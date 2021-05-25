 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   European flights vow to boycott Belarusian airspace, much in the same way that you boycott canned tuna and blood diamonds. It's the small sacrifices   (bbc.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belarus: now with direct flights to Moscow only...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Belarus: now with direct flights to Moscow only...


And now the flight crew would like to entertain you with their rendition of...rendition. This isn't Southwest. STFU and sit down.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I dont know about you subby but i love canned tuna.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to go visit my Uncle Dracula...?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I dont know about you subby but i love canned tuna.


Same here, but with blood diamonds.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I dont know about you subby but i love canned tuna.


I would fully support the canned tuna boycott but the cat has a decidedly different opinion.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: lolmao500: I dont know about you subby but i love canned tuna.

I would fully support the canned tuna boycott but the cat has a decidedly different opinion.


My cat likes canned dolphin.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not technically a can, but this stuff makes Bumble Bee look like cat food.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe prices for full commercial jetliners has fallen recently Subby, but flying into a dangerous area would attract more than a boat load of lawyers.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My understanding is that many countries charge foreign airlines fees to be allowed over their airspace. Russia in particular makes a lot of money from them since it's so big, and Europe to East Asia routes save a lot of time and fuel to fly through Russian airspace. Not sure how much boycotting Belarus would impact operations.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure that they'll let the Belarusians back out when the 15 minutes is over.
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Maybe prices for full commercial jetliners has fallen recently Subby, but flying into a dangerous area would attract more than a boat load of lawyers.


Assuming Belarus isn't planning on doing anything beyond the scale of what they did, the planes aren't exactly in any danger unless their pilots are defiant. Probably won't be very endearing to the passengers, though.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: Subtonic: lolmao500: I dont know about you subby but i love canned tuna.

I would fully support the canned tuna boycott but the cat has a decidedly different opinion.

My cat likes canned dolphin.


Dolphin brains are an important source of protein. You can taste the sentience!
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Maybe prices for full commercial jetliners has fallen recently Subby, but flying into a dangerous area would attract more than a boat load of lawyers.


It's already working!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: My understanding is that many countries charge foreign airlines fees to be allowed over their airspace. Russia in particular makes a lot of money from them since it's so big, and Europe to East Asia routes save a lot of time and fuel to fly through Russian airspace. Not sure how much boycotting Belarus would impact operations.


I'd like to see a chart of where the MiG 29 had to fly to intercept an airliner making final approach to the Vilnius airport.  Most likely the war plane had to pass over Poland, Lithuania, Germany, Danmark, Russia just to get to the Ryanair plane or return.  When a large plane is "one minute from Lithuanian airspace" flying at 500-600 mph, that's 10 miles a minute, how much wiggle room is there to turn?

Did they bring in a Russian to fly the MiG because the Byelorussyan was too drunk to fly?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A real ban would be preventing any EU travel to Belarus and NO Belarus aircraft allowed in EU airspace.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Maybe prices for full commercial jetliners has fallen recently Subby, but flying into a dangerous area would attract more than a boat load of lawyers.


Lawyers matter in Belarus?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Arkanaut: My understanding is that many countries charge foreign airlines fees to be allowed over their airspace. Russia in particular makes a lot of money from them since it's so big, and Europe to East Asia routes save a lot of time and fuel to fly through Russian airspace. Not sure how much boycotting Belarus would impact operations.

I'd like to see a chart of where the MiG 29 had to fly to intercept an airliner making final approach to the Vilnius airport.  Most likely the war plane had to pass over Poland, Lithuania, Germany, Danmark, Russia just to get to the Ryanair plane or return.  When a large plane is "one minute from Lithuanian airspace" flying at 500-600 mph, that's 10 miles a minute, how much wiggle room is there to turn?

Did they bring in a Russian to fly the MiG because the Byelorussyan was too drunk to fly?


There is a map in TFA.

The planes didn't have to go anywhere, as the passenger plane was crossing Belarussia.

Those MIG29s are designed to be rapid interceptors, so if the Belarussian airforce works, scrambling a jet to intercept any plane is just normal business.

However, they had agents aboard the plane, so they would have had several hours of notice.

Belarussian MIG29s can't overfly any NATO country btw. Russia often test Danish airspace (Bornholm is a Danish island east of Sweden), and they're always intercepted, as would a Belarussian plane.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A real ban would be preventing any EU travel to Belarus and NO Belarus aircraft allowed in EU airspace.


The article hints at the national airline of Belarussia being banned.

The EU can't forbid people anything, it's an economic union. It has no political power over its member States.

Seems a bit drastic anyway.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A real ban would be preventing any EU travel to Belarus and NO Belarus aircraft allowed in EU airspace.


It's in progress. A ban like that is not a small matter to enact.
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So no international flights between Minsk and any EU member state? Belarusian aircraft required to travel around EU member states rather than being allowed to fly through their airspace, which means a flight from Minsk to anywhere in the US would have to travel as far north as the Barents Sea before it could turn westward (or as far south as the Mediterranean Sea)?

It may be a small sacrifice for the EU, but the point is that it creates a very painful (and expensive) condition for Belarus' government and industry.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: lolmao500: I dont know about you subby but i love canned tuna.

I would fully support the canned tuna boycott but the cat has a decidedly different opinion.


When we had a cat, she loved the jelly from a jar of Manishewitz Gefilte Fish more than anything else.  Will make the tuna look like cat food.

Maybe a bad comparison to make.
 
Cormee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A real ban would be preventing any EU travel to Belarus and NO Belarus aircraft allowed in EU airspace.

It's in progress. A ban like that is not a small matter to enact.


They are also talking about shutting down the borders
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: dothemath: Subtonic: lolmao500: I dont know about you subby but i love canned tuna.

I would fully support the canned tuna boycott but the cat has a decidedly different opinion.

My cat likes canned dolphin.

Dolphin brains are an important source of protein. You can taste the sentience!


It becomes a problem though when the dolphin's intelligence begins to take over.  Luckily you have to eat an incredible amount of them for that to become an eekkekekeekekekkkeeekekeke keekekekekeek.
 
Cormee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A real ban would be preventing any EU travel to Belarus and NO Belarus aircraft allowed in EU airspace.

The article hints at the national airline of Belarussia being banned.

The EU can't forbid people anything, it's an economic union. It has no political power over its member States.

Seems a bit drastic anyway.


It certainly has the power to fine and sanction members. It has a lot of power.
 
Cormee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*member states
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Both people who have heard of Belarus are presumably devastated.
 
