflage in the armed forces is stupid unless it's actually used for concealment.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lots of camo up here in Fairbanks. I thought everyone was invisible at first.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, wait... So it wasn't started by a local resident who was there to protest peacefully?

Daaaaaaaaammmn. That's gonna hurt the narrative of some farkers here.

/no it won't
//they'll ignore it
///or b-b-b-b-but it to death
 
drogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This came immediately to mind:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He could have used that plane ride to think up a better plan than, light some trash on fire.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheReject: You're not the boss of me. I'll wear the brightest most distinctive things I want.


(stands safely next to The Reject in full bloc)
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Malenfant: bughunter: Maybe they should wear pastel lace jumpers?

[Fark user image 850x1035]

WTF am I looking at?


Seattle mens' prison gang.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Spice Girls

bughunter: Seattle mens' prison gang


Same thing.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Arson is inadvisable. It also generally helps no one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this is why I'm leaving Ohio. I didn't even know pink camo and purple camo even existed.


Considering what the purpose of camo actually is, of course they would come up with something so stupid as to defeat the purpose of it in the first place.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dubcnn.comView Full Size

not certain you've never heard of Glamaflage
 
